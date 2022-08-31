Read full article on original website
Body found near Girl Scout Office in West Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found, behind a fence, on the SE corner of North Ash Street and West Maxwell Avenue, Monday morning. The Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho share a parking lot with a few small offices in this space. An employee was heading into work when they saw the body behind a bush. They...
Girlfriend of man shot and killed by Spokane police in Hillyard speaks out
SPOKANE, Wash. — The girlfriend of the man who was shot and killed by Spokane police officers in Hillyard wants people to know her side of what happened. The man's girlfriend, Sarah McLaughlin, says the name of the man shot by Spokane police was Robert Bradley. Sarah says she...
Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
WSP responds to motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley Friday night. The crash took place on Trent Avenue just west of Argonne. Police say the rider was heading west on Trent when they rear-ended a car. The crash left the motorcycle in pieces. The rider was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening...
One dead after Spokane police shoot suspect in Hillyard
Spokane police said officers shot a suspect in Hillyard after they refused to put down a rifle. No officers were hurt.
Spokane's Pig Out in the Park sees one of its biggest years since its establishment
Spokane's Pig Out in the Park founder, Bill Burke, was anxious to see if this year would bring in the crowds from before. But he was proven wrong, in the best way.
Girl injured in bus versus pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a traffic crash on south Sullivan Road, at 8th Avenue, involving a Central Valley School bus and a girl Friday evening. The girl was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition with life-threatening...
Crews make good progress on wildfire burning north of Davenport
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — Crews have made good progress in containing a wildfire burning north of Davenport. Over 100 firefighters are working to mitigate the blaze. Level 3 Evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — are in place for those living from Highway 25 Mule Ranch Road to Reinbold Road. Those living from Highway 25 Hume Road to Mule Ranch Road...
Both drivers killed when wrong-way vehicle collides with a semi on I-90
Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver collided head-on with a semi Saturday night about 12 miles east of Moses Lake. The Washington State Patrol said Duane R. Lamonte, 54, of Spokane was driving his 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup westbound in an eastbound lane just before 8 p.m. when an eastbound Toyota 4Runner slowed to avoid him, causing the 54-year-old driver of a semi that was following the 4Runner to swerve into the path of the wrong-way vehicle.
Spokane Valley Police Department searching for developmentally delayed adult
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Police Department is asking for help finding a developmentally disabled 64-year-old man. He's described as being white, 160 pounds and wearing a black shirt, blue jeans while carrying a red jacket. He was last seen around 8 p.m. around East 16th Avenue and...
1 person shot, killed by police in Hillyard
SPOKANE, WASH – Spokane Police officers shot and killed a person in Hillyard Sunday night. Spokane Police Department received a call saying that a neighbor was armed and in close proximity. Shortly after, officers arrived and shot the neighbor. At least one long gun was observed close to the suspect. The person shot was transported to a local hospital but...
Community mourns after EWU student killed by wrong-way drunk driver
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sending kids away to college can be hard on parents, and when Tracy Stoddard sent away her daughter to Eastern Washington University (EWU) for her sophomore year, she had no idea it would be the last time she would see her. "It was really hard when...
One dead after being shot by police
One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Hillyard late last night. Police responded to reports that a suspect was carrying what a caller said appeared to be an AR-15 style rifle. The Spokane Police Department said in a release officers shot the suspect, who was later pronounced dead in the hospital.
Inside the new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city’s new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue is set to open on Tuesday. The Guardians Foundation, the organization operating the shelter, is busy getting the facility ready for its grand opening. Here’s what the finished product is supposed to look like: Trent Shelter Layout by News4 Kxly on Scribd Mayor Woodward said this wouldn’t be...
Brush fire in Colbert grows to 45 acres, forward progress stopped
The fire was reported around 4 p.m. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. No structures are threatened.
Stevens County Woman Reels in Gigantic Fish on Loon Lake in Washington [VIDEO]
It's the true tale of the world-record-breaking fish that didn't get away. I love fishing. I catch and release. But, I've never caught a world-record-breaking monster fish. This was my record, caught on Leech Lake in Walker, Minnesota in 2020. I loved every minute of it, too. Imagine luring in...
Ridgeline High School student in critical condition after being hit by bus
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Ridgeline High School student is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a bus late Friday night. Deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to the scene of a traffic crash on South Sullivan Road at 8th Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. involving a Central Valley School bus and a...
Teen taken off life support after Trent Avenue crash in Spokane Valley
One of the two teens involved in a serious crash on Trent Avenue in Spokane Valley was taken off life support. The second remains on life support, but will not recover.
NonStop Afternoon Update: New information on girls involved in crash on Trent Ave.
Kiersten Noel was taken off life support for organ donation and has been officially confirmed as dead. Sydney Stangel remains on life support, but there is no brain activity and she is not expected to survive. A final report from a deadly plane crash in 2020 over Lake Coeur d'Alene...
Report: Fatal plane crash on Lake Coeur d’Alene caused by both pilots failing to see each other
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The final NTSB report for a plane crash that killed eight people over Lake Coeur d’Alene states that the cause of the accident was the failure of both pilots to see and avoid each other. On July 5, 2020, a Cessna and a De Havilland were destroyed after crashing mid-air. All eight people on the planes...
