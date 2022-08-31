ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Hall, WV

Woman charged after Walmart shoplifting leads to multi-county pursuit

By C. Allan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dozj7_0hce5qgm00

WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after White Hall police said they responded to a call for shoplifting in progress at the White Hall Walmart and a multi-county pursuit ensued.

Officers with the White Hall Police Department were dispatched to Walmart on Tuesday for a call of a female shoplifter attempting to flee the store, according to a criminal complaint.

While officers were en route, the female, identified later as Satoria Aaron, 26, “got into a vehicle and was headed toward the fuel center,” which officers noted was a black Ford.

West Virginia man turns himself in after hit-and-run with motorcycle that injured 7-year-old Weirton boy

Officers attempted to prevent Aaron from leaving the parking lot by blocking her in, however, she “backed up and ran into the front of [a] marked police cruiser, striking it in the bumper,” before speeding toward the Public Safety Building and onto White Hall Boulevard from the intersection near McDonald’s, according to the complaint.

At that point, Aaron drove at speeds exceeding 75 miles per hour in a posted 45-mile-per-hour zone and drove into Taylor County where she “spun out on a wet curve striking the ditch” before turning back toward White Hall and entering I-79 and reaching speeds exceeding 110 miles per hour in a 55 mile-per-hour construction zone while “almost striking several vehicles as she passed between them,” officers said.

The pursuit then exited the interstate onto Colfax Road toward Taylor County before Aaron turned onto Shady Lane where she came to a stop and “refused to exit the vehicle,” at which point “she was pepper sprayed and removed from the driver side of the vehicle after officers were able to hit the door lock,” according to the complaint.

Woman charged after undercover meth buy in Upshur County

After taking Aaron into custody, officers recovered five items stolen from Walmart, as well as discovered that the vehicle’s plate was fake and that Aaron’s license was suspended in Michigan, officers said.

Aaron has been charged with grand larceny and fleeing with reckless indifference. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Man charged with DUI, obstruction after threatening to fight officers

BEVERLY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An impaired driver was arrested Saturday after being reported in Randolph County. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, Sr. Deputy A.B. Beverly responded to reports of a dark colored Dodge Ram bearing WV registration #B244453 stopped with its hazard lights on on the 5 lane facing northbound.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Weirton, WV
City
White Hall, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Man, WV
Lootpress

Taser, pepper spray implemented after strangling suspect becomes hostile

DAILEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Friday in Dailey after a domestic dispute involving an attempted strangulation was reported. Reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on September 2, 2022, Sr. Deputy A.B. Beverly responded to Back Rd. in Dailey regarding a reported domestic incident between a husband and wife which involved a strangulation attempt.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
chautauquatoday.com

Idaho woman charged after crash in French Creek

An Idaho woman is facing DWI after a crash in the town of French Creek early Sunday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on Pekin Hill Road around 12:30 am. Deputies say the driver, 67-year-old Nancy Molnar of Sagle, Idaho, was allegedly intoxicated. She was arrested and charged with DWI, DWI per se, and backing unsafely. Molnar was later released with tickets to appear in French Creek Town Court at a later date.
FRENCH CREEK, WV
The Recorddelta

Buckhannon woman arrested after undercover operation

BUCKHANNON — One Buckhannon woman is being held on a large cash bond after a sting operation revealed the intent to deliver a controlled substance heroin. According to court documentation, an undersigned officer relinquished two suspected heroin stamps from the defendant, 36-year-old Katrece Marie Tinney. The criminal complaint stated...
WDTV

Woman charged after meth found inches from a child

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said they found meth inches from a child and a meth pipe next to a baby bottle. Officers responded to an overdose at a home in Marion County on Thursday and provided medical care to a man with a “severe laceration to his hand,” according to a criminal complaint.
MARION COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Shoplifter#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDTV

VIDEO: Escaped prisoner captured in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - An escaped prisoner is back in custody after being caught in White Hall. Video captured by a 5 News reporter on the scene shows moments before officers found the man. He was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near McDonald’s in White Hall.
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Gilmer, Tucker, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Sobriety checkpoint planned in Philippi next week

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Thursday announced that troopers will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week. According to a press release from the West Virginia State Police, the checkpoint will be located on US Route 250 in front of Builders Center and Supply within the city limits of […]
WDTV

Heavy rain leads to flooding in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Rain throughout the region led to some flooding on September 5. 5 News was out in Monongalia and Marion counties to see a little bit of the action. Some of our viewers shared their videos of the flooding at its worst. The flooding led to temporary road...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy