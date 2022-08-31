Sen. Lindsey Graham continues to argue subpoena should be quashed, says election-related phone calls are protected

Read full article on original website
dirtymark30736
3d ago
Graham just thought he was a knowledgeable lawyer & senator. Too bad his praises only come from Fox news. It creates a misleading qualification.
Fake Trump electors ask judge to disqualify Atlanta DA from election probe
Eleven of the "fake electors" who participated in a plan to subvert the Electoral College have asked a judge to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from her probe into the Republican effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
Lindsey Graham wants Georgia district attorney barred from asking him about calls with election officials
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has asked a Georgia federal judge to bar the Fulton County District Attorney’s office from asking him about his alleged attempt to push state officials into throwing out postal ballots cast for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.Mr Graham is fighting a subpoena issued to him by the special grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the most recent presidential election in the Peach State after he became the first Republican to lose Georgia’s electoral votes since Bill Clinton defeated then-president George HW Bush in 1992. US District Judge Leigh Martin...
Federal appeals court blocks Graham Georgia grand jury subpoena
A federal appeals court on Sunday granted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) a reprieve, blocking a subpoena ordering him to testify before a Georgia grand jury probing former President Trump’s alleged interference into the 2020 election. A three-judge panel with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily paused the subpoena,...
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Legal Experts See Higher Chances Of Trump Getting Indicted But Report Says DOJ May Not Bring Charges Until Midterms
Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s indictment appears more likely, although the timing of when the Justice Department would press the charges is still uncertain, according to multiple reports and views offered by legal experts. Indictment To Come This Month? Trump could be indicted sometime over the next 30 days,...
Herschel Walker hits Warnock over ex-wife's allegations in new ad
EXCLUSIVE — Georgia Senate candidates are taking aim at each other over past controversies as the battle for the upper chamber becomes increasingly heated.
Judge pumps the breaks on Lindsey Graham's grand jury appearance in Georgia election probe: Trump ally scores temporary order blocking his testimony
South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham scored a temporary reprieve on Sunday when an Atlanta-based federal judge put his testimony before a Georgia grand jury on pause. Graham was due to testify under oath on Tuesday in the Fulton County District Attorney's investigation into whether Donald Trump and his allies...
Lisa Murkowski ‘Disturbed’ By McConnell-Trump Coordination
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) says she was “disturbed” by Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) coordination with President Donald Trump on impeachment proceedings.
Testy Sen. Ron Johnson Claims He Was Only Involved In Fake Electors Plot For 'Seconds'
The Wisconsin Republican, trailing in polls, suddenly wants to distance himself from Donald Trump.
Why the Fulton County Grand Jury Isn’t Going to Indict Trump
With Monday’s Mar-a-Lago raid, there’s even higher expectations that the justice system may hold Donald Trump accountable in some fashion. But if charges from the Department of Justice never materialize, many Americans are holding out hope for an indictment from the special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia.
NAACP supports removing Cowboys for Trump co-founder from public office
The NAACP is supporting efforts to bar a New Mexico-based county commissioner from public office, alleging that the Cowboys for Trump co-founder has sought to disenfranchise voters -- including people of color -- and stoke insurrection. The nation’s oldest civil rights organization urged a state district court judge to remove...
The One Sentence Republicans Need to Stop Using
As former President Donald Trump endured one of his worst weeks yet, Republicans have been on our TV screens taking aim at everyone else—but themselves. On this episode of The New Abnormal, hosts Molly Jong-Fast and Andy Levy talk Trump and the sentence Republicans need to stop repeating.“Their big talking point that they all independently apparently came up with is… if they can do this to the president, think what they can do to you. First of all, he’s not the president,” Andy says.“And it would be nice if they would stop saying, ‘If they can do this to the...
Georgia district attorney investigating Trump calls for Mark Meadows to testify before special grand jury
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has called on Mark Meadows -- former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff -- to testify before the special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, according to a new court filing obtained by CNN.
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
Lindsey Graham’s warning of ‘riots’ if Trump prosecuted is ‘incredibly irresponsible’, former DoJ official says
A former top official in the US Department of Justice has condemned Republican Senator Lindsey Graham for suggesting there would be "riots in the streets" if former President Donald Trump is prosecuted in connection to a trove of sensitive US government documents recovered from his Mar-a-Lago resort. Former Assistant Attorney General for National Security Mary McCord appeared on CNN's New Day to criticise what she calls a "veiled threat" made by Mr Graham. “I think it’s incredibly irresponsible for an elected official to basically make veiled threats of violence, just if law enforcement and the Department of Justice and...
Trump Attorney Christina Bobb Has Been Accused of Misleading Federal Investigators
Former president Donald Trump's legal team is under fire after the U.S. Department of Justice filed court documents on Aug. 30, 2022, suggesting that government records were "likely concealed and removed" from Mar-a-Lago despite a previous grand jury subpoena to turn over classified information. At the center of this crisis is Trump's lawyer Christina Bobb.
Trump Loyalist Lin Wood Says He’s Being Ordered to Testify in Election Probe
Prosecutors are reportedly preparing to compel Trump-supporting attorney Lin Wood to testify in a criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the Georgia election in 2020. Wood, a libel lawyer who vociferously pushed conspiracy theories following the last presidential election, said Tuesday that the Fulton County District Attorney’s office is preparing to serve him with a material witness subpoena to order him to testify before the grand jury. In a phone interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Wood said he planned to comply with the subpoena. “I didn’t do anything wrong, I’ll tell you that,” he told the paper. “I’ll go down there and tell them what they want to know.” News of Wood’s subpoena comes after a Fulton judge approved a series of similar certificates for four key Trump allies, including attorney Sidney Powell. At a December 2020 rally in Alpharetta which Wood attended alongside Powell, Wood claimed without evidence that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had taken bribes to give the state’s electoral votes for Joe Biden.
Critics denounce Lindsey Graham for warning of ‘riots in the street’ if Trump indicted – as it happened
Justice department faces deadline for more detailed inventory of files while ex-president’s team must argue for review by special master
Trump lawyer John Eastman refuses to answer questions from Georgia grand jury
John Eastman, the lawyer who developed Donald Trump's strategy to overturn the 2020 election, refused to answer questions from a Georgia grand jury.
Republicans in Congress line up behind Trump after he says FBI searched Mar-a-Lago
Republicans in Congress fumed Tuesday in reaction to former President Donald Trump’s Monday evening statement that the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, his home in Palm Beach, Florida. Democrats had little to say Tuesday about the apparent search, though some defended the execution of justice regardless of a person’s political power. The massive publicity […] The post Republicans in Congress line up behind Trump after he says FBI searched Mar-a-Lago appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
