How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
Florida nonprofit hosting 2 distributions this week in Northeast Florida
Farmshare is hosting two food banks this week in Duval County and Union County. Attendees will receive fresh produce and canned goods at the drive-thru distributions. The first distribution is partnered with the Miami Marlins Foundation and Florida Blue on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. until supplies last. The...
News4Jax.com
Proposal for new development has some St. Johns County residents sounding the alarm
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – If you drive down Fruit Cove Road in St. Johns County, you can’t help but notice the signs voicing opposition to a rezoning proposal. It would bring a townhome and apartment development to a predominantly rural neighborhood. Fruit Cove is in the northwest portion...
News4Jax.com
FHP: Motorcyclist arrested following reckless drive through Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Footage from what appears to be an FHP helicopter posted to Twitter comes with a warning from the Florida Highway Patrol: “If you drive recklessly, we will find you. And when we do, you will go to jail!”. The video appears to show the motorcyclist...
News4Jax.com
Orange Park Mall has history of incidents despite efforts by county leaders to repair reputation
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office closed the Orange Park Mall on Saturday evening due to “juvenile disturbances,” reigniting concerns over safety in the shopping center that has been open since 1975. The incident was one of a handful that News4JAX has covered...
News4Jax.com
‘I just don’t understand’: Mother of man killed in Palatka shooting mourns death
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A mother of one of the victims killed in a deadly shooting in Palatka Saturday is speaking out about her loved one. Luther Ward Jr.,26, was killed in a shooting outside of Vick’s Supper Club on US 17 and North 18th Street that left another dead, two people in critical condition and a fifth person severely hurt after they were “beaten with a blunt object,” according to the Palatka Police Department.
First Coast News
Palatka shooting
There is a heavy police presence in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, following a deadly shooting. Credit: Atyia Collins.
News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office says it won’t let recent incidents at Orange Park Mall define community
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it won’t let a string of recent fights involving young people at the Orange Park Mall define the community it is tasked with protecting. The Sheriff’s Office issued its first statement to News4JAX after deputies were...
News4Jax.com
Woman dead, man in critical condition after Brentwood shooting, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died and a man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Monday in the Brentwood area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office said it got an alert around 10 a.m. from Shot Spotter about multiple rounds fired at West 27th and Silver streets, and while officers were responding to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting. When police arrived, according to JSO, they found a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s — both of whom had been shot multiple times.
Restaurant Report: Holey Moley! Inspectors find dozens of live and dead roaches at local bagel shop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Ben Becker reports every week on what inspectors discover at your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report. Becker paid a visit to Holey Moley Bagel Shop #2 on Baymeadows Road near Interstate 95. State inspectors found 24 live roaches, and...
Tips pouring in from the community on shooting death of Raines graduate, Rashaud Fields
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tips are pouring in from the community as investigators work to learn who shot and killed a high school athlete. Rashaud Fields was 18 years old when he was gunned down at a park on Jacksonville’s Northside. Field’s mother, Janice, says she wants the community...
News4Jax.com
Injured teen shows up at hospital hours after car struck by gunfire, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teenager showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound after a car was struck by gunfire and then located by police on the city’s Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Officers said they responded around 5:50 a.m. to conduct a welfare check...
News4Jax.com
2 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting in Palatka, police say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are dead and two more are in critical condition following a shooting in Palatka, according to the Palatka Police Department. A fifth person was also hurt in the incident after they were “beaten with a blunt object,” police said. Officers said...
News4Jax.com
Downtown development: Where projects on Northbank, Southbank stand
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many construction crews have the day off on Labor Day, but News4JAX is showing you what some of them are working on in Jacksonville along the Northbank and Southbank. News4JAX on Monday went out with the Sky 4 drone and has an update on the major...
News4Jax.com
Videos, photos released from investigation into Duval County jail inmate’s death
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Friday obtained videos and photos from the Fourth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office as part of the investigation into the death of Daniel Taylor, who died following an altercation with corrections officers. The I-TEAM on Thursday learned those officers are not being charged....
News4Jax.com
Naval Station Mayport hosts job fair at UNF for military members, families
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Military service members will have an opportunity to land a new job this week. Naval Station Mayport is hosting a job fair Wednesday. More than 90 businesses are looking for new employees this week. Active duty military members, veterans and even their spouses and family members...
News4Jax.com
Driver crashes into patrol car in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A driver hit a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office patrol Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A driver of a white pickup truck was stopped on US Highway 90 at the intersection of SW Bascom Norris Drive at 8:30 p.m., waiting to make a left turn, FHP said.
UPDATE: Missing, endangered Flagler County girl and mother located, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Both Skyler Morrison, 7, and her mother Ciara Culver, 28, have been located near Jacksonville and are safe, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning. Original Story:. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a missing girl who is believed...
News4Jax.com
Pickup truck backs into Westside house
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck backed through the front wall and door of a house in the Westside’s Cedar Hills neighborhood on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. People were at the home on Melvin Circle East at the time, but fortunately, they weren’t hurt,...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville 9/11 first responder battling cancer dropped from WTC health program after insurance provider switch
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 9/11 first responder battling stage four cancer said he can’t afford medical treatments after losing benefits from the World Trade Center Health Program. The program covers eligible first responders and survivors of the September 11th terror attacks at no cost. Jeffrey Brown helped recover...
Jacksonville Beach restaurant owner dies after pool accident on Father’s Day
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned that the owner of Buddha’s Thai Bistro has passed away after a tragic pool accident on Father’s Day. Sarunyu Boonsanong, known as “Guy” to the Jacksonville Beach community, remained in the ICU for 74 days before he died on Aug. 31.
