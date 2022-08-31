Tesla Powerwall customers continue to help California as the grid struggles in the face of an extreme heatwave and the looming possibility of rolling blackouts. Today Bloomberg reported that the state declared another power grid emergency and noted that backouts could happen. Elliot Mainzer, CEO of the California Independent System Operator (Caiso) said that rotating outages were a possibility today. “We are now moving into the extreme part of this heat wave, and really stepping up those actions will be essential for maintaining reliability.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO