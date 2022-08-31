ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Duval County, FL
Government
County
Duval County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Jacksonville, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

‘I just don’t understand’: Mother of man killed in Palatka shooting mourns death

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A mother of one of the victims killed in a deadly shooting in Palatka Saturday is speaking out about her loved one. Luther Ward Jr.,26, was killed in a shooting outside of Vick’s Supper Club on US 17 and North 18th Street that left another dead, two people in critical condition and a fifth person severely hurt after they were “beaten with a blunt object,” according to the Palatka Police Department.
PALATKA, FL
First Coast News

Palatka shooting

There is a heavy police presence in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, following a deadly shooting. Credit: Atyia Collins.
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman dead, man in critical condition after Brentwood shooting, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died and a man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Monday in the Brentwood area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office said it got an alert around 10 a.m. from Shot Spotter about multiple rounds fired at West 27th and Silver streets, and while officers were responding to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting. When police arrived, according to JSO, they found a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s — both of whom had been shot multiple times.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioid Overdose#Drug Overdose#Jax#Overdose Deaths#Project Opioid Jax#Dea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
News4Jax.com

Driver crashes into patrol car in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A driver hit a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office patrol Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A driver of a white pickup truck was stopped on US Highway 90 at the intersection of SW Bascom Norris Drive at 8:30 p.m., waiting to make a left turn, FHP said.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Pickup truck backs into Westside house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck backed through the front wall and door of a house in the Westside’s Cedar Hills neighborhood on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. People were at the home on Melvin Circle East at the time, but fortunately, they weren’t hurt,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy