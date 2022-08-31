ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Feasterville-Trevose Times

Trevose Horticultural Society meeting

“Plant Breeding for Home Gardeners” is the featured PowerPoint program at the monthly meeting of the Trevose Horticultural Society on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Bensalem Senior Center, 1850 Byberry Road in Bensalem. Guest speaker Dr. Sarah Dohle will explain the Participatory Plant Breeding program that...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Bensalem Times

Local preschoolers invited to Bensalem High School

Bensalem High School’s Family and Consumer Science Department’s Child Development classes offer a free preschool program. In this class, high school students have the opportunity to experience and discover the stages of development in young children, while the preschool students have the opportunity to develop their kindergarten readiness skills, which include building their literacy and social skills.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Bucks County Health Improvement Partnership to receive funding

The Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Pennsylvania Immunization Coalition have selected Bucks County Health Improvement Partnership leading the Bucks County Immunization Coalition, among others, to receive funding to address access to and education around vaccines, particularly the COVID-19 vaccine, in their community. Driven by current...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Bensalem Times

Lower Bucks Chamber keynote program is Sept. 8

The Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce announced that its next keynote program, including networking and breakfast, is set for Thursday, Sept. 8, at Livengrin, 4833 Hulmeville Road in Bensalem. Networking is from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and the program is from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Bobbi D. Kelly, PHR,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bensalem Times

Bensalem Police/FBI seize $1.5 million in drugs, guns, cash in two separate investigations

The Bensalem Special Investigations Unit, along with FBI agents and members of the Bucks/Montgomery County Safe Streets Task Force, conducted two large-scale narcotics seizures simultaneously, on Thursday, Aug. 18. After a three-month investigation, Bensalem SIU, along with agents from the FBI, conducted surveillance at a Bensalem hotel and subsequently arrested...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Bensalem Times

Bucks County Fall Job Fair set for Sept. 13

RecruitmentQueen, a Bucks County-based digital job board, is hosting the Bucks County Fall Job Fair on Sept. 13, at the Barnes & Noble court of the Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The career fair features an array of positions in various industries, including healthcare, customer...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bensalem Times

Bensalem recognizes local hero

Bensalem Township Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo and director of public safety William McVey recently visited the Badalov family to recognize the lifesaving efforts of Veysal and Zhafar Badalov. They performed CPR on a 2-year-old family member who was found unconscious. Their efforts saved the child’s life. They will be formally recognized...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Person
James Wong
Bensalem Times

Joey C Sings Sinatra & Friends

Local artist Joey C is performing the music of Frank Sinatra and friends on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Valley Restaurant, 5413 Neshaminy Blvd. in Bensalem. Enjoy dinner while listening to timeless classics. Call the restaurant at 215-757-1314 to make a reservation. Visit JoeyCSinatra.com for...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Bensalem Times

Bensalem Times

Bensalem, PA
ABOUT

Local news for Bensalem, PA

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/

