NASCAR World Reacts To The Major Bubba Wallace Decision
23XI Racing made a major Bubba Wallace decision earlier this week. The Michael Jordan-owned NASCAR team announced that Wallace will be switching from the No. 23 car to the No. 45 car for the remainder of the season. 23XI Racing is still in contention for the ownership championship, so Wallace...
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
MLS・
racer.com
Fans fill Lime Rock Park for Sunday in The Park
More than a thousand cars ranging from the eclectic and fun to the distinguished and rare made their way to Lime Rock Park on Sunday for another successful staging of the Sunday in The Park as part of the Historic Festival 40 presented by Corvette. The day featured both the Gathering of the Marques presented by FCP Euro and The Lime Rock Concours.
CARS・
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Sunday
Dale Earnhardt Jr. continues to impress inside of the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, Dale Jr. was on the call for the latest Cup Series race. Following the evening, Dale Jr. took to social media to weigh in on the evening. "Last night was awesome @TooToughToTame . The crowd was into...
FOX Sports
Kyle Larson on Denny Hamlin's ownership role at 23XI
Kyle Larson, a good friend of Denny Hamlin, said (when asked about Hamlin) that he wasn’t sure how much time Hamlin would dedicate to his ownership role at 23XI Racing. He’s sure now.
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Crash On Sunday
After edging out Joey Logano to win the NASCAR Cup Series regular season title, Chase Elliott holds a 15-point lead to start the 2022 playoffs. But a big crash at today's Round of 16 race could knock the entire title chase on its head. Shortly before the end of Stage...
NASCAR: The playoff driver whose team is already eliminated
Ryan Blaney can win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but the #12 team can’t finish higher than 17th in points. The four-round, 10-race 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are scheduled to get underway on Sunday evening with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, and 16 drivers are in the running to win the championship.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Thinks Kyle Busch Is Going Trophy Hunting
Dale Earnhardt is confident Kyle Busch will be racing for one of the newest NASCAR Cup Series teams in 2023. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Thinks Kyle Busch Is Going Trophy Hunting appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Report: Chase Elliott refused to go to care center following crash
Chase Elliott entered the NASCAR playoffs with a huge lead, but a big chunk of that disintegrated due to a terrible day at Darlington on Sunday. Elliott crashed on lap 113 after losing control heading into the first turn of the Cook Out Southern 500. He started to spin out and even claimed Chase Briscoe, who was able to continue and finished 27th.
WATCH: Kevin Harvick’s Car Bursts into Flames During Stage 3 of Cook Out Southern 500
Kevin Harvick’s night in Darlington ended in scary fashion. In the final stage of the Cook Out Southern 500, the longtime NASCAR driver’s car burst into flames. The incident unfolded on Lap 274, less than 100 laps remaining. Harvick was running in 16th place at Darlington when his...
racer.com
Schumacher revels in unexpected Q3 appearance
Mick Schumacher admits he wasn’t expecting to reach Q3 at the Dutch Grand Prix after putting himself in a position to score points as he fights for his future with Haas. Haas hasn’t scored a point in the past three races since a back-to-back double points results at Silverstone and the Red Bull Ring that marked Schumacher’s first points in Formula 1. After a tough weekend in Belgium, Schumacher was comfortably quicker than teammate Kevin Magnussen in qualifying at Zandvoort and says it wasn’t a performance the team had predicted.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Makes Main Roster WWE Debut at Clash at the Castle, New Bloodline Member
Solo Sikoa made his main roster WWE debut at Clash at the Castle. During the main event, McIntyre goes on to avoid a big finisher attempt from Reigns. He then connects flush with his own and this leads to a big Claymore Kick leveling “The Head of the Table.” Drew appears to have this one in the bag again. He goes for the cover, but wait, another unexpected interference leads to a potential match-altering moment.
WWE・
NASCAR driver pukes; Wrecks under caution at Darlington (Video)
Watch the video of the chaos at Darlington Raceway. On Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series unloaded in Darlington, South Carolina. The 1.366-mile of Darlington Raceway has spawned drama under caution in years past but this was a unique situation. Watch the video of the Anthony Alfredo crash at Darlington Raceway...
Bubba Wallace Fared Better Than a Cup Series Playoff Driver in a Controversial Trade
Bubba Wallace fared better than Christopher Bell after Joe Gibbs Racing reassigned some of their crew members. Bell made the playoffs, but Wallace did not. The post Bubba Wallace Fared Better Than a Cup Series Playoff Driver in a Controversial Trade appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR driver Joey Logano’s nickname for his wife Brittany caught on camera
Logano comments after the new USA reality show captures the nickname in shooting. This week, the USA Network debuted a brand new reality show. ‘Race for the Championship’ follows several NASCAR Cup Series drivers in their daily lives, away from the race track. Joey Logano is a veteran...
Kevin Harvick’s Scare Is a Reminder 1 of NASCAR’s Safety Rules Is Actually Dangerous
Kevin Harvick's No. 4 Ford caught fire at Darlington, but he didn't gamble with his safety like others have done previously. The post Kevin Harvick’s Scare Is a Reminder 1 of NASCAR’s Safety Rules Is Actually Dangerous appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PWMania
Dominik Mysterio Turns Heel at WWE Clash at the Castle
Dominik Mysterio turned heel at WWWE Clash at the Castle. Following Edge, Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s victory over The Judgement Day, Dominik turned on Edge and his father, Rey. During their victory celebration, Dominik hit Edge with a low blow, stunning the crowd. Rey then pleaded with his son...
WWE・
‘What a disaster’: Kevin Harvick puts NASCAR on blast after disastrous Cook Out Southern 500 race
Kevin Harvick was not happy with how his night ended during the first race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. He was not even able to finish the 2022 Cook Out Southern 500race due to a fire in his car which he mostly blames on the Next Gen car.
racer.com
Lime Rock Park stages Super Saturday of Historic Festival
General Motors President Mark Reuss waved the green flag to kick-off a perfect day of racing at Lime Rock Park on Saturday during the Historic Festival 40 presented by Corvette. The longstanding Lime Rock Park Labor Day tradition continued with a busy day of activity both on and off the track.
CARS・
racer.com
Ashley, Hight, Enders and Krawiec lead early U.S. Nationals qualifiers
Top Fuel’s Justin Ashley delivered a strong performance under the lights at the prestigious 68th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, racing to the provisional No. 1 position on Friday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Robert Hight (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro...
