FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
dallasexpress.com
Two Arrested After Chase Through Local Cities
Two suspects were arrested on Tuesday after allegedly firing at police and leading them on a car chase through Fort Worth that ended in a crash in Haltom City. The suspects, identified by authorities as Jessica Jean Jarvis and Eliseo Suarez Jr., both 23, allegedly fled on August 30 when police tried to pull them over for a traffic stop on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle, Haltom City police said.
Police hunting for gunman who opened fire at the Irving Mall Sunday and more
Police are still looking for the gunman who opened fire at the Irving Mall Sunday. Shoppers scattered in panic around 4 p.m. when gunfire echoed through the mall.
dallasexpress.com
Suspects Arrested After Fort Worth Police Chase
Two people, a male and a female, were arrested in Haltom City after a Fort Worth police chase led to a crash on the morning of July 30. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes announced the incident in a news conference later that day, explaining that the chase began after the department was alerted about a stolen vehicle by a license plate camera around 10:48 a.m. Officers had found the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but say the driver drove off.
Dallas police end search for a critical missing woman
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police were searching for a critical missing person on Monday. Helen Valdez was last seen on Sept. 5 at 11:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of N. Central Expressway in Dallas. Around 6 p.m. the same day, police said she was found safe.Valdez was seen on foot, heading in an unknown direction. She may be confused and in need of help. Police describe Valdez as a 73-year-old White female. She is 5'2", 150 pounds, and has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon v-neck shirt and blue jeans.Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 and to reference case No. 161702-2022.
police1.com
Gunman walks up to cruiser, fires shotgun at Texas officer's head
SACHSE, Texas — A person with shotgun walked up to a parked police car northeast of Dallas and fired a shotgun at an officer’s head early Friday. A second officer in the car fired back, wounding the gunman. The two police officers in the small city of Sachse...
These vehicles are being stolen the most in Dallas according to Plano Police Department
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Plano Police Department has released some helpful tips that could save you from the trouble of having your vehicle stolen. According to department officials, there has been a recent surge in vehicular thefts across the metroplex and are reminding people to securely lock their cars.
Man arrested in connection to 2007 East Texas murder of 19 year old
A man was arrested Thursday on a capital murder charge in connection to the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Office.
fox4news.com
Dallas man accused of attacking multiple women over 5-day stretch arrested in Mesquite
GARLAND, Texas - Police in Garland and Mesquite say the same man attacked three women over the course of a week. One of the victims says he broke into her home and raped her. Justin Dejohn Smith, 39, is facing aggravated kidnappings, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated robbery charges in Garland and attempted murder, evading arrest and unlawful restraint in Mesquite. Police worry there may be more victims out there.
'I swear to God I'm going to shoot your a--' | Affidavit reveals more about racist attack in Plano
PLANO, Texas — An arrest affidavit obtained by WFAA revealed more details about a viral video of a woman's racist attack on other women outside a popular Plano restaurant, including more racist comments not caught on the previously-released video. On Aug. 25, police arrested Esmeralda Upton on misdemeanor charges...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth Police shoot suspect holding woman at gunpoint
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera footage depicting the end of a multi-county chase that ended with a woman dead and police killing the driver. The chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County near Temple. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
Dallas woman found after going missing Sunday
DALLAS — Police say a woman that was reported missing in Dallas has been found. The police department said she was last seen driving on Victoria Avenue on Sunday morning. According to them, she may have been "confused and in need of assistance." Officers updated their report at 7...
Former Irving ISD teacher Victor Moreno arrested again
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Irving and Plano ISD teacher Victor Hugo Moreno was arrested again and charged with indecency with a child. Moreno's Aug. 25 arrest involves a different victim, who police said was 13 years old when he assaulted her. The 28-year-old was previously taken into custody on July 21. Moreno was charged with continuous sex abuse of a young child and improper relationship between student and educator at that time."There is nothing leading us to believe this an isolated incident," said Irving police spokesman Robert Reeves after Moreno's first arrest. Detectives said Moreno assaulted a 7-year-old victim during the school year of...
KSAT 12
Child’s letter to God leads to discovery of Texas predator
MCKINNEY, Texas – A convicted sex predator is in jail after parents discovered a letter their child had written to God that disclosed the man was abusing their daughter. Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced Monday to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
msn.com
17-year-old boy shot and killed in Denton County, officials say
A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Denton County, authorities said. Brayan Alvarez was identified as the victim, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office. Deputies had responded around 2 a.m. to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive near Little Elm, in...
KWTX
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
KELLER, Texas (CBS NEWSPATH) - North Texas School Districts that accepted donated signs with the nation’s motto, “In God We Trust”, to display in their schools could be hit with lawsuits. A group of parents sent a cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll and...
Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked.The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared a mistrial Friday. Wetteland, who played for the Texas Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and also played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, was being tried on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.When asked if the case will be retried, Denton County First Assistant District Attorney Jamie...
More families coming forward with abuse allegations against Prosper ISD bus driver, attorneys say
PROSPER, Texas — Attorneys for two young girls who alleged they were repeatedly sexually assaulted by a Prosper ISD bus driver say that more possible victims are now coming forward. "The family is so concerned about confidentiality and specifically further damage to their kids that they debated for a...
North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
easttexasradio.com
Calls For Prosper ISD Chief To Resign
There are calls for Prosper ISD Superintendent Holly Ferguson to resign over allegations that the district covered up a school bus driver’s arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Officials charged Frank Pantiagua with sexually assaulting two girls in grade school. He died after a suicide attempt in the Collin County Jail.
fox4news.com
Dallas woman arrested with 83 pounds of weed in Illinois
CASEYVILLE, Ill. - A Dallas woman was arrested in just outside of St. Louis after police say they found 83 pounds of weed inside of her car. The Caseyville, Illinois Police Department says they pulled over Randi Booker for a routine traffic stop on August 23rd. During the traffic stop,...
