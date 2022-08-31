ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

dallasexpress.com

Two Arrested After Chase Through Local Cities

Two suspects were arrested on Tuesday after allegedly firing at police and leading them on a car chase through Fort Worth that ended in a crash in Haltom City. The suspects, identified by authorities as Jessica Jean Jarvis and Eliseo Suarez Jr., both 23, allegedly fled on August 30 when police tried to pull them over for a traffic stop on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle, Haltom City police said.
HALTOM CITY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Suspects Arrested After Fort Worth Police Chase

Two people, a male and a female, were arrested in Haltom City after a Fort Worth police chase led to a crash on the morning of July 30. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes announced the incident in a news conference later that day, explaining that the chase began after the department was alerted about a stolen vehicle by a license plate camera around 10:48 a.m. Officers had found the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but say the driver drove off.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police end search for a critical missing woman

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police were searching for a critical missing person on Monday. Helen Valdez was last seen on Sept. 5 at 11:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of N. Central Expressway in Dallas. Around 6 p.m. the same day, police said she was found safe.Valdez was seen on foot, heading in an unknown direction. She may be confused and in need of help. Police describe Valdez as a 73-year-old White female. She is 5'2", 150 pounds, and has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon v-neck shirt and blue jeans.Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 and to reference case No. 161702-2022.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas man accused of attacking multiple women over 5-day stretch arrested in Mesquite

GARLAND, Texas - Police in Garland and Mesquite say the same man attacked three women over the course of a week. One of the victims says he broke into her home and raped her. Justin Dejohn Smith, 39, is facing aggravated kidnappings, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated robbery charges in Garland and attempted murder, evading arrest and unlawful restraint in Mesquite. Police worry there may be more victims out there.
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Fort Worth Police shoot suspect holding woman at gunpoint

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera footage depicting the end of a multi-county chase that ended with a woman dead and police killing the driver. The chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County near Temple. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Dallas woman found after going missing Sunday

DALLAS — Police say a woman that was reported missing in Dallas has been found. The police department said she was last seen driving on Victoria Avenue on Sunday morning. According to them, she may have been "confused and in need of assistance." Officers updated their report at 7...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Former Irving ISD teacher Victor Moreno arrested again

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Irving and Plano ISD teacher Victor Hugo Moreno was arrested again and charged with indecency with a child. Moreno's Aug. 25 arrest involves a different victim, who police said was 13 years old when he assaulted her. The 28-year-old was previously taken into custody on July 21. Moreno was charged with continuous sex abuse of a young child and improper relationship between student and educator at that time."There is nothing leading us to believe this an isolated incident," said Irving police spokesman Robert Reeves after Moreno's first arrest. Detectives said Moreno assaulted a 7-year-old victim during the school year of...
IRVING, TX
KSAT 12

Child’s letter to God leads to discovery of Texas predator

MCKINNEY, Texas – A convicted sex predator is in jail after parents discovered a letter their child had written to God that disclosed the man was abusing their daughter. Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced Monday to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
MCKINNEY, TX
msn.com

17-year-old boy shot and killed in Denton County, officials say

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Denton County, authorities said. Brayan Alvarez was identified as the victim, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office. Deputies had responded around 2 a.m. to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive near Little Elm, in...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland

DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked.The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared a mistrial Friday. Wetteland, who played for the Texas Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and also played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, was being tried on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.When asked if the case will be retried, Denton County First Assistant District Attorney Jamie...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
PLANO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Calls For Prosper ISD Chief To Resign

There are calls for Prosper ISD Superintendent Holly Ferguson to resign over allegations that the district covered up a school bus driver’s arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Officials charged Frank Pantiagua with sexually assaulting two girls in grade school. He died after a suicide attempt in the Collin County Jail.
PROSPER, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas woman arrested with 83 pounds of weed in Illinois

CASEYVILLE, Ill. - A Dallas woman was arrested in just outside of St. Louis after police say they found 83 pounds of weed inside of her car. The Caseyville, Illinois Police Department says they pulled over Randi Booker for a routine traffic stop on August 23rd. During the traffic stop,...
CASEYVILLE, IL
