Lancaster Farming
Like the Rain, Silage Season Off to a Sporadic Start
Spotty rainfall throughout much of Pennsylvania is forcing farmers to make some difficult decisions with their silage harvest. While some areas have had adequate precipitation, there are plenty of places that remain abnormally dry. As a result, the corn crop is drying down incredibly fast, but while the moisture level in the plants drops, the grain hasn’t caught up.
Pa. Health Dept. to give iodide tablets to residents near Peach Bottom Power Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County. “Emergency preparedness is a critical part of […]
abc27.com
New Midstate museum is full of bologna
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One museum is now open in Lebanon County and it is something you usually do not find in museums. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats opened a new outlet store and museum along North Railroad Street in Palmyra on Thursday, Sept. 1. Get daily news, weather,...
Pennsylvania lawmakers considering ’90 days or free’ law for PennDOT
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a law that would require PennDOT to process paperwork in 90 days or else the “job is free.” On September 1 a public hearing will be held for House Bill 2638, which was referred to the House Transportation Committee on June 1. According to the cosponsor memo, […]
Greater Milwaukee Today
In search of Pennsylvania’s coldest places in the dog days of summer
PHILADELPHIA — In the midst of a brutal heat wave last month, my family went camping in tents and sleeping bags. We gathered around fire too. We do this for fun. There’s no middle ground with camping. Few say “it’s fine.” People, like me, love and obsess over it. It’s the one week each year where I tighten the bolts on family bonds. The bad internet connection helps. Some hate camping, and they like letting you know. I’d like to think that’s from one bad experience or a skunk/raccoon phobia. They’re campground mainstays.
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Lightning Guider Sleds
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM)– Along North Market Street in Duncannon is a state historical marker, located by the factory building of the Standard Novelty Works. But the marker is not specifically for the company, but for one of its most famous products: the Lightning Guider Sled. (A lot of people...
WNEP-TV 16
A slew of sunny sights in the PhotoLink Library
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The unofficial end of summer has given us some incredible sights — from fluffy clouds to colorful sunsets. In case you missed them, Mike Stevens shares some bright lights in the sky in this visit to the PhotoLink Library. Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo...
Pennsylvania election rule changes considered
The Center Square — Pennsylvania’s elections have had some problems with mail-in ballots, and a state group is working on recommendations for how to clear up confusion and avoid political bias. The Joint State Government Commission’s Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board met Monday as an information-gathering session to discuss ideas for a forthcoming report. Its morning session centered on mail-in ballots and pitfalls that have emerged in recent elections. An...
$4M Cumberland County dam project begins
Children's Lake in Boiling Springs has been waiting for upgrades since June 2016 when a nearby sinkhole exposed structural deficiencies in the existing dam.
PhillyBite
Exploring Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania
- Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, is a small town with a population of 363 people. The town is home to the famous Gravity Hill. You'll also find the Naylor Observatory and Gifford Pinchot State Park. Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. While the hill is a fun place to spend a day, it's...
abc27.com
Historic downtown York building prepares for redevelopment
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On September 1, The Redevelopment Authority of the County of York (RACY), in partnership with the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA), announced the acquisition of the former federal post office located at 200 South George Street in the City of York. This will pave the way for future development.
Furniture store, car wash and 40+ other companies that leased space or purchased property in central Pa.
A furniture company, tobacco and vaping retailers, a car wash company, a grocer and a mattress firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Our latest list (the last one was back in June) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland, Adams, Berks, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces $185M in programs to support law enforcement
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Thursday, Sept. 1 that $185 million in state funding for two new programs that improve community safety by ensuring adequate resources for local law enforcement and county district attorneys’ offices. “With adequate resources, our local law enforcement and investigative...
Pennsylvania Attorney General Announces Car Detailing Business Forced Foster Children to Work in Business Without Pay
LEWISTOWN, PA – The owners of a Lewistown car detailing business have been accused of...
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Pennsylvania
Eat Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Is this $100 gift card offer I got in the mail real? | FOX43 Finds Out
RED LION, Pa. — A woman from York County opened her mailbox to find a $100 dollar Visa gift card offer. It looks legitimate, but also maybe too good to be true. The woman from Red Lion contacted FOX43 to see if this is a real offer. It is, but there's a catch, and it's all related to your energy bill.
One-of-a-kind bologna outlet store and museum opens in central Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is home to unusual museums like The Houdini Museum, Big Mac Museum and Robot Hall of Fame. Now, add bologna museum to the list. A well-known Pennsylvania brand of bologna is celebrating the opening of a new outlet store and museum. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats will host a bologna cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Sept. 1 at 209 N. Railroad St. in Palmyra. During the grand opening, Seltzer’s will serve grilled Lebanon bologna pretzel roll sandwiches and samples of a new beef jerky.
PhillyBite
Naylor Observatory in Lewisberry Pennsylvania
- The Astronomical Society of Harrisburg owns the Naylor Observatory in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, which is a great place to see the stars. This facility has been around for years and is well worth the visit. While you're there, you'll be able to view a wide variety of astronomical objects and marvel at the intricate details of their design. The observatory has something for everyone and is one of the best in the United States.
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats
HARRISBURG, PA – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
