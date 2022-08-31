ABC showed that celebrity Jeopardy promo so many times that Oregon fans probably wish the network would show that instead of the game. That’s how bad it got for the Ducks. Georgia scored a touchdown on all but one of their non-garbage time possessions on Saturday and cruised to an easy win over Oregon. This was not how Dan Lanning wanted to begin his career as a head coach in Eugene. It started with 7 points in the first quarter, 21 points in the second quarter, and 14 points in the third quarter. All of that came while Oregon’s offense failed to score...

EUGENE, OR ・ 12 MINUTES AGO