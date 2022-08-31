ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Nebraska

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Roads keep us all connected and allow us to visit places old and new. You can take them to visit your family, or travel to a destination you've never been to before . However, while the open road grants us a certain amount of freedom, it can also be a dangerous place .

Earn Spend Live searched the country and evaluated miles of infrastructure, taking into account the average number of fatalities each year, to determine which roads are the most dangerous in each state. According to the site:

While there are plenty of safe roads to travel with gorgeous views to behold, there are other roads where you need to be a lot more vigilant. Some roads, you may even want to avoid entirely if you can help it. We've compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in the country, based on the average number of fatalities that occur each year. Many of these roads are extremely busy, making fatal crashes inevitable. Remember that Robert Frost took the road less traveled by.

According to the report, Interstate 80 is the most dangerous roadway in Nebraska. Here's what they had to say about it:

Interstate 80 is just as dangerous for the people of Nebraska as it is for those in Wyoming.

Check out Earn Spend Live 's report to see the most dangerous roads across the country.

