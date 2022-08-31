ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Bidenbeat tiny hands pE45ONurs
5d ago

He can't compete the the big dogs. Smith is going to crush all those hackers and has beens playing 54 hole exhibitions. BORING!! Tiger and Rory will bury liv. Can't wait to see it.

Mickey for Prez.
5d ago

When its ok to receive money from people who's scruples and morals don't align with yours' and you are doing it obviously for the money, well then, what comes to those after that will be well deserved. Think about it, the millionaire pariahs, awesome, sure they'll enjoy the money and infamy?

Eric Richters
5d ago

Few years from now you will not know any of the golfers. Playing their way to irrelevance fast. Feel bad for Chile. They have rock star golfer who will never play for country on Presidents cups or Ryder cups or be seen on tv.

