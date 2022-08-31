Read full article on original website
robert draper
5d ago
People can be so unappreciative, I like that Kmart store I went there many times that's where I bought all my clothes and they had really really nice men clothes there for big men small men you name it, beautiful clothes beautiful electronic I really miss Kmart too bad but things have to go on and they have to change that's understandable. and the prices were very reasonable.
Reply
2
Mike Laturnus
5d ago
why not make a nice jail there since most of the crime takes place on Lakestreet
Reply(1)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Minneapolis business leaders hope workers return to downtown after Labor Day
Minneapolis Downtown Council President Steve Cramer told WCCO Radio’s Jason DeRusha he’s optimistic more workers will return to the city after Labor Day.
fox9.com
Body found in New Brighton lake, second water recovery in two days for Twin Cities
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The body of a man was pulled from the south end of Long Lake in New Brighton Monday, marking the second body found in a Twin Cities lake in as many days. The Ramsey County Water Patrol was called for a water rescue around...
southsidepride.com
Celebrating Chicago Avenue, starting at George Floyd Square
George Floyd Square is settling into a place with an identity, at least that’s how it feels to this writer, making pilgrimages there every other month or so, not as a tourist, or a penitent, but as an investigator. I have to say, I feel safe there. I feel welcome there.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
PHOTOS: Home on Lake Byllesby for sale in Cannon Falls
Enjoy lake views from almost every room of this one level, custom built home. The living room and sunroom have vaulted ceilings and gas fireplaces. The impressive kitchen has custom cabinetry, a stone backsplash, a center island and top quality appliances. You'll love the owners suite, which features a luxurious...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis listed as second-best U.S. city for Gen Zers
MINNEAPOLIS — When it comes to the best cities in the country for Generation Z — otherwise known as Zoomers — you may not have to look too far. "One of the big selling points for Minneapolis is it's very affordable," said co-founder of "The Wilderness Fitness and Coworking," Addie Wales.
Labor Day weekend brings Minnesotans double dose of #Top10WxDays
MINNEAPOLIS – Beautiful weather came just in time for Labor Day weekend this year as people headed outdoors to embrace the final days of summer. From the lakes to the parks, many families spent the afternoon outside with family and friends.At Linden Hills Farmers Market, produce from vendors like Racing Heart Farm was plentiful."This is the height of the tomato season for us, but we're also having big harvest like onions and winter squash coming up," said Racing Heart's Les Macare.The small farm, from Colfax, Wisconsin, has traveled to the Linden Hills market for nine seasons. "We've had a...
Mexican food market, restaurant under construction in Apple Valley
Rendering of the Bodega 42 Fresh Market and Homeshuk Mexican Kitchen and Bar now under construction in Apple Valley. Courtesy of the City of Apple Valley. The entrepreneur behind the popular Andale Taqueria and Mercado in Richfield is bringing a new Mexican food market and restaurant to the Twin Cities.
Four shot outside north Minneapolis liquor store
MINNEAPOLIS — Four people were transported to hospitals with "potentially life-threatening" injuries after a shooting Friday night outside a north Minneapolis liquor store. Minneapolis Police say they believe the shooting happened after a fight broke out inside Merwin Liquors Minneapolis on West Broadway. The fight continued into the parking lot, where two men and two women were shot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials recover 77-year-old man from Long Lake
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead Monday afternoon after his body was pulled from Long Lake, according to police. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the scene around 12:10 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing a man was in the water about 30 feet from shore.
cbs3duluth.com
State Fair shut down early Saturday after shooting near Midway area
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN. (WCCO) - The Minnesota State Fair closed early Saturday night after a shooting caused hundreds to flee the area in a panic. Fair officials said just after 10 p.m. someone fired a shot near the area of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street, which is by the Midway. Later, a victim was found and taken to the hospital. Officials said that person is expected to be OK.
extension.org
What is this nasty thing in our lawn?? #809390
We discovered this mass in our lawn and would like to know what it is?? It appears to be some kind of pre-birth animal sac, however one of the sac appears to have hardened. It has a slimy substance around the sacs. I did not get close enough to detect any odor. No flies or maggots on it. Please help me solve this mystery.
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Woman Facing Murder Charges In Camper Fire
(Bemidji, MN) -- A Minneapolis woman accused of setting a camper fire that left a man dead near Cass Lake is jailed on two million dollars bail. Beltrami County prosecutors are charging 34-year-old Cora Lee Quaderer with two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree arson. The criminal complaint says witnesses saw Quaderer yelling at a man inside the camper Tuesday before lighting a piece of cloth on fire and tossing it at the door. They told deputies she ran away when the fire began to spread. Quaderer was arrested the next day in Brooklyn Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
howafrica.com
Barber Turned Serial Entrepreneur Building A ‘Black Mecca’ In North Minneapolis With A $50M Plan
Houston White is a serial entrepreneur with a number of ventures to his credit. He is a hairstylist, a coffee purveyor, a fashion designer and a real estate developer. White operates his businesses in Minnesota, where people of color make up 20% of the working-age population, but only 10% of business owners.
fox9.com
A toast to the end of an era: David Fong's restaurant closes doors in Bloomington
Wednesday marks the end of an era for popular Chinese restaurant David Fong's in Bloomington, Minnesota. For 64 years, the Bloomington eatery has been woven into the fabric of the community. In our Maury's Stories segment, we take a look at how generations of customers are saying so long to David Fong's.
Gallery: St. Croix River home is 'modern masterpiece'
206 N. Ilwaco Rd. in Troy Townaship, Wisconsin. Courtesy of Spacecrafting. A riverside patio, a private hot tub deck and a sand beach offer plenty of places to catch the sunset at property for sale on the St. Croix River near River Falls, Wisconsin. Kathy and Lisa Madore with Edina...
Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota
Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
mnprairieroots.com
Rural Dundas show prompts tractor memories
GROWING UP ON A CROP and dairy farm in southwestern Minnesota, tractors are part of my history. I am familiar with the putt-putt-putt of an aged John Deere, the maneuverable size of a B Farmall, the necessity of a dependable tractor. The tractor is the workhorse of the farm. That...
Man seriously hurt in Lakeville shooting
LAKEVILLE, Minn. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning inside a Lakeville home.Police say it happened at a residence on Orchard Avenue, and the 23-year-old victim is seriously hurt.Police say they are not searching for any suspects.
southsidepride.com
Response to ‘Sometimes simple is not better’
The response by Carol Dungan and Friends of Lake Hiawatha (FOLH), “Sometimes simple is not better,” states that “in the 1950s … Hiawatha gained a following from Black golfers.” That statement is incorrect. Black golfers golfed at Hiawatha as early as the 1930s, according to articles in the Spokesman-Recorder newspaper. Shortly after the golf course opened in 1934, Black golfers started soliciting the Central States tournament for Hiawatha Golf Course. It was a large regional Black tournament that drew Black golfers from all over the Midwest. This tournament was held at Hiawatha Golf Course in 1938. In 1951, Black golfers finally requested equal access to the facilities and privileges at Minneapolis golf courses.
Fisherman finds body floating in Shakopee lake
A fisherman on Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee Sunday morning spotted a body that police say was "floating near a pier" on the north side of the lake. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the body was discovered at about 7:36 a.m., with numerous law enforcement agencies responding to the lake to help recover the body.
Comments / 19