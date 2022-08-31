ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novelty, MO

Comments / 0

Related
ktvo.com

Annabelle Keller Riley, 95, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Annabelle Keller Riley went to be with God on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Born on March 11, 1927 to Irving Samuel Keller and Bernice Bachman Keller of Pennville, Missouri, she was the firstborn of four children. Annabelle attended Pennsville's Victory and Boone Hill Rural Schools. She later, in the 1940’s,...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Curtiss Forquer, 58, Casady-Luscan Funeral Services

Curtiss Forquer, age 58 passed away peacefully on September 1, 2022, at the Kirksville Manor in Kirksville, MO where he had been a resident for a short time. Curtiss was born on June 17, 1964, in Keosauqua, IA the son of Arthur Lee and Twila Irene (Glass) Forquer. He was raised in Scotland County and attended the local schools. Curtiss worked in the housekeeping department of the Scotland County Memorial Hospital for over 20 years. He was united in marriage to Pam Heaton, the couple later divorced. Curtiss enjoyed hunting and fishing and being outdoors.
KIRKSVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy