Motorsports

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Major Bubba Wallace Decision

23XI Racing made a major Bubba Wallace decision earlier this week. The Michael Jordan-owned NASCAR team announced that Wallace will be switching from the No. 23 car to the No. 45 car for the remainder of the season. 23XI Racing is still in contention for the ownership championship, so Wallace...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Fans fill Lime Rock Park for Sunday in The Park

More than a thousand cars ranging from the eclectic and fun to the distinguished and rare made their way to Lime Rock Park on Sunday for another successful staging of the Sunday in The Park as part of the Historic Festival 40 presented by Corvette. The day featured both the Gathering of the Marques presented by FCP Euro and The Lime Rock Concours.
CARS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Major Crash On Sunday

After edging out Joey Logano to win the NASCAR Cup Series regular season title, Chase Elliott holds a 15-point lead to start the 2022 playoffs. But a big crash at today's Round of 16 race could knock the entire title chase on its head. Shortly before the end of Stage...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: The playoff driver whose team is already eliminated

Ryan Blaney can win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but the #12 team can’t finish higher than 17th in points. The four-round, 10-race 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are scheduled to get underway on Sunday evening with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, and 16 drivers are in the running to win the championship.
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Report: Chase Elliott refused to go to care center following crash

Chase Elliott entered the NASCAR playoffs with a huge lead, but a big chunk of that disintegrated due to a terrible day at Darlington on Sunday. Elliott crashed on lap 113 after losing control heading into the first turn of the Cook Out Southern 500. He started to spin out and even claimed Chase Briscoe, who was able to continue and finished 27th.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Schumacher revels in unexpected Q3 appearance

Mick Schumacher admits he wasn’t expecting to reach Q3 at the Dutch Grand Prix after putting himself in a position to score points as he fights for his future with Haas. Haas hasn’t scored a point in the past three races since a back-to-back double points results at Silverstone and the Red Bull Ring that marked Schumacher’s first points in Formula 1. After a tough weekend in Belgium, Schumacher was comfortably quicker than teammate Kevin Magnussen in qualifying at Zandvoort and says it wasn’t a performance the team had predicted.
MOTORSPORTS
PWMania

Solo Sikoa Makes Main Roster WWE Debut at Clash at the Castle, New Bloodline Member

Solo Sikoa made his main roster WWE debut at Clash at the Castle. During the main event, McIntyre goes on to avoid a big finisher attempt from Reigns. He then connects flush with his own and this leads to a big Claymore Kick leveling “The Head of the Table.” Drew appears to have this one in the bag again. He goes for the cover, but wait, another unexpected interference leads to a potential match-altering moment.
WWE
PWMania

Dominik Mysterio Turns Heel at WWE Clash at the Castle

Dominik Mysterio turned heel at WWWE Clash at the Castle. Following Edge, Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s victory over The Judgement Day, Dominik turned on Edge and his father, Rey. During their victory celebration, Dominik hit Edge with a low blow, stunning the crowd. Rey then pleaded with his son...
WWE
racer.com

Lime Rock Park stages Super Saturday of Historic Festival

General Motors President Mark Reuss waved the green flag to kick-off a perfect day of racing at Lime Rock Park on Saturday during the Historic Festival 40 presented by Corvette. The longstanding Lime Rock Park Labor Day tradition continued with a busy day of activity both on and off the track.
CARS
racer.com

Ashley, Hight, Enders and Krawiec lead early U.S. Nationals qualifiers

Top Fuel’s Justin Ashley delivered a strong performance under the lights at the prestigious 68th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, racing to the provisional No. 1 position on Friday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Robert Hight (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

