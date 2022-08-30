ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Lancaster Farming

Like the Rain, Silage Season Off to a Sporadic Start

Spotty rainfall throughout much of Pennsylvania is forcing farmers to make some difficult decisions with their silage harvest. While some areas have had adequate precipitation, there are plenty of places that remain abnormally dry. As a result, the corn crop is drying down incredibly fast, but while the moisture level in the plants drops, the grain hasn’t caught up.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New Midstate museum is full of bologna

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One museum is now open in Lebanon County and it is something you usually do not find in museums. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats opened a new outlet store and museum along North Railroad Street in Palmyra on Thursday, Sept. 1. Get daily news, weather,...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Perry County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Greater Milwaukee Today

In search of Pennsylvania’s coldest places in the dog days of summer

PHILADELPHIA — In the midst of a brutal heat wave last month, my family went camping in tents and sleeping bags. We gathered around fire too. We do this for fun. There’s no middle ground with camping. Few say “it’s fine.” People, like me, love and obsess over it. It’s the one week each year where I tighten the bolts on family bonds. The bad internet connection helps. Some hate camping, and they like letting you know. I’d like to think that’s from one bad experience or a skunk/raccoon phobia. They’re campground mainstays.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Lightning Guider Sleds

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM)– Along North Market Street in Duncannon is a state historical marker, located by the factory building of the Standard Novelty Works. But the marker is not specifically for the company, but for one of its most famous products: the Lightning Guider Sled. (A lot of people...
DUNCANNON, PA
WNEP-TV 16

A slew of sunny sights in the PhotoLink Library

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The unofficial end of summer has given us some incredible sights — from fluffy clouds to colorful sunsets. In case you missed them, Mike Stevens shares some bright lights in the sky in this visit to the PhotoLink Library. Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania election rule changes considered

The Center Square — Pennsylvania’s elections have had some problems with mail-in ballots, and a state group is working on recommendations for how to clear up confusion and avoid political bias. The Joint State Government Commission’s Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board met Monday as an information-gathering session to discuss ideas for a forthcoming report. Its morning session centered on mail-in ballots and pitfalls that have emerged in recent elections. An...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Assistance Program
PhillyBite

Exploring Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania

- Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, is a small town with a population of 363 people. The town is home to the famous Gravity Hill. You'll also find the Naylor Observatory and Gifford Pinchot State Park. Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. While the hill is a fun place to spend a day, it's...
LEWISBERRY, PA
abc27.com

Historic downtown York building prepares for redevelopment

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On September 1, The Redevelopment Authority of the County of York (RACY), in partnership with the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA), announced the acquisition of the former federal post office located at 200 South George Street in the City of York. This will pave the way for future development.
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces $185M in programs to support law enforcement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Thursday, Sept. 1 that $185 million in state funding for two new programs that improve community safety by ensuring adequate resources for local law enforcement and county district attorneys’ offices. “With adequate resources, our local law enforcement and investigative...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

One-of-a-kind bologna outlet store and museum opens in central Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is home to unusual museums like The Houdini Museum, Big Mac Museum and Robot Hall of Fame. Now, add bologna museum to the list. A well-known Pennsylvania brand of bologna is celebrating the opening of a new outlet store and museum. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats will host a bologna cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Sept. 1 at 209 N. Railroad St. in Palmyra. During the grand opening, Seltzer’s will serve grilled Lebanon bologna pretzel roll sandwiches and samples of a new beef jerky.
PALMYRA, PA
PhillyBite

Naylor Observatory in Lewisberry Pennsylvania

- The Astronomical Society of Harrisburg owns the Naylor Observatory in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, which is a great place to see the stars. This facility has been around for years and is well worth the visit. While you're there, you'll be able to view a wide variety of astronomical objects and marvel at the intricate details of their design. The observatory has something for everyone and is one of the best in the United States.
LEWISBERRY, PA
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats

HARRISBURG, PA – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy