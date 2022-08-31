Read full article on original website
Related
Delta told father he had not picked up his unaccompanied child from an airport a week after her flight
Richard Fritz said Delta told him his 13-year-old daughter was "never released" from the gate when he went to check her in for her return flight.
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in New Jersey
New Jersey is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past is the main processing center on Ellis Island. Millions and millions of immigrants passed through these very walls in search of a new life here in America. While most people tour the main complex and Statue of Liberty, few know that the abandoned hospital located here allows tours. Walking through the halls of this decaying structure is one of the creepiest experiences you can have in New Jersey, keep reading to learn more.
Eliza Fletcher Abduction Update as Billionaire Heiress Remains Missing
Cleotha Abston has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0