Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Microsoft will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for ‘years’ beyond existing deal
Microsoft has committed to keeping Call of Duty available on PlayStation for “several more years” after the existing marketing deal between Sony and Activision expires — assuming its acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes ahead. Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer made the promise in writing to PlayStation president...
Polygon
Kotaku’s Mike Fahey, beloved ‘big kid’ of video games journalism, dies at 49
Mike Fahey of Kotaku, one of the longest-tenured writers at one of video gaming’s oldest and most read online publications, died on Friday. He was 49. Over 16 years, Fahey wrote with great hilarity and deep affection for toys, snacks, giant robots, video games, and the emotional ties binding them all to his readership.
NFL・
Comments / 0