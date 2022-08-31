Sen. Lindsey Graham continues to argue subpoena should be quashed, says election-related phone calls are protected

Prosecutors are reportedly preparing to compel Trump-supporting attorney Lin Wood to testify in a criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the Georgia election in 2020. Wood, a libel lawyer who vociferously pushed conspiracy theories following the last presidential election, said Tuesday that the Fulton County District Attorney’s office is preparing to serve him with a material witness subpoena to order him to testify before the grand jury. In a phone interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Wood said he planned to comply with the subpoena. “I didn’t do anything wrong, I’ll tell you that,” he told the paper. “I’ll go down there and tell them what they want to know.” News of Wood’s subpoena comes after a Fulton judge approved a series of similar certificates for four key Trump allies, including attorney Sidney Powell. At a December 2020 rally in Alpharetta which Wood attended alongside Powell, Wood claimed without evidence that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had taken bribes to give the state’s electoral votes for Joe Biden.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO