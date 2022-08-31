Read full article on original website
Related
Palin's Chances of Beating Peltola in Midterm After Special Election Loss
Republicans may have a better chance of taking back Alaska's only House seat if they vote for another GOP candidate, polls suggest.
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: Residents in These States Are Getting Checks This Month
Many states have been issuing tax rebates and stimulus payments to help residents combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are set to issue special bonus refunds in early September, for example, and California taxpayers should start seeing payments in October. Direct deposit payments for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started going...
Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
Voters More Supportive of Abortion After Reversal of Roe, Poll Shows
A new survey by the Wall Street Journal found that more voters support abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Sixty percent of voters said abortion should be legal in most or all cases—an increase on 55 percent in March. At the same time, the share of voters in favor of criminalizing abortion decreased, with 6 percent saying abortion should be illegal in all cases (vs. 11 percent in March) and 29 percent saying it should be illegal except in cases of rape, incest, and when the woman's life is in danger (vs. 30 percent in March). Since the Dobbs ruling, around a dozen states have banned abortion, and these survey results indicate that abortion will be a significant issue—and one that could help the Democrats—in the upcoming midterm elections, which Republicans had expected to focus on economic issues. More than half of voters said that Dobbs has made them more motivated to vote in the midterms. Read it at Wall Street Journal
Hungry Horse News
Columbia Falls, MT
285
Followers
442
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT
The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.https://hungryhorsenews.com/
Comments / 0