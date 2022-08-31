Read full article on original website
Polygon
Ranking the 7 best Warhammer fantasy video games
Games Workshop’s Warhammer Fantasy setting is a unique beast. It was once a particular thing (dark high fantasy), and then it was rebooted into Warhammer Age of Sigmar (hard to explain), and now it seems like they’re bringing proper Warhammer Fantasy back (via Warhammer: The Old World). Kind of confusing, right?
Polygon
Microsoft will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for ‘years’ beyond existing deal
Microsoft has committed to keeping Call of Duty available on PlayStation for “several more years” after the existing marketing deal between Sony and Activision expires — assuming its acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes ahead. Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer made the promise in writing to PlayStation president...
Polygon
Goat Simulator 3: Still a silly game about being a really annoying goat
There is a very convenient way of accurately and succinctly summing up the degree of absurdity to which Goat Simulator 3 aspires: There is no such thing as Goat Simulator 2. Those familiar with Coffee Stain’s caprine and chaotic antics will likely recognize Goat Simulator as the wildly popular sandbox game from way back when. For those unacquainted with it, the premise is simple: You’re a goat with a penchant for misbehaving, tasked with causing as much of a ruckus as possible. From headbutting civilians to sticking your tongue to everything in sight, it’s a game that largely revolves around complete and utter bedlam.
Polygon
Watch Rick and Morty roleplay as Kratos and son in this God of War ad
In a promo spot that appeared alongside Sunday’s premiere of season 6 of Rick and Morty, the duo kind of took on the roles of Kratos and his son Atreus to promote this year’s God of War: Ragnarok. In the ad, Rick shaves his head and smears his...
Polygon
Kotaku’s Mike Fahey, beloved ‘big kid’ of video games journalism, dies at 49
Mike Fahey of Kotaku, one of the longest-tenured writers at one of video gaming’s oldest and most read online publications, died on Friday. He was 49. Over 16 years, Fahey wrote with great hilarity and deep affection for toys, snacks, giant robots, video games, and the emotional ties binding them all to his readership.
NFL・
Polygon
House of the Dragon episode 3 gives the franchise its first great medium-sized battle
HBO’s Game of Thrones always had an eye for combat. The small-scale battles were often exciting, like the Hound facing off against Brienne of Tarth, but the show’s massive melees were almost always showstoppers. But one thing that was always missing from the show was the in-between. Thankfully, in just three episodes, House of the Dragon has already given us the Game of Thrones franchise’s first great medium-sized battle.
