NFL Analysis Network

Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky Makes Bold Statement Ahead Of Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one team that has drawn a lot of attention from people this off-season. That is because they are one of the few teams in the league that had a quarterback battle going on the last few weeks. Pittsburgh said goodbye to long-time starter Ben Roethlisberger this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Leads NFL In This Crazy Stat Since 2018

The Kansas City Chiefs offense lost a major weapon this offseason with Tyreek Hill being traded to the Miami Dolphins. Their wide receiver group is going to look a lot different this year, as the Chiefs are looking to diversify their aerial attack. Gone are Hill, Byron Pringle, Demarcus Robinson...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Analysis Network

Saints QB Jameis Winston Viewed As Dark-Horse MVP Candidate

The New Orleans Saints’ 2021 season was derailed when Jameis Winston was injured in their Week 8 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston tore his ACL, ending his season, which sunk the Saints’ playoff hopes. With Winston under center, the Saints went 5-2. They were off to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL Analysis Network

Stephen A. Smith Rips Into 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers look like they are going to be one of the best teams in the NFL heading into the 2022 regular season. But, like every team in the league, they had some things on their to-do list during the offseason that they were unable to cross off.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Brian Kelly ripping LSU team in interview

Something about season-opening games against Florida State brings out weird quotes from Brian Kelly. When Notre Dame opened its 2021 season with a sloppy victory against Florida State, Kelly, then Notre Dame’s coach was interviewed by ESPN’s Katie George and joked that “maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.” One year later, George interviewed Kelly, now coaching LSU. This time, it was during halftime of the Tigers game against Florida State. Kelly was not happy with LSU’s first-half performance and was sure to let everyone know.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analysis Network

Tempe, AZ
