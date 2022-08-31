ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR: Bubba Wallace announcement a bad sign?

Is the announcement of Bubba Wallace competing for the NASCAR Cup Series owner championship in the #45 Toyota a bad sign for Kurt Busch?. 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch hasn’t competed in a NASCAR Cup Series race in a month and a half, as he was left with concussion-like symptoms after a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Major Bubba Wallace Decision

23XI Racing made a major Bubba Wallace decision earlier this week. The Michael Jordan-owned NASCAR team announced that Wallace will be switching from the No. 23 car to the No. 45 car for the remainder of the season. 23XI Racing is still in contention for the ownership championship, so Wallace...
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Report: Chase Elliott refused to go to care center following crash

Chase Elliott entered the NASCAR playoffs with a huge lead, but a big chunk of that disintegrated due to a terrible day at Darlington on Sunday. Elliott crashed on lap 113 after losing control heading into the first turn of the Cook Out Southern 500. He started to spin out and even claimed Chase Briscoe, who was able to continue and finished 27th.
MOTORSPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Harvick furious after car catches on fire

Kevin Harvick was knocked out of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington after his No. 4 car caught fire during Stage 2, and he delivered an angry message in an interview afterwards. Harvick was driving down the front straightaway and headed towards turn 1 when the right front...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Dr. Diandra: Predicting the first four playoff eliminations using only 2022 statistics

Darlington Raceway hosts the first of the three races (Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network) that will eliminate four drivers from the Cup Series playoffs. That’s a harder question to answer this year than in previous years. Only nine points separate the fifth seed from the 16th seed. In addition, the changes the Next Gen car caused make historical statistics of questionable utility.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway

The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
FORD, KY
racer.com

Gragson burns it down after wild Darlington Xfinity battle

At the end of a thrilling three-car battle that wasn’t decided until the last corner of the last lap Saturday at Darlington Raceway, Noah Gragson stole a victory from Sheldon Creed and charging Kyle Larson to score his fourth victory of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season. After passing Gragson...
MOTORSPORTS
fordauthority.com

No. 22 Nascar Ford On Pole For Darlington September 2022, Issues Warning

Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Ford Mustang, proved once again that he has no problem taming Darlington Raceway after nabbing the pole position during qualifying on Saturday. While he has the pole position, Logano seems to be a bit concerned that William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevy Camaro ZL1, will retaliate, thanks to their history at the racetrack.
MOTORSPORTS

