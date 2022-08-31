ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

2022 College Football Odds: Arkansas over/under win total prediction

Check out FanDuel's 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the Arkansas over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series. Sam Pittman took over an Arkansas program which had hit rock bottom a few years ago. Chad Morris (the former Clemson offensive coordinator who helped Dabo Swinney improve his […]
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant reaction: No. 3 Georgia flexes its muscles in 49-3 dismantling of No. 11 Oregon

ABC showed that celebrity Jeopardy promo so many times that Oregon fans probably wish the network would show that instead of the game. That’s how bad it got for the Ducks. Georgia scored a touchdown on all but one of their non-garbage time possessions on Saturday and cruised to an easy win over Oregon. This was not how Dan Lanning wanted to begin his career as a head coach in Eugene. It started with 7 points in the first quarter, 21 points in the second quarter, and 14 points in the third quarter. All of that came while Oregon’s offense failed to score...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bo Nix's attempt to lift Oregon above USC begins with familiar battle vs Georgia

Which Bo Nix will we get in Atlanta on Saturday versus defending national champion Georgia? The former five-star quarterback led Auburn to a 9–4 record in his freshman season at 17 years old, winning the Iron Bowl 48–45 over Alabama in one of the biggest upsets of the 2019 season. Nix was voted the SEC Freshman of The Year, finishing the season with 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.
