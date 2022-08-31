KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Two men are recovering from stab wounds and a third is in custody after an altercation Friday night in Kanawha County. Deputies say the incident occurred just before midnight at a home along Gap View Drive in the Campbell’s Creek community. One of the victims was stabbed in the chest and the second victim was stabbed in the back. Their condition is not known. Deputies said they were “serious, but not life threatening.”

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO