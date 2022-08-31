ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Approves Of New Fan Theory About Her Albums

 5 days ago
Taylor Swift may work hard, but Swifties work harder.

A new fan theory about the singer's discography is making the rounds online, and it seems to have gotten the stamp of approval from the Folklore artist herself. TikTok user thethriftyswiftie shared a video speculating that the house seen in Swift's video for 2019's "Lover" actually represents the different albums and eras she has presented over the years, per E! News .

"The 'Lover' house is now COMPLETE," a screenshot of a tweet reads, showing which room correlates with each album. From 1989 in the turquoise bathroom and Lover 's pink bedroom to Reputation in the attic and Red 's, of course, red entertainment room, each of the nine rooms have been matched up with Swift's last nine albums. Swift's recently-announced upcoming album Midnights also plays a part in the theory as the starry nighttime sky surrounding the house.

Swift herself appeared to show some love to the theory, while not directly confirming it. She is one of the more than 136,000 likes the video has received, so she's at least aware and interested in this new theory.

@Taylor Swift the Lover House is complete. #swifttok #taylorswift #swifties #midnights #tsmidnights #taylorswiftmidnights #midnightstaylorswift #midnight #meetmeatmidnight #ts10 #taylorswift10

Swift has been hard at work over the last few years, dropping award-winning albums and re-releasing fan favorites for "Taylor's Version." Now, fans will get a chance to hear some new music with a new vibe with Midnights , coming out later this year.

Swift dropped the bombshell about a new album at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards , where she made a surprise appearance and took home two Moonman trophies for the night. Hitting the red carpet earlier in the evening, showing off her gorgeous crystal minidress , she teased that she had something special coming at "midnight" that night, another hint at what was to come.

According to her announcement post , the 13-track album tells "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life," adding, "This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face."

Midnights drops October 21.

