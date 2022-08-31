Read full article on original website
Bidenbeat tiny hands pE45ONurs
5d ago
He can't compete the the big dogs. Smith is going to crush all those hackers and has beens playing 54 hole exhibitions. BORING!! Tiger and Rory will bury liv. Can't wait to see it.
Reply
8
Mickey for Prez.
5d ago
When its ok to receive money from people who's scruples and morals don't align with yours' and you are doing it obviously for the money, well then, what comes to those after that will be well deserved. Think about it, the millionaire pariahs, awesome, sure they'll enjoy the money and infamy?
Reply(3)
9
Eric Richters
5d ago
Few years from now you will not know any of the golfers. Playing their way to irrelevance fast. Feel bad for Chile. They have rock star golfer who will never play for country on Presidents cups or Ryder cups or be seen on tv.
Reply(5)
5
Related
PGA Tour Makes Official Decision On Phil Mickelson, Others
The PGA Tour is reportedly extending its ban on LIV golfers, saying in a memo that those who chose to jump to the Saudi-backed league "cannot and will not be renewed." In the letter sent to Phil Mickelson and others, via golf writer Bob Harig:. The Tour cannot enter into...
Greg Norman announces LIV players will be allowed to wear shorts in competition starting during round two in Boston
For the last few years, shorts during competition has been a heavily debated topic on the PGA Tour. With high temperatures during summer events, especially during the Florida swing, media and fans alike have wondered whether it’s time to allow shorts on Tour during competition — shorts have been allowed during practice rounds since February 2019.
A Former Masters Champ Magically Salvaged His PGA Tour Card Thanks to LIV Golf
Six PGA Tour cards were returned after the recent group of LIV Golf defectors left. The post A Former Masters Champ Magically Salvaged His PGA Tour Card Thanks to LIV Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf Digest
Sergio Garcia on any possible tension with LIV Golf haters next week in England: 'Too bad for them'
BOLTON, Mass. — Sergio Garcia is enjoying his new life as a LIV golfer. But on the DP World Tour, where he became one of Europe’s biggest stars of the past two decades, the Spaniard is predicting some tension when he and more than a dozen other LIV recruits return next week for its flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Golf Digest
Lexi Thompson old? She might feel like it in final group with Lucy Li
Hey Lexi, how that’s AARP subscription working out for you? Are the early-bird dinners tasty? Got enough Advil in the bag?. Lexi Thompson is old. She’s 27, after all. Born nearly a decade before Twitter! Imagine that. Lucy Li can’t. Li is 19 and was 11 when she played a practice round with Thompson before the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open at Pinehurst. Li must have thought Lexi was ancient back then.
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman
Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
Golf instruction: Keeping it simple with your setup will lead to better shots
It’s incredibly important to be comfortable over the golf ball to hit quality shots, and that all starts with setting up to the ball correctly. This week, our fitness guru Averee Dovsek is out on the golf course to show you how to simplify the setup process. If you...
Golf Digest
Six players receive PGA Tour cards for 2022-23 after tour officially suspends Cam Smith and latest group of LIV defectors
The domino effect of the latest LIV Golf signings was felt on Friday when six tour pros hoping to somehow keep their status on the PGA Tour for the 2022-23 season became the beneficiaries of the latest round of defections. After hitting their opening tee shots in the first round...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf.com
The irons used by the top 5 pros on the PGA Tour last season
A reliable (and long) driver can give pros a massive advantage off the tee, but it still doesn’t guarantee a hefty paycheck. As we continue to look back at the gear used by the top pros in each statistical category on the PGA Tour, the list of the five best in SG: Approach the green confirms one thing — picking up strokes on the field each week with the irons will always pay dividends.
Golf Digest
Dustin Johnson is a playoff winner as a LIV Golf event ends for the first time with some excitement
BOLTON, Mass. — The question coming into LIV Golf’s fourth event was the same one asked and unsatisfactorily answered in the nascent tour’s three prior starts: Could a no-cut, 54-hole tournament ever feel like a real competition? The controversial new circuit was certainly hoping so this go-around, having bolstered its 48-player roster at The International with six more PGA Tour stars including World No. 2 Cameron Smith.
The PGA Continues Its War on the Saudi-Backed LIV Golf
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The PGA handed out another year of bans for rebellious professional golfers participating in LIV Golf, the Saudi-Arabian-backed golf tournament on Saturday. It is the latest round in bickering in the usually staid and controversy-averse world of golfing.
Golf.com
Pro needed an eagle on the final hole to make the cut. He then attempted the unthinkable
You know what they say about hero shots: try them at your peril. They’re enticing for everyone from pros to recreational players, but they rarely work out as expected. When they do, though, it’s pretty incredible. Just ask Brandon Matthews, a Korn Ferry Tour player who was faced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Martin Kaymer skipping event due to tension from LIV defection
Martin Kaymer was initially listed among the field for next week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. However, he will not be in attendance and has no plans on competing. Because tensions continue to rise between PGA players and those who jumped ship to LIV, Kaymer opted to sit this one out.
AOL Corp
LIV is bad for the game of golf
At times on Sunday, the LIV Golf Invitational Boston looked a lot like a charity scramble at the local country club: Guys were playing in shorts, missing only a cigar and a cold beer. Lee Westwood, who had a tremendous final round to give himself a chance to win, dropped a lob wedge from inside 100 yards on the final hole well short into a greenside bunker. Dustin Johnson, who eventually won, pulled his approach on the last 40 yards left of the green into the woods.
NFL・
Get ready for LIV Golf/PGA Tour tensions to hit a high this week as all parties meet at the BMW PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy’s thrilling victory in the Tour Championship was an absorbing end to the campaign in the United States, but golf’s season of discontent rumbles on. This week at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England, the DP World Tour’s flagship event — the BMW PGA Championship — takes center stage and will feature 18 players who have all defected to the LIV Golf Series. It could be uncomfortably awkward as the moment this scribe realized I had to wear speedos in a French public swimming pool. Sacre bleu indeed.
PGA Tour announces finalists for 2021-22 Player and Rookie of the Year awards
The PGA Tour announced Monday the finalists for its Jack Nicklaus Award and Arnold Palmer Award for the 2021-22 season. The Jack Nicklaus Award is given to the Tour’s Player of the Year while the Arnold Palmer Award goes to the Rookie of the Year. The finalists for Player...
Golf Channel
Monday Scramble: Tale of two Sundays on two very different tours
More PGA Tour cards are handed out, Dustin Johnson pops some champagne, the Presidents Cup captains ready for their picks, the BMW PGA moves into the spotlight and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:. You’d be hard-pressed to find two more contrasting Sundays than what unfolded at the...
golfmagic.com
Oliver Wilson seals emotional second DP World Tour victory at Made in HimmerLand
Oliver Wilson claimed an emotional second DP World Tour victory at the Made in HimmerLand after the Englishman put on a stunning performance to beat Scotland's Ewen Ferguson by a single stroke. It was a dramatic final stretch in Denmark and it was Wilson who provided his best game which...
golfmagic.com
Prominent golf course developer Herb Kohler Jnr dies aged 83
American businessman and prominent golf course developer Herb Kohler Jnr has died at the age of 83. He was a member of the Kohler family of Wisconsin and he was the executive chairman of the Kohler Company, best known for manufacturing plumbing products. In his younger years, he worked as...
Kyrgios beats 2021 champ Medvedev, discusses mental state
NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Kyrgios sat in the Arthur Ashe Stadum locker room after ending Daniil Medvedev’s U.S. Open title defense and stay at No. 1 in the rankings and felt a mix of pride and relief. Pride at the big-serving, solid-returning performance that resulted in a 7-6 (11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Medvedev on Sunday night, the latest in a series of career-altering results that carried Kyrgios to his first quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows on the heels of his run to his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon. Pride, he said, at lifting himself out of...
Comments / 30