Shari Huddleston, 60, Lake Mills, peacefully passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. There will be two services in remembrance of Shari. The first being in her hometown of Lake Mills, IA and the second service in Cookeville, TN at her final resting place beside her husband, Dale. Services in Lake Mills, IA will be held at Schott Funeral Home – Mittlestadt Chapel, Lake Mills, Friday, September 9, with a visitation at 3 p.m., followed by memorial services at 4 p.m. Services and burial in Cookeville, Tenn., will be held at Salem Church, 1021 Salem Church Rd. Cookeville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m.

LAKE MILLS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO