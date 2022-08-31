Oregon high school football preview: One big question for every 6A team

By Mike Wilson, René Ferrán and Bob Lundeberg

The Oregon high school football season kicks off this week, and SBLive has rolled out a comprehensive statewide preview .

Here is one big question for every Class 6A team in the state.

Cayden Eckel (Roseburg) photo by Leon Neuschwander

—

PORTLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC LEAGUE

Cleveland

Can the Warriors win a game (or more) in their first season back playing a varsity schedule?

That’s an understandable thing to ask, even if it’s probably still too early to be worrying about wins and losses for the Warriors of Southeast Portland. A better judge of the health of the program will continue to be the number of players who turn out for the sport and how fundamentally sound they are — not whether they win or lose.

That said, there isn’t always a lot separating the Portland Interscholastic League teams that reside in that second tier, below the league’s traditional powers. Going winless shouldn’t be considered a lost season, but getting a win (or more) shouldn’t be considered a huge surprise, either.

Franklin

Can the Lightning’s spread offense thrive with a first-year starter at quarterback?

Coach Jamal Jones says Franklin will run an up-tempo spread offense that includes a running game that isn’t just window-dressing.

Senior running back Jemall Brumfield, the team’s leading rusher as a junior and a second-team all-Portland Interscholastic League selection, is back, so there’s experience in the ground game. Junior Will Reid is in his first season starting as the varsity quarterback, and Jones likes what he sees in both the mental and physical aspects of Reid’s game.

“He makes good decisions,” Jones said. “He has a pretty live arm. He can get the ball to spots.”

Grant

Do the Generals have some surprises in store?

In each of the past three seasons, the Generals of Northeast Portland have finished in no worse than a tie for the Portland Interscholastic League championship. So, they should be a pretty well-known quantity, right?

Yes, but …

First-year coach Alex Melson identified some established players who this season might open eyes with skills they haven’t necessarily been identified with.

Look for senior Jayden Moses — known for his play at linebacker — to play a bigger role on offense as a receiving asset and a blocker. Senior Milan Clark — first-team all-PIL on defense last season, like Moses — could surprise with his ability to catch the ball and run routes. And second-year starting quarterback Kellen Segel — who rushed for six touchdowns last season — could use his running ability to make even more of an impact in the ground game than last season.

Jefferson

Who will be the No. 1 quarterback?

For the past three seasons, Dondrae Fair was the team’s primary quarterback. No one else got significant action behind center last season, and the Democrats of North Portland entered preseason practice with Donavon Ferguson and Kamari Ransom competing for the starting spot.

The two seniors have different skill sets, and they are both valuable enough that coach Anthony Stoudamire said the team will try to find a way to use both. Whoever wins the job will have some offensive weapons around him, including D’Marieon Gates and Montral Brazile Jr.

Lincoln

The Cardinals’ luck has to change, doesn’t it? Doesn’t it?

A light failure at the homecoming game — which, like all of the Cardinals’ games these past couple of years, wasn’t held at home. A season-ending injury to starting quarterback Carson Wacker on the first offensive series of the season. And that’s not all .

After a season filled with hiccups, the walk-up to 2022 has been smoother. Second-year coach Matt Caruso had a full offseason cycle to get to know his players and adjust schemes, and he said players’ intrinsically motivated commitment and buy-in have exceeded expectations.

The Cardinals of Southwest Portland no doubt will experience more adversity this season, but by controlling the things they can control — their work ethic, their effort, their commitment — they appear to be setting themselves up for success.

McDaniel

Can the Mountain Lions, though inexperienced, leave a mark?

The Mountain Lions of Northeast Portland are young at quarterback, at running back and on the offensive line. Even when they had more seasoned teams recently, the program struggled to match up with most opponents on the field. Wins again will probably be scarce, but coach Joe Salvador wants opponents to know they’ve played a competitive team when they leave the field after a game with McDaniel.

“Our kids will be ready to play each game, and when the game starts, we will compete every down,” Salvador said. “We hope to be technically and tactically sound in our style of play and bring a new MHS style to the league that when you play us, you will walk away knowing you played a classy football team that really gave everything they had.”

Roosevelt

Will the offense drop with Imarion Kelly and Lindell Betts gone?

Kelly, last season’s quarterback, and Betts, the team’s top rusher, helped the Roughriders of North Portland tie for the Portland Interscholastic League championship last season.

This year, wide receivers MyQuis Fesser and Robert Anthony might be the Roughriders’ most dynamic offensive players. Ben Weiner succeeds Kelly at quarterback. If he develops a connection with the team’s highly regarded receivers, Roosevelt’s offense should be fine.

Wells

Can the Guardians’ offense pick up where it left off?

Wells of Southwest Portland averaged 29 points in its final three games last fall. The team returns its starting quarterback, Parker Feld-Gore, who, coach Keith Bennett said, “has total command of our offense.”

Expect the Guardians to exploit Feld-Gore’s familiarity with the scheme to add spice and variety to what they did last season. Twenty-nine points per game might be tough to sustain for the season, but the Guardians appear headed for more offensive production in 2022.

METRO LEAGUE

Aloha

Can the Warriors rebound after an 0-9 record last season?

Probably. Aloha’s fall 2021 season was an outlier to the negative side in many ways, and it’s unlikely things will be so dismal two years running. And there’s promise in some of the Warriors’ up-and-coming players.

Junior quarterback Lucas State draws praise for his football intelligence and his leadership. Kawaiakaiea Payne and Damien Lopez are senior running backs who aren’t new to varsity competition. The defensive line has players who endured last season and should be better for the experience.

Beaverton

Can a rebuilt offensive line let quarterback Hunter Borter show what he can do?

The 6-foot-4 Borter passed for nearly 1,900 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. This season, he’ll operate behind an offensive line that — like many of the Beavers’ position groups — will have plenty of new blood.

Beaverton’s offensive front has been bolstered by the addition of 6-5, 315-pound junior David Hernandez, who played on the Tigard junior varsity as a sophomore.

“I hope he will make a big impact on our line,” Beavers coach Bob Boyer said, adding that he thinks Hernandez can become a “great” player. “I’m excited to see what he can do.”

Jesuit

Will the Crusaders exceed their 230 yards rushing per game from last season?

Three returners on the offensive line had some level of all-state recognition last season: Sean Khouri (first team), Roice Cleeland (second team) and Sylus Wallace (second team). And 300-pound junior Liam Cassidy is becoming more and more familiar to those who care about college recruiting ranks.

So, the pieces are in place up front for the Crusaders of Southwest Portland to run the ball at least as successfully as they did last season. But they probably don’t want to underutilize junior quarterback Jacob Hutchinson, who has improved his arm strength after posting more than 1,600 yards and 19 touchdowns passing last season.

Running or passing, the Crusaders look capable of rolling up points again this season.

Mountainside

How quickly can the Mavericks indoctrinate their new quarterback?

Junior Alex Ingalls succeeds three-year starter Brian Mannion behind center after being the backup last season. The Mavericks of Beaverton return experience along the front line and at the skill positions, so Ingalls should have a support structure as he gets his first substantial varsity experience.

Ingalls has “really embraced putting in the work to become a varsity quarterback,” coach John Mannion said. “I’m super optimistic about him growing at the position and growing with the team.”

Sunset

Will a young Apollos team be able to stay on an upward trajectory as the season progresses?

It seems the description of many of Sunset’s position groups has a “but they’re inexperienced” tag attached to them.

At quarterback, for example, three candidates were in the hunt to succeed Grady Newsom, but they’re all inexperienced at the position at the varsity level. The Apollos of Northwest Portland have some size up front, but those players have a way to go technically, as they’re — you guessed it — inexperienced.

The Apollos have four nonleague games to find their stride before Metro League games kick in, by which time they hope their key players will have shed the inexperienced tag.

“I’m sure we’ll take our lumps at the beginning of the season,” coach Damien Merrick said. “With our youth and lack of experience, I’m sure we’ll have some ugly games, but athletically speaking, I think we can compete with just about anyone.”

Westview

How will the Wildcats adjust to the departure of their former starting quarterback?

After the Wildcats of Northwest Portland posted their first OSAA playoff victory since 2016, quarterback Sam Leavitt — he of the 2,281 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and the commitment to Washington State — transferred to West Linn. Leavitt was the only Westview player to throw a varsity pass last season. What now?

The Wildcats probably will rely more than once envisioned on senior running back Jordan Fisher, who averaged 9.5 yards per carry and ran for 24 touchdowns last season. The new quarterback will be sophomore Nolan Keeney, a 6-foot-5, 180-pounder.

“Nolan had a very good spring camp and has been competing at a high level,” coach Ryan Atkinson said as preseason practices approached.

Keeney will have some solid pieces surrounding him. Seniors Jayden McBreen and Xander Millard each caught double-digit passes last season. Campbell and Jackson Sager are a sibling tandem who will anchor an offensive line that allowed two sacks in 2021 and adds 320-pound senior Elijah Markowitz, a transfer from Liberty who was a first-team all-Pacific Conference selection last season.

PACIFIC CONFERENCE

Century

Can the Jaguars improve defensively?

Century of Hillsboro allowed 42 points per game last season. The Jaguars forced six turnovers in one game (their only win) and had nine takeaways combined in their other eight games.

They have some strong individual pieces — especially at linebacker, with King Luafutu and Ethan Wedel leading the way — but they’ll need to mix and match on the defensive line. The secondary also began preseason practices with uncertainty beyond all-Pacific Conference returner Cameron Smith and Isaak Saviers, who made 50 tackles as a junior.

Glencoe

How do the Crimson Tide move on in the first post-Royce Fasel season?

Coach Ian Reynoso calls Fasel, a tough, do-everything player, a “once-in-a-lifetime kid” whose impact will be felt even after his high school days.

Much attention will be on quarterback, where Fasel spent time and which now is in the hands of junior Trevor O’Leary. In his sophomore season, O’Leary got spot duty in every game as an indoctrination to varsity competition and preparation for starting.

“Trevor has really good playmaking abilities,” Reynoso said. “He is definitely a scrambling, running quarterback, but he has developed his arm skills a lot this offseason. He feels a lot more comfortable in our program and is just starting to step into that quarterback role. It’ll be fun to see him kind of grow up and develop these next two years.”

Liberty

Are the Falcons, even with a first-year starter at quarterback, the Pacific Conference favorites?

There are plenty of reasons to like Liberty’s chances. Senior Ryan Berger and junior Patrick Wooley were first-team all-Pacific on the offensive line last season, and the skill positions on offense and the linebacking group and secondary on defense return a critical mass of players who either started or were part of a deep rotation last season.

Replacing the Pacific’s offensive player of the year, quarterback Hiro Diamond, will be impossible, but coach Eric Mahlum expressed confidence in the promise of juniors Tytan Rekow and Cameron Casper.

“We return solid pieces in all areas but also have some holes to fill,” Mahlum said. “The players have put in a lot of hard work in the offseason, and I expect we will fill those holes.”

McMinnville

Given a full offseason cycle under coach Ty Tomlin, what can the Grizzlies accomplish?

Hired in late July last summer, Tomlin wasn’t able to fully install his offensive and defensive schemes until this season. One huge aspect of the program that has changed, he said, is the “weight room expectation,” part of what he cites as substantial growth in the program.

Whether the Grizzlies improve on last season’s 3-6 record is one thing. Tomlin is convinced the background work that goes into making a winning program is well underway.

“We still have a long way to go,” he said, “but we are so much further along now than where we were last year. Our goals don’t change — create great young men, win league, win state — and those are all on the table this year. My expectations are that we will be better than last year, but record-wise, whatever happens, happens.”

Newberg

How well will a nearly completely rebuilt offensive squad do this season?

The Tigers will have a first-year starter at quarterback. The offensive line lost four players who earned some level of all-Pacific Conference recognition. Outside of senior Hudson Davis (first-team all-Pacific last fall at running back), the team’s top five rushers are gone.

If last season is any guide, expect the productivity of the offense to increase as the season goes on. Last year, in coach Jeremy Johnson’s first season, the Tigers averaged 22 points in their first five games. In their last five games, they averaged 41 points.

Sherwood

The Bowmen aren’t going to lose their first four games again this season, are they?

Uh, probably not. Not with 16 starters returning from a team that reached the OSAA Class 6A quarterfinals last season. Not with 6-foot-5 tight end Oliver Fisher assuming a more prominent role as a target in the Bowmen’s passing game . Not with three linebackers who earned some level of all-Pacific Conference recognition last season. And no, not even with an opening schedule of West Salem, Clackamas, Lakeridge and Jesuit.

“Our returning experience absolutely helps,” interim coach Mark Gribble said. “Our senior group are great leaders, and our kids know what it takes to be at a high level.”

MT. HOOD CONFERENCE

Barlow

Will opponents be able to force the Bruins to beat them with the pass? Will they want to?

Last season, projected starting quarterback Ethan Jones suffered a season-ending injury before the opener , and Gavin Dow got tapped to take over under center as an emergency replacement. Not surprisingly, an offense that was envisioned as being run-heavy got ever more so. In four of their games, the Bruins didn’t complete a pass. In one game, they didn’t even throw a pass.

Do opposing defenses go to even further extremes this season to stop the Bruins’ running game?

If they do, they might pay a price. Second-year coach Tracy Jackson said the Bruins will introduce more passing this season, to take advantage of the abilities of wide receivers Mason Holland and Sentori Martino and tight end Cole Gallant.

“We have some receiving talent that we didn’t want to waste,” Jackson said in explaining the change in offense approach.

Central Catholic

Who will be the primary ball carriers when Cru Newman isn’t throwing darts all over the field?

Before preseason practice, coach Steve Pyne said the running back situation was fluid and there was no clear choice as the top rusher. Heading to Week 1, Pyne said juniors Timmy Mitchell and Cade Gehlen are Nos. 1 and 2 on the depth chart. Beyond those two, senior Ryan Anthony and sophomore Ty Newbury will get some carries.

Of those, Anthony (22 carries) had the most rushes last season as part of a running game that involved plenty of players: Six players last season had at least 10 carries.

Clackamas

Will the names of the players new to big-time responsibilities become as familiar as those of the players they replaced?

Fifteen players who earned some level of all-Mt. Hood Conference recognition last season are gone. But that doesn’t mean that the players stepping into those vacancies are untested or untalented.

Coach James Holan said many of the players new to the first string have been indoctrinated to varsity action — whether on special teams or by rotating in on offense and defense for select series.

In other words, using “first-year starter” as a blanket description of a wide swath of the Cavaliers players isn’t accurate. And this season’s marquee players seem capable of keeping up the program’s run of success.

David Douglas

Can the Scots return to the 32-team OSAA postseason field?

The team made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2014. The Scots of Southeast Portland ended the regular season ranked 15th, which this season would probably put them right on the boundary between the Class 6A playoffs and the Columbia Cup bracket .

Coach Cal Szueber thinks the team is capable of more this season, perhaps even challenging for the Mt. Hood Conference championship. The Scots left no doubt in the games they won last season (average margin: 25 points), but their losses were similarly noncompetitive (average margin: 40 points).

One data point to watch is if the Scots have any close, competitive games this season, and how they perform in them.

Gresham

Is changing the hearts and minds of players the first step in the Gophers’ rebuild?

First-year coach Cesar Martinez cited players’ physical strength as one of the explanations behind the Gophers’ 1-8 record last season. One of his missions, he said, is to convince players that preparing for a football season is a year-round pursuit, not something that begins with the first day of August conditioning.

“There’s a work ethic that’s required to be successful,” Martinez said. “These kids are starting to buy into it. You can see the difference in their strength.”

If Martinez can institutionalize the sort of commitment he wants to see, the Gophers have a chance to get on a positive path this season and in future years.

Nelson

Can the Hawks improve their running game in high-leverage situations?

The Hawks of Happy Valley had one rushing touchdown from inside the opponent’s 20-yard line last season. Getting more out of the running game when in scoring territory and in crucial short-yardage situations elsewhere on the field is among the primary on-field goals for the second-year program.

“If we can put the ball in our end zone with the running game, that’s going to have a big impact on our record,” coach Aaron Hazel said.

Reynolds

Will the seniors who dominate the Raiders’ roster make a statement in their final season?

With about 20 players in their final season of high school football, the Raiders of Troutdale are among the more experienced teams in the Mt. Hood Conference. Reynolds coach Kelly Murphy isn’t the first coach to observe that there’s often something different with a player who is approaching the end of his high school playing days.

“The guys have a great outlook for this season,” Murphy said. “Having 20 seniors or more, they know this is it for them. They will do what it takes in order for them to be successful and this team to be successful. And that’s nice to have. It’s nice to coach that.”

The returners no doubt remember that it took until Week 8 to get their first win last season, and they no doubt would like to build off the two wins the Raiders posted at the end of fall 2021.

Sandy

Even if the Pioneers are better than they were last season, will that equate to more wins?

Coming off a 7-3 record last season, coach Josh Dill said the team is aiming for more than seven wins this season. He said the team is more physical than it has been, the players have put in the work and preparation required for improvement, and the Pioneers’ defense could turn out to be the best he’s coached.

Notwithstanding all of the above, the opponents the Pioneers will face this season factor into how many wins they can expect. Nonconference games against Sunset and Tigard look like stiff challenges — but possibly “must wins” for the Pioneers to exceed last season’s win total.

THREE RIVERS LEAGUE

Lake Oswego

Will the Lakers score enough points while they devise a workable combination on the defensive line?

Probably. They always seem to score. Still, after losing five players who secured some level of all-Three Rivers League recognition last season, the Lakers do have some tinkering to do up front.

Sophomore Oliver Macy (6-feet-4, 195 pounds) was expected to move from linebacker to defensive end, and 6-foot, 200-pound classmate Lusiano Lopez was to shift from strong safety to nose guard or end.

“They’re guys who can hang in there and use their athleticism,” coach Steve Coury said. “We have candidates for the defensive line that we’ll mix and match and figure things out.”

Lakeridge

Will Ryan Oliver-to-Joey Olsen be the most productive passing combination in Class 6A this season?

Oliver, the Pacers’ senior quarterback, enters his third season as the starter in the team’s pro-style system. He passed for more than 1,600 yards with 17 touchdowns against five interceptions last season. A 6-foot-5 junior, Olsen is highly placed among the recruiting sites’ rankings and averaged 26 yards per catch last season. They helped the Pacers of Lake Oswego reach the OSAA quarterfinals last season.

Coach Spencer Phillips said the two stars bring more than talent to the team, citing Olsen’s work ethic and concern for teammates and Oliver’s leadership and drive.

Oregon City

Can the Pioneers improve on last season’s 2-8 record?

Oregon City seemed to be off stride from the outset last season, what with the hiring of coach Shane Hedrick not complete until mid-July. Heading to this season, the Pioneers have had a full offseason cycle of preparation.

“This is our first summer together, and without a doubt, we are much further along than last year,” Hedrick said before preseason practices. “We still have a lot of work to do and look forward to the beginning of fall camp. Senior leadership will be imperative. The players are hungry to improve and compete.”

That hunger is exemplified in sophomore Ben Schneider, who is poised to take over as starting quarterback.

“He has worked incredibly hard in the offseason and attended multiple camps to improve his football IQ, mechanics and overall strength,” Hedrick said. “He is very coachable and has a great work ethic.”

Tigard

Can Brady Jordan provide stability at quarterback?

Last season, the Tigers used three players under center. In the COVID-19 spring 2021 season, the Tigers’ quarterback situation was upended when Drew Carter graduated early to enroll at Colorado.

This season, 6-foot-2 senior Brady Jordan will move from wide receiver to quarterback, where he played in youth football. Coach John Kemper is confident Jordan can regain the feel for the QB spot.

He’s “not a traditional pro-style quarterback but also not a run-first guy,” Kemper said, “just a good decision-maker who’s going to throw the ball where it needs to be thrown but athletic enough to take off and run with the ball if he needs to.”

Tualatin

Despite losing 14 seniors, are the Timberwolves just as much of a title threat as they were last season?

It sure looks like it. Even with the loss in experienced players and under the headset (Dan Lever left for the Silverton head coaching job), the Timberwolves appear poised to make a deep march in the playoffs.

The up-tempo offense implemented by first-year head coach Dominic Ferraro will mean a team with abundant talent and experience will have more snaps, which gives the superior team a higher probability of winning.

As for departed stars, successors such as Jack Wagner at quarterback and Luke Ash (a transfer from Clackamas) at running back appear capable of taking over without a hitch.

West Linn

Have the Lions already settled any questions there might have been about the offensive line?

West Linn is replacing its entire starting front five — including three players who earned all-state recognition. And with a nonleague schedule that includes North Medford and Jesuit, there’s really no time to shore things up once the season gets underway.

Fortunately for the Lions, the progress shown in the offseason has produced confidence that the offensive line will be just fine, thank you.

“Initially, we had concerns with the O-line,” first-year coach Jon Eagle said. “But after our quality spring practices and with our summer strength and conditioning program hitting it out of the park, we have high expectations for that group.”

CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST VALLEY CONFERENCE

Grants Pass

Will the Cavemen, coming off a 1-8 record, surprise some opponents this season?

First-year coach Brad Page thinks the personnel is better than last season’s record indicates. The Cavemen are light on upperclassmen, he said, “but the juniors and seniors we do have are some really, really good athletes. I think the talent is spread well from linemen to skill kids. That’s nice and very encouraging.”

One position group that looks strong is the defensive front. Page prefers a 3-4 alignment, but the Cavemen will deploy a 4-3 in reaction to the impressive linemen on the roster.

Page’s first goal is for the young program to make progress this season. After that, wins and losses will take care of themselves, but it sounds as if another 1-8 would be a disappointment for the coach.

McNary

How well will the Celtics’ new crop of leaders fill the void left by the departed senior class?

After reaching the second round of the OSAA Class 6A playoffs last season, the Celtics of Keizer lost 10 seniors who were on the all-Mountain Valley Conference list. Along with their talent went the "soft skill” of leadership so vital to teams.

This season, the leadership responsibility is likely to fall primarily to seniors Hunter Roberto and Ben Allen and juniors Jake Allen and Jesse Dyer.

“They are all tremendous athletes and are even better people,” first-year coach Connor Astley said, “and I really think they are going to be the guys that get this team moving in the direction we want to go.”

North Medford

Can the Black Tornado’s passing game take off?

Nathan Chin saw room for improvement in that phase of the offense in his first season as coach. A lot has changed in the time since.

The Black Tornado have a new quarterback in Caiden Lacey, a senior transfer from Eagle Point who started his high school career at North Medford. “He’s really worked on his accuracy and efficiency and has a good relationship with our wide receivers,” Chin said.

Chin said the offensive line has grown and assimilated to a new offensive scheme. “What they were doing before is quite different from what we are doing now,” Chin said. “They have worked really hard in the run game, and pass (protection) has continued to grow.”

One thing that hasn’t changed is the presence of tight end AJ Pugliano, an honorable mention all-state pick as a sophomore and someone the recruiting websites gush over.

“We’ve got to be more efficient (in the passing game), and we have the tools,” Chin said. “We have one of the best tight ends in the state in AJ, and we have a variety of other targets.”

North Salem

Can the Vikings find bodies up front to allow their skill position players to thrive?

Defenses want no part of stopping senior running back Josiah Davis, and junior quarterback TC Manumaleuna II is getting bigger and better. But for Davis, Manumaleuna II and other skill players to thrive, they’ll need support around them.

The Vikings graduated three-fifths of the offensive line from last season, so there is some uncertainty there.

“At team camp we had some kids step up,” coach Jeff Flood said, referring also to the defensive line. “I think we have enough bodies and talent there, we just have to get the kids in the right spots. It’s a long season and you need to have contingencies; we’ve learned that the hard way in the past.”

Roseburg

Can Cayden Eckel make up for what quarterback Colton Marsters brought to the running game last season?

Marsters amassed more than 2,700 yards of total offense last season, and more than half of that came on the ground. Eckel was a 1,000-yard rusher and first-team all-conference selection as a sophomore, and it’s logical to presume he’ll get more carries without a quarterback like Marsters also in the backfield.

It’s conceivable that Eckel puts last season’s 1,086 rushing yards far in the rearview mirror.

Sheldon

With Brock Thomas back, is anything possible for the Irish?

It sure looks like it. Thomas last season had a hand in 37 touchdowns (19 passing, 18 rushing) and blocked what was probably a conference-championship-deciding field goal attempt at Roseburg . He is part of a senior class of 25 or so, including a sizable number who can disrupt opponents’ game-planning.

“Most of our really good Sheldon teams have been senior-heavy teams full of kids who have been looking forward to playing for the Irish all their lives,” coach Josh Line said. “That’s what makes me excited.”

South Medford

Who’s going to slow down wide receiver Andrew Walker?

OK, OK, we all know track times and football speed don’t equate (although try telling that to Devon Allen), but Walker’s championships in the 100 and 200 meters at the OSAA Class 6A meet mean something. In fact, they mean a lot.

As a junior, he averaged 24 yards per catch, fourth-most in Class 6A (minimum 25 receptions). With senior quarterback Deacon Edgar in his third season as a starter and on an upward trajectory as a passer, expect Walker to cause problems for defenses all season.

South Salem

Can the Saxons turn their experience into a conference championship?

South Salem returns about a dozen players who were contributors on offense and around 10 on defense. Among the returners are senior quarterback Daschel Smith (responsible for 28 touchdowns last season), senior wide receiver Tini Tinitali III (Class 6A-high 78 catches) and three starters on the offensive line to help Smith, Tinitali III and others show their stuff.

“We think we’re going to be in the hunt,” coach Scott Dufault said.

Sprague

How much will the Olympians improve from Week 1 to Week 9?

There’s no denying that Sprague of Salem will skew young, with a smallish upperclassman cohort of about 30 to 40. Some of the experienced players — such as senior Drew Rodriguez — can match up with peers across the state, but some teething pains look in store for the Olympians.

“Regardless of how the beginning of the season goes, with this group’s work ethic, you are going to see improvement along the way,” coach Jay Minyard said. “It’s a group that could contend for a playoff spot, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

West Salem

Can the Titans extend their streak of winning seasons?

In every season dating to at least 2013, West Salem has finished with a winning record. That includes the COVID-19 spring 2021 season, when more than a few traditionally successful teams hit rough patches.

As the Titans approach 2022, they have no one returning who began last season as a starter on offense. The offense will be in the hands of first-year starting quarterback Kaden Martirano, who — though his promise is enticing — is a sophomore.

“We’ve been blessed with really good players over the years, so I’m not going to cry the blues about being inexperienced and young,” coach Shawn Stanley said. “We’ve got good kids who work hard, and that gives you a chance every year.”

—