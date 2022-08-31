Read full article on original website
Related
Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars-Crosswhite
Whisper Dawn Mari was born to Dennis and Rebecca Sellars in Great Falls on Aug. 31, 1993. She was a force to be reckoned with from the beginning. One time when someone asked her older sister who she was she said, “I’m Whisper’s sister.” Her family moved to Martin City when she was 6 years old and she attended school in Hungry Horse and Columbia Falls where she graduated from high school. Whisper was in several Montana Children’s Theater productions and she was on the Columbia Falls Swim Team. Whisper met her future husband Doug Crosswhite when she was...
Konnor Heindl
Konnor Heindl Konnor Heindl, 19, passed away on Aug. 17, 2022. Konnor Robert Heindl was born April 20, 2003, at 5:02 a.m. in Grand Coulee, Washington, spending his early childhood in Electric City. When Konnor was 4 years old, we moved to Spokane Washington, where he attended elementary through his freshmen year of high school. He had many adventures, meeting some of his best friends where he was able to experience many firsts and lasts... Konnor and his family moved here to Columbia Falls October 2018. Konnor attended Columbia Falls High School where he made many friends that I am sure...
Kalispell woman killed in Martin City rollover
A Missoula man is behind bars and a Kalispell woman is dead following a rollover car accident on the South Fork Road in Martin City Aug. 29. Stephanie Nicole Casaulong, 36, was killed in the 10:30 p.m. crash and died at the scene, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Department. Casaulong was ejected after the vehicle she was riding in left the South Fork Road near mile marker 1 and rolled down an embankment. The driver, Bradley Keith Burgess, 37, was arrested at the scene and is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center. He is charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence. The crash investigation is ongoing by the Montana Highway Patrol.
Zinke holds rally with other Navy SEALs at Blue Moon
By MATT BALDWIN Hungry Horse News The economy and a general distrust in government are among the top issues for the folks who came out to support U.S. House candidate Ryan Zinke at his campaign rally in Columbia Falls on Friday. The former Interior secretary’s message blasting all sectors of the federal government connected with the crowd of about 100 gathered on the bleachers at the Blue Moon rodeo grounds. The Republican is facing Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb in the November general election for Montana’s western district congressional seat. “Is there any division, department, agency or branch of the U.S. government...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tell him what you think
The cool weather was enjoyed by everyone on the North Fork. Even better was the rain. Only bad thing was the lightning followed quickly by loud thunder. As we all know that means the lighting was close. So far we have not detected any new fire threats and are hopeful that the sometimes heavy rain extinguished any fires that were started. Even so, we will all keep our eyes open for several days in case of any “hang fires” popping up. To me, September has always meant that school starts and summer is over. School has started, but summer weather is continuing....
A wedding to remember
Getting hitched is slang for getting married. “Without a hitch” means for something to take place without any problems. These two expressions do not always coincide with each other and that is often true with weddings. My marriage in 1967 fell into this category. Aug. 24 dawned hot and dry in Glacier and it was my wedding day. The park had recently been besieged with fires and bear fatalities and the park staff was in lockdown mode. As a seasonal ranger at Two Medicine I was fortunate to get a few days off to get married, but was still required to stay...
County attorney reviewing Snow Slip shooting
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Flathead County Attorney’s office is still examining evidence in the case of a shooting at the Snow Slip Motel earlier this year. On April 16 at approximately 10:57 p.m, deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of person being shot at the motel, which is on Highway 2 east of Essex. Joseph Pino, 40, allegedly shot and killed Jeremy McKenzie, 36. Pino was released and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office recently handed the case file over to the Flathead County Attorney’s office for review on whether or not to press charges. “The matter hasn’t been finalized,” county attorney Travis Ahner said Monday. Ahner said his office will examine the evidence and make a determination on whether to press charges in the coming weeks. The motel itself, which was a bar and restaurant for years, has been torn down since the incident by new owners of the property.
As school starts, enrollment up over last June
Hungry Horse News Aug. 24 marked the first day of school and Columbia Falls overall enrollment was up over last year about 84 students from June. Ruder Elementary School went from 536 at the end of last year to 574 this fall. Glacier Gateway saw a slight drop from 509 to 477 while the junior high went from 530 to 550. The high school also saw a bump from 651 to 709. Those numbers will likely change, as students may have unenrolled and not notified the school. The school doesn’t take its official count until October, when final enrollment has settled down a bit. School enrollment means more state funding, but it can also mean a school has to hire more teachers and staff to reach state mandated accreditation standards if class sizes get too large. The largest class in School District 6 is currently ninth grade, with 205 students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Longtime forester has a lookout of his own
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Ronald Buentemeier has probably one of the most unique yard ornaments in the Flathead Valley: A real, and fully working, vintage fire lookout tower. The tower sits just off the driveway of his rural Whitefish home. If you’re not looking, you’d drive right by it. The lookout used to sit on the south face of the Whitefish Range, not far from the summit of Big Mountain. In the 1910s there were a lot of fires on the face and the lookout afforded a view into the canyons that would be missed from other lookouts and locations. The 40-foot lookout...
Locals do well at Northwest Montana Fair
The 2022 Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo includes thousands of exhibits by individuals and organizations. The following are some local accomplishments in their respective categories: Goats: Best Nigerian Dwarf in Show Winner: Kaden Grant, Columbia Falls Meat Goat: Reserve Champion: Kate Schwalbe, Columbia Falls Miniature Horses – 4-H/FFA Champion Costume Winner: Sidni Sorensen, Columbia Falls Champion Ground Driving Winner: Sidni Sorensen, Columbia Falls Junior Mini Showman Champion: Sidni Sorensen, Columbia Falls Open Miniature Horses: Reserve Champion: Marilyn Trevino, Columbia Falls Showmanship, Child Grand Champion: Sidni Sorensen, Columbia Falls Gelding (Class B “Over”) Reserve Champion: Sidni Sorensen, Columbia Falls Floriculture – Open Best of Show Flowers, Advanced Winner: Jennifer Fisher, Columbia Falls Best of Show Flowers, Adult Winner: Fonda Fisher, Columbia Falls Best of Show...
If the weather is just right, he makes shot at home
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News At first glance, you might think it was mercury, streaming into a bucket of steaming water. But that is no mercury and that is no water. It’s lead, melted on a special device. And as it streams into BBs, it drops into hot brake fluid, where it will eventually be rinsed and made into shotgun pellets. It takes a special summer day to make shotgun pellets from lead, notes Anthony D’orazio — not too hot, not too cold. The air temperature has to be between 65 and 75 degrees. Too cold and the lead doesn’t flow well. Too hot...
Story: Climbers were descending Dusty Star when they plummeted to their deaths
A pair of local mountain climbers who died in Glacier National Park were coming down the mountain after summiting the peak, photos recovered from one of the dead climber’s cameras show, according to an Aug. 23 story by Owen Clarke in Climbing Magazine. Brian Kennedy, 67, of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard, 67, of Kalispell died while climbing the sheer north face of Dusty Star Mountain in Glacier National Park on July 22. According to Clarke’s story, a camera that was recovered from Kennedy’s pack had images of the two men standing on the summit of the 8,084-foot peak. That would mean the two fell fell while on the descent. The Glacier County coroner previously said the men fell an estimated 800 feet. Both men were well-known in the Glacier climbing community and members of the Glacier Mountaineering Society. Kennedy was the former owner and editor of the Hungry Horse News. He sold the paper in early 1999 to Lee Enterprises. A memorial service for Kennedy is 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at the Glacier Outdoor Center Parkview Pavilion in West Glacier. Clarke’s full story is here: https://www.climbing.com/news/
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Developer pulls application for River Highlands subdivision
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The developer proposing the River Highlands subdivision has pulled its application. City manager Susan Nicosia confirmed the developer had pulled the application on Tuesday. James Barnett, the developer for the project, could not be immediately reached for comment. The Columbia Falls City Council was expected to take it up at a special meeting on Aug. 29. The Columbia Falls city-county planning board at a 5 1/2-hour long meeting earlier this month voted against the proposal after hearing from dozens of residents opposed to the development and receiving more than 300 letters against it as well. As designed, River Highlands featured 455...
Columbia Falls mill levy goes down, thanks to resort tax revenue
Hungry Horse News While spending is up, the Columbia Falls 2022-23 budget will actually see a reduction in mill levies, city council learned last week. The reduction comes as a result of the 3% resort tax, which lowers the overall property tax levy by more than $136,000. Last year the city levied about 191.7 mills, while this year it’s expected to levy about 181 mills, city manager Susan Nicosia told council. The city’s taxable valuation also went up slightly and sits at just under $9 million. The general fund budget actually rose about $143,000. The police department takes up about 45% of the total general fund budget. It will see a boost of $189,000, or an increase of 12.8%. The general fund pays for all city services outside of sewer and water. This budget will likely be amended if the city receives a federal grant for three full-time firefighters. The city plans on adding full-time firefighters to its staff grant or not, but the grant would allow the city to pay most of the salary and other costs associated with the hire, while using resort tax funds to shore up any cost differences. The rural fire department has also agreed to partially fund the full-time staff.
Lucas Floerchinger
Lucas Floerchinger Lucas Floerchinger was born in Missoula and raised in Columbia Falls, graduating from Columbia Falls High School in 2000 and later attending Montana State University in Bozeman. He is remembered as a beautifully complex and solemn man who was also wonderfully silly and a big kid at heart. He didn’t give love and affection easily but when he did it was powerful and meaningful. He was not known by many, not deeply and to his core, but for those of us who had the privilege of getting that close, his passing has left a hole in our hearts...
School District 6 looks to upgrade heating and cooling at high school
Hungry Horse News School District 6 is looking to make the Columbia Falls High School a more comfortable place. Completed in 1960, the school needs upgrades to its windows, as well as its heating and cooling systems. It has about $5 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, which became available during the pandemic. The funding has to be used by 2024. The funding isn’t quite enough, however, to completely finish the scope of the project, so the district may have to dip into reserves or possibly ask voters for a bond measure. While the district has completely rebuilt its elementary and junior high schools over the past 20-plus years, the high school has seen little in upgrades, save for a steam heating system that was installed about 10 years ago. For example, the windows in the high school are single pane and not energy efficient. In order to cool down the school classrooms, the windows have to be opened. At a meeting earlier this month, the district entered into a $454,000 contract with Jackola Engineering and Architecture of Kalispell to further examine and design a heating and cooling system for the school. Jackola’s analysis and preliminary design should be completed this fall.
Ken Simantel
Please join us in remembering our Dear Brother Ken Simantel. Memorial Service will be on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Columbia Falls.
Man charged after shooting incident on Jellison Road last week
By SCOTT SHINDLEDECKER For the Hungry Horse News Gunfire erupted during an incident involving a forklift late Wednesday night on Jellison Road near Columbia Falls. According to a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested John Charles Jellison, 60, of Kalispell, for assault with a weapon. Jellison is currently in the Flathead County Detention Center for the pending charges. At about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a residence on Jellison Road for a reported disturbance with shots being fired. When they arrived, two men were detained and questioned. Deputies learned that the incident began after a verbal argument between the two men had escalated into an alleged assault with a pipe and shots being fired as one of the men tried to flee on a forklift. Witnesses at the scene reported hearing the shots.
Columbia Falls man charged with arson
Prosecutors have filed a pair of felony charges against a 25-year-old man accused of starting fires in Columbia Falls earlier this month. Lakota Caleb Jerald Treat faces two counts of arson in Flathead County District Court. The charges are connected to a pair of fires allegedly lit near Depot Park on Aug. 11. According to court documents, Columbia Falls Police officers arrived at the public park about 1:25 a.m. after receiving reports of a “big fire” near the intersection of Nucleus Avenue and Railroad Street. Responding officers described the blaze as about a quarter of an acre in size and encompassing a...
Hall says thanks, but more work to be done
Thank you citizens of Columbia Falls. An Aug. 9th public hearing before the Columbia Falls Planning Board was a wonderful shining example of how a community when coming together to oppose a developer can succeed in “saving our town.” One board member pointed out that people buying land in the Flathead have so much money that they have to find something large scale to invest in. Columbia Falls discovered that the developer that proposed a 450 planned unit development did not take in to consideration our safety, environment and numerous other devastating elements, especially the fact it would have ruined the...
Hungry Horse News
Columbia Falls, MT
285
Followers
442
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT
The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.https://hungryhorsenews.com/
Comments / 0