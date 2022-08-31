Read full article on original website
Related
Dog thrown from lorry at 50mph finds new home and happiness
An underweight and frightened dog which was thrown from a lorry has found a new home and is now “always wagging her tail”.Vets from the RSPCA said that they were “amazed” that Freya, who has been renamed Bella by her new family, was not seriously injured after she was thrown out of a vehicle travelling at 50mph in Yalding, Kent, on January 28.Inspector Kirsten Ormerod said: “Freya was incredibly lucky to survive after being hurled from the moving vehicle at such a high speed and vets were incredibly concerned that she may have suffered internal bleeding so performed surgery immediately.”The...
PETS・
The mother of a 16-year-old left alone overnight in an airport pleaded with a security guard to look after her daughter
Ainsley Ashton said her teenage daughter was left "abandoned" in an airport after her plane developed a fault and she was then "forgotten".
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
Delta told father he had not picked up his unaccompanied child from an airport a week after her flight
Richard Fritz said Delta told him his 13-year-old daughter was "never released" from the gate when he went to check her in for her return flight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman forced to put down five dogs after becoming first in UK to be diagnosed with ultra-rare disease
A heartbroken woman has been forced to put down her five family dogs after becoming the first person in the UK to be diagnosed with a rare infectious disease.Wendy Hayes, 61, was left with no choice but to euthanise her beloved pets after they contracted Brucella canis - a bacterial condition which causes aborted pregnancies, stillbirth, and inability to become pregnant - from a Belarusian rescue dog she was fostering.The infected dog, Moosha, had been with Wendy for just three days before she started aborting her puppies all over the home in a “horrific” experience that lasted 17 hours.Wendy...
PETS・
A pilot turned his plane around on the runway to pick up a father and his daughter who missed the flight after losing a passport
After the girl's passport was found, flight attendants spoke to the captain who returned to the gate to collect her and her father, ITV News reported.
Boy found dead in bedroom after 'taking part in TikTok blackout challenge'
A teenage boy has been found dead in his bedroom after apparently taking part in a TikTok 'blackout challenge'. Leon Brown, 14, was discovered unresponsive by his mum, Lauryn Keating, 30, at his home in Cumbernauld, Scotland, last Thursday (25 August). The death comes after Archie Battersbee died after allegedly...
Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble
A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Passenger fuming after paying for legroom seats only for airline to give them to mum and baby – but people are divided
A PASSENGER has sparked debate online after they were forced to change seats on a plane, despite paying for the extra legroom. The person revealed that the pair had forked out for bulkhead seats at the front of the cabin so they could stretch their legs out during the 10-hour flight.
An American Airlines passenger says her 11-year-old daughter was required to check her carry-on for a flight to North Carolina and hasn't got it back 2 months later
After their connecting flight was canceled, Beth Gill's family had to sleep on window ledges in the Charlotte airport using backpacks as pillows.
A wheelchair user says she was left 'humiliated' on a flight after the captain announced that departure was delayed because of her chair
Geraldine Freeman, from the UK, called the experience "embarrassing, uncomfortable, stressful and humiliating."
BBC
Maharashtra: Missing girl found after nine years recounts ordeal
After nine long years, 16-year-old Pooja Gaud is finally able to rest her head on her mother's lap. Pooja went missing on 22 January 2013 when she was seven years old. She says she was picked up from outside her school in Mumbai city in the western Indian state of Maharashtra by a couple who lured her with an ice-cream.
Jetstar Passengers Applaud Woman Being Kicked Off Flight After Fight Over Window Seat
A Jetstar flight of passengers came together to cheer one woman who was removed from the flight after fighting over a window seat. The New York Post reported that an Australian woman was filmed lashing out at passengers during a flight from Phuket to Sydney. She was upset that she was seated in an aisle seat, not the window. In a rage, the woman started hurling insults at the crowd.
One Green Planet
20-Pound ‘Guard Cat’ Saves Her Human from Home Burglars
Bandit, an adorable 20-pound cat, is being credited with preventing a robbery and possibly saving his human’s life! A retired man in Mississippi named Fred Everitt lives with his cat Bandit in the Tupelo suburb of Belden. When at least two people tried to break in, the cat did everything it could to alert his owner of the intruders, Everitt told Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
One Green Planet
Dog Forced to Repeatedly Have Litters at an Illegal Breeding Facility Makes Incredible Transformation!
An undercover investigation conducted by PETA found an illegal breeding operation in Michigan filled with neglected and abused animals. 39 dogs were seized by authorities, including Ruthie, the Jack Russel terrier. Source: PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)/Youtube. Ruthie was neglected, repeatedly bred, and had litters taken away...
A runaway bride fled a London airport with her fiancé's luggage and $6,000 moments before their flight to Rome, report says
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed officers responded to a report that a man's belongings were stolen at Heathrow Airport on Thursday.
American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs
American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
Our nightmare neighbour had trees in our front garden cut down after calling the council pretending to be me
A WOMAN has alleged a neighbour managed to get the council to cut her tree cut down by impersonating her on the phone to them. TikTok user Jody Brown posted a video showing workers outside her house chopping down a tree with the words “our neighbours had our tree cut down”.
Watch as ‘boozy’ passenger who ‘told cabin crew “I will put you in hospital'” is marched off RyanAir flight
A "PARALYTIC" woman was escorted off a Ryanair flight after allegedly telling an air steward she would "put her in hospital". Footage shows the the rowdy passenger clashing with cabin crew who tried to diffuse the situation and move her off the flight. She then appeared to slap a person...
Comments / 1