Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
This article was originally published on July 9, 2022. That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk dubs Moody’s “irrelevant” after firm stands by TSLA’s junk credit rating
Tesla may have maintained its profitability and growth while absolutely dominating the electric vehicle industry, but for Moody’s Corporation, the electric vehicle maker is still rated “junk.” An explanation for this was recently shared online, though for CEO Elon Musk, what Moody’s thinks about Tesla doesn’t really matter.
teslarati.com
Tesla tops New Zealand EV cars sales in August
The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y topped the EV sales charts in New Zealand in August. The Motor Industry Association (MIA) reported 10,940 new passenger car and SUV registrations in New Zealand in August 2022, up 138.6% year-over-year. Last year, New Zealand’s new passenger cars and SUVs registrations only reached 4,585 units.
teslarati.com
Loup Ventures: “AI Day II is already a win for Tesla” $TSLA
Tesla’s AI Day last year was an incredible learning experience for me when I attended in person. Tesla will be holding its second AI Day event at the end of this month and we have a lot to look forward to. Loup Ventures seems to agree and published an article titled AI Day Primer.
RELATED PEOPLE
teslarati.com
Tesla China expected to deliver over 100K EVs in September
Tesla China has been rockin’ and rollin’ since the Shanghai factory reopened earlier this spring after being closed down along with several other manufacturing plants due to Covid-19. China’s covid-related shutdowns were pretty painful for its local economy, and residents, and affected the global supply chain. However, Tesla has proven to be pretty resilient when facing challenges and despite the claims of woes by critics, Tesla’s proving to be unstoppable.
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
teslarati.com
Tesla Powerwall customers continue to help California’s grid
Tesla Powerwall customers continue to help California as the grid struggles in the face of an extreme heatwave and the looming possibility of rolling blackouts. Today Bloomberg reported that the state declared another power grid emergency and noted that backouts could happen. Elliot Mainzer, CEO of the California Independent System Operator (Caiso) said that rotating outages were a possibility today. “We are now moving into the extreme part of this heat wave, and really stepping up those actions will be essential for maintaining reliability.”
teslarati.com
U.S. EV adoption is happening faster than anticipated
EV adoption in the U.S. happening much faster than anticipated, according to an observation of research by Recurrent Auto which is focused on providing transparency and confidence in pre-owned EV transactions. The research directly contradicts and challenges a statement by Jack Hollis, the executive vice president of sales at Toyota Motor North America.
Comments / 0