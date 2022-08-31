Read full article on original website
Puget Sound Bird Fest coming to Edmonds Sept. 10-11
Attention bird watchers: A reminder that the 2022 Puget Sound Bird Fest is coming to Edmonds Sept. 10-11. This beloved fall tradition will return in person for nature lovers throughout the Pacific Northwest with two days of speakers, guided walks, field trips, boat tours, exhibits, and educational activities for children and adults.
Lynnwood City Council Sept 6 agenda includes more discussion on ARPA fund spending
The Lynnwood City Council at its Sept. 6 meeting is set to continue to discuss how it plans to spend the rest of its $10.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, among other agenda items. The council will be meeting a day later than usual in observation of the Labor Day holiday.
Lynnwood Planning Commissioner Naz Lashgari also seeking appointment to county council seat
City of Lynnwood Planning Commissioner Naz Lashgari has joined the list of those seeking appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3 seat left vacant with the resignation of Councilmember Stephanie Wright. Lashgari said she will bring to the job “skills and knowledge developed through long-time civic engagement and public...
Snohomish County chapter of Fair Vote Washington to meet virtually Sept. 10
The Snohomish County chapter of Fair Vote Washington will hold a virtual meeting from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The group will share updates from ranked-choice voting activities across Washington state , as well as efforts to adopt ranked-choice voting in Everett. Register for the meeting here. You’ll receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link.
Restaurant News: Ready to serve up restaurant ideas, recipes and more
I have been writing the Healthy Eating column for the My Neighborhood News Network since 2018. While Restaurant News writer Kathy Passage is taking a break from covering the food scene in our area, I will be filling in for her.I will continue to bring you the Healthy Eating column as well, but I look forward to exploring the diverse cuisines that we can find in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.
Lynnwood Fair on 44th community block party returns Sept. 10
The City of Lynnwood is hosting the Fair on 44th — its annual health and safety community block party — on Saturday, Sept. 10 and everyone is invited. Returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the city will be closing down 44th Avenue West from the fire station to the police station for a community celebration that runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Three ways to honor individual veterans in Veterans Park
Construction at Lynnwood’s Veterans Park is still underway and the city is offering three ways for community members to honor both past and present veterans at the new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. The city is providing two bench programs and one engraving wall program to honor individuals who served.
Sponsor spotlight: Celebrating 25 years of love
Back in December of 2021, one of our local Edmonds event planners, Krista Larrison, took a leap of faith and opened a new dress shop in Perrinville (76th Avenue West and Olympic View Drive, Edmonds). Before opening, she decided on only carrying one bridal designer because she believes in the...
Candidates for Snohomish County Prosecutor speaking in Everett Sept. 7, Oct. 26
The two candidates running for Snohomish County Prosecutor in the upcoming November election will be appearing at the Carl Gipson Center in Everett in September and October as part of the center’s Wednesday speaker series. The events are open to the public. Lunch is available at 11:30 a.m. and...
