Absolutely These Democratic Party is Destroying Massachusetts! Wake Up? There's More important things than abortion Rights!!!! Like inflation, taxes, Mental Health, Housing etc.... VOTE ALL Republicans in every office!!! THESE Democratic got a Sixteen Percent Pay Raise this year!!!!! What did you Get???? VOTE ALL Out
and people want to keep the borders open? the government is just waiting for these people to get into the states to spread their poison and murder to our youth. 15 kilos... come on now! enough is enough! the proof is in the pudding. the borders need to be regulated. thank God they found this because it probably saved many lives.
dam some of you are really die hard republicans saying democrats plants coke You people are really searching everywhere to deflect news about Trump In my eyes you people so desperate to put down democrats Anything anywhere any situation you blame democrats wakethe hell up
Related
Massachusetts drug dealer accused of selling what victim thought was cocaine before death
Vermont man arrested on multiple warrants
State Police Labor Day Stats
Man arrested at North Adams housing authority for gun and drug possession
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hartford police detective charged in Waterbury shooting
Two officers pull unconscious man from burning vehicle in Worcester
Domestic threatening call leads to pursuit; suspect in custody
Man arrested on gun, drug charges in North Adams
Here are the 20 Safest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts in 2022
Deputy superintendent at Hampshire County jail resigns as suspicious vehicle probe begins
Prosecutors: Hartford man gets three years in federal prison for selling fentanyl in his neighborhood
Firearm seizure and arrest in Pittsfield
Massachusetts Corrections Officer Fighting For Life After Brutal Prison Attack
Worcester man accused of manslaughter in woman’s overdose death
Armed robbery during Facebook Marketplace buy
Sturbridge police seek to identify two individuals in Walmart incident Saturday
Identity of Waterbury homicide victim still unknown
Out-of-state drug dealer set free by Beacon judge
Massachusetts State Trooper, former NBPD Officer reunites with “Amiyah,’ girl he saved at birth
Marthas Vineyard police make what is believed to be the largest seizure of cocaine in island history
1420 WBSM
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 53