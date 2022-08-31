Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
Annabelle Keller Riley, 95, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Annabelle Keller Riley went to be with God on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Born on March 11, 1927 to Irving Samuel Keller and Bernice Bachman Keller of Pennville, Missouri, she was the firstborn of four children. Annabelle attended Pennsville's Victory and Boone Hill Rural Schools. She later, in the 1940’s,...
ktvo.com
Curtiss Forquer, 58, Casady-Luscan Funeral Services
Curtiss Forquer, age 58 passed away peacefully on September 1, 2022, at the Kirksville Manor in Kirksville, MO where he had been a resident for a short time. Curtiss was born on June 17, 1964, in Keosauqua, IA the son of Arthur Lee and Twila Irene (Glass) Forquer. He was raised in Scotland County and attended the local schools. Curtiss worked in the housekeeping department of the Scotland County Memorial Hospital for over 20 years. He was united in marriage to Pam Heaton, the couple later divorced. Curtiss enjoyed hunting and fishing and being outdoors.
ktvo.com
Heartland motorcycle rider sustains serious injuries in crash with pickup
TROY MILLS, Mo. — A Heartland man was injured when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Missouri Route H and Highway 11 in Troy Mills, about 4 miles south of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State...
Comments / 0