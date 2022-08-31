ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Trainor Reflects On Kissing Charlie Puth At The 2015 AMAs

 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Trainor has reminded fans of a massive pop cultural moment from 2015. During that year's American Music Awards, Trainor performed her hit "Marvin Gaye" with Charlie Puth when the two decided to conclude their performance with a mini-makeout session.

Seven years later, Trainor has shared how she feels about the kiss using the popular "Hal Walker Plays the Banakulas" audio to look back at three milestones in her pop music career. For the first two, Meghan is dancing. "All about that bass hitting #1 in 2014" and "winning a Grammy in 2016." When she gets to, "Making the decision to kiss Charlie Puth on national television in 2015," she stops dancing.

The TikTok got fans reminiscing about the moment. "It shook the nation and I'm still not over it," one fan commented, with another fan writing, "Little me was shook up when that happened." One fan had some questions for Trainor hilariously asking, "Why did it go for so long tho?"

The passionate kiss had people thinking the two were a couple at the time. Days later, Charlie cleared the air about his relationship with Trainor . "We're best friends!" he told Us Weekly at the time . "We're really great friends and that's never going to change."

Charlie also revealed that the kiss was planned all along and shared that "It was Meghan's [idea], actually. It kind of ties the whole performance together, me locking lips with M. Train."

Check out their performance below.

