Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Camping season comes to a close in Mid-Michigan

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The smell of campfires, grilling, and s’mores filled the Sleepy-Hollow campground in Clinton County this Labor Day weekend. Summer came to an end and families spent their final days camping and getting out in nature. Camper Cheryl Boshaw said it’s all about making memories.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Projects paused for holiday traffic across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Early Monday evening saw many Michiganders still making their way home after celebrating Labor Day up north. Those drivers still had to navigate construction zones across Mid-Michigan. That included from Mason to the Jackson County line. There are 77 rest stops in the state of Michigan....
LANSING, MI
City
Lansing, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Waverly among unbeaten high school teams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At Labor Day high school football teams have played two games, with12 teams unbeaten in the greater Lansing area. The surprise team to me is Waverly. Two wins, zero losses for the first time in 20 years, and this team looks like it may have the talent to make the playoffs.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSU’s Ozan Baris advances in U.S. Open Juniors

FLUSHING MEADOWS, N.Y. (WILX) - Michigan State Freshman tennis star Ozan Baris came inches from qualifying for the U.S. Open, but lost in the semifinals at Kalamazoo Nationals. Sunday, he qualified for the round of 32 at the U.S. Open Juniors with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Constantinos Koshis at...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

WATCH: News 10 Sports’ Top Plays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 2 was a great one in high school football, with plenty of great plays to catch our eye. Watch the area’s top plays, with the winner picked on Monday. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Portion of Grand Ave closing for a week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Tuesday morning, North Grand Avenue between East Shiawassee Street and East Saginaw Street in Lansing will be closed. The location runs alongside the Adado-Riverfront Park. The city is closing that portion of Grand Avenue at 7 a.m. for a water main project. The closure is...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Consumers Energy in Ithaca working to get gas services back up after pipe incident

ITHACA, Mich. (WILX) - Workers from Consumers Energy spent Sunday fixing the disconnected natural gas services that impacted Ithaca residents and businesses. About 1,400 Consumers Energy customers have experienced the loss of natural gas because an underground pipeline was struck causing Consumers Energy to disconnect its natural gas services. If customers were not present when workers arrived to restore service, Consumers Energy have left a green door tag with instructions to schedule a relight.
ITHACA, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Opens Season with 35-13 Win Over Western Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - No. 15/14 Michigan State scored two touchdowns in less than three minutes in the fourth quarter to break open a close game en route to a 35-13 win over Western Michigan in front of 73,928 fans at Spartan Stadium Friday night. Junior quarterback Payton...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSU’s Jacoby Windmon wins Walter Camp DPOW

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State senior defensive lineman/linebacker Jacoby Windmon was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation National Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday. A transfer from UNLV, Windmon had a spectacular debut as a Spartan in MSU’s 35-13 season-opening win over Western Michigan last Friday...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Traffic stop leads to arrest for firearm, open alcohol, and more

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say they have “another gun off the street.”. Troopers with the Lansing Post made a traffic stop on Sunday in Bath Township. Further investigation revealed items leading to a 33-year-old woman from Lansing being arrested. The woman was arrested and lodged...
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
WILX-TV

Tucker: Spartans didn’t back down Friday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State started their season off with a big 35-13 win over Western Michigan. Despite the score, it wasn’t the smoothest win; the Spartans started slow in both halves. Head Coach Mel Tucker was proud of his team for not giving up, even when...
EAST LANSING, MI

