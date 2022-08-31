ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Notes: Plain Township fire chief offers tips for when emergency vehicles are near

By Jack Rupp
The Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago

On behalf of the entire Plain Township Fire Department staff, I want to thank you for your generous support, both financially and through all the emotional support you provide to our staff.

Whether in a grocery store, at an event or responding to a potential crisis for you or one of your neighbors, we genuinely appreciate all your kind words that reflect our work, which includes serving the city of New Albany as well as Plain Township. It is very meaningful to come to work every day knowing that the people you serve appreciate the effort that your department collectively puts forward.

While the majority of area residents know what to do when they are driving and see an emergency vehicle near them, there are instances that I’d like to review for you that can help us help you (or your neighbor):

Emergency vehicles approaching from in front or behind – what to do on the road

If you see a vehicle with its streaming lights, or hear sirens, and you know they are responding to an emergency, please pull your vehicle off onto the side of the road you are currently traveling on to give the emergency vehicle room to maneuver around your vehicle. When they have passed you, please proceed along your route.

Emergency vehicle on berm near your lane

If you see an emergency vehicle on a berm in front of you and you are on a multilane highway, please move over a lane for best clearance of the emergency situation. If you are on a road that doesn’t allow you to fully move over a lane, please give the emergency vehicle as much room as possible and slow down while you are passing it. As difficult as it can be, keep your eyes on the road and not on the accident or the emergency personnel responding to it.

Emergency vehicles approaching – what to do in a roundabout

If you are driving a vehicle and you see an emergency vehicle approaching you while you are in or near a roundabout, please drive fully through the roundabout before moving over to the berm to allow the emergency vehicle to pass you. Crews have witnessed people stop in the roundabout, which makes it impossible for our large trucks to cleanly get through the roundabout at a time when seconds count the most. If you remember to drive through the roundabout, it would greatly help us as we attempt to reach your neighbor in their time of need, whatever that need may be.

Jack Rupp is the Plain Township Fire Department chief.

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: City Notes: Plain Township fire chief offers tips for when emergency vehicles are near

