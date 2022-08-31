Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Camping season comes to a close in Mid-Michigan
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The smell of campfires, grilling, and s’mores filled the Sleepy-Hollow campground in Clinton County this Labor Day weekend. Summer came to an end and families spent their final days camping and getting out in nature. Camper Cheryl Boshaw said it’s all about making memories.
WILX-TV
Coach Tucker talks status of Snow, Henderson
Lansing's Old Town Temple building nearing the completion of construction. First Alert Weather Sunday webcast from WILX News 10.
WILX-TV
Projects paused for holiday traffic across Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Early Monday evening saw many Michiganders still making their way home after celebrating Labor Day up north. Those drivers still had to navigate construction zones across Mid-Michigan. That included from Mason to the Jackson County line. There are 77 rest stops in the state of Michigan....
WILX-TV
Holt, Grand Ledge will battle for “The Jack” in WILX’s Game of the Week
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Our Week 2 Game of the Week lived up to the hype with Dewitt’s thrilling win over Portland. The Holt Rams (0-2) and Grand Ledge Comets (2-0) hope to keep the entertainment going. Friday, they’ll battle for “The Jack,” a lunchbox trophy named after...
WILX-TV
In My View: Waverly among unbeaten high school teams
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At Labor Day high school football teams have played two games, with12 teams unbeaten in the greater Lansing area. The surprise team to me is Waverly. Two wins, zero losses for the first time in 20 years, and this team looks like it may have the talent to make the playoffs.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Russia adds 25 Americans to ‘Stop List,’ Michigan’s Labor Day tradition, and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Join the News 10 Now Desk as we preview what’s coming up on News 10 at 6 p.m., including 25 Americans who have been added to Russia’s “Stop List,” stolen items returned to native countries from museums such as the Met in New York City, and a Michigan tradition on Labor Day.
WILX-TV
Old Town Temple Building scheduled to have major renovations completed by October
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The redevelopment of the Temple Building in Lansing’s Old Town has its completion date on the horizon. The former two-story church is being turned into a five-story mixed-use development and will have 31-apartments as well as an office space. Michigan Capital CEO Eric Hanna is...
WILX-TV
MSU’s Ozan Baris advances in U.S. Open Juniors
FLUSHING MEADOWS, N.Y. (WILX) - Michigan State Freshman tennis star Ozan Baris came inches from qualifying for the U.S. Open, but lost in the semifinals at Kalamazoo Nationals. Sunday, he qualified for the round of 32 at the U.S. Open Juniors with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Constantinos Koshis at...
WILX-TV
WATCH: News 10 Sports’ Top Plays
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 2 was a great one in high school football, with plenty of great plays to catch our eye. Watch the area’s top plays, with the winner picked on Monday. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
WILX-TV
Portion of Grand Ave closing for a week
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Tuesday morning, North Grand Avenue between East Shiawassee Street and East Saginaw Street in Lansing will be closed. The location runs alongside the Adado-Riverfront Park. The city is closing that portion of Grand Avenue at 7 a.m. for a water main project. The closure is...
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy in Ithaca working to get gas services back up after pipe incident
ITHACA, Mich. (WILX) - Workers from Consumers Energy spent Sunday fixing the disconnected natural gas services that impacted Ithaca residents and businesses. About 1,400 Consumers Energy customers have experienced the loss of natural gas because an underground pipeline was struck causing Consumers Energy to disconnect its natural gas services. If customers were not present when workers arrived to restore service, Consumers Energy have left a green door tag with instructions to schedule a relight.
WILX-TV
Spartans Finish Tied for Eighth Place at the Fighting Irish Classic
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (MSU Athletics) - East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State’s men’s golf team shot an even-par 280 in the final round of play and finished tied for eighth place among 15 teams at the Fighting Irish Classic, hosted by Notre Dame at the Warren Golf Course in South Bend, Ind.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Opens Season with 35-13 Win Over Western Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - No. 15/14 Michigan State scored two touchdowns in less than three minutes in the fourth quarter to break open a close game en route to a 35-13 win over Western Michigan in front of 73,928 fans at Spartan Stadium Friday night. Junior quarterback Payton...
WILX-TV
MSU’s Jacoby Windmon wins Walter Camp DPOW
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State senior defensive lineman/linebacker Jacoby Windmon was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation National Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday. A transfer from UNLV, Windmon had a spectacular debut as a Spartan in MSU’s 35-13 season-opening win over Western Michigan last Friday...
WILX-TV
Traffic stop leads to arrest for firearm, open alcohol, and more
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say they have “another gun off the street.”. Troopers with the Lansing Post made a traffic stop on Sunday in Bath Township. Further investigation revealed items leading to a 33-year-old woman from Lansing being arrested. The woman was arrested and lodged...
WILX-TV
Tucker: Spartans didn’t back down Friday
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State started their season off with a big 35-13 win over Western Michigan. Despite the score, it wasn’t the smoothest win; the Spartans started slow in both halves. Head Coach Mel Tucker was proud of his team for not giving up, even when...
