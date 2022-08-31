ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comal County, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Travis County Lake now 'Fully Infested' with Invasive Zebra Mussels

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has designated Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County as “infested” with zebra mussels, signifying an established, reproducing population in the lake. Walter E. Long had already received a “positive” designation following the repeated detection of zebra mussel...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Main lanes of Loop 1604 at 181 are shut down due to fatal accident

SAN ANTONIO – The entrance ramps that access the main lanes of Loop 1604 at 181 are closed due to a fatal accident that occurred Monday night. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office shared on their Facebook that they are investigating the details of the fatal accident. The Northbound...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

30 things to do in New Braunfels, Texas – Best attractions & activities

New Braunfels, Texas is a small German settler town nestled in the heart of the Hill Country and one of the most popular towns for a weekend road trip getaway. The city is well known for the Guadalupe and Comal rivers that wind through and provide locals and tourists with plenty of entertainment of fun. Are you looking for a comprehensive list of things to do in New Braunfels? Keep reading!
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Austonia

Weekend movie-style shootout spans two cities, ends badly

Texas Rangers are investigating a wild shootout Friday night. Pflugerville police say they tried to arrest 44-year-old Joshua Butler, of Austin, on a suspected drug charge. He fled, leading police on a car chase that ended in Austin, where Butler crashed his vehicle at Parmer Lane and McAllen Pass, near Dell headquarters. Police say Butler ran into a nearby convenience store and tried to carjack a civilian, while firing "multiple" gunshots at police who returned fire. The incident ended when Butler was struck by a police vehicle and died of his injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

NBU customers feel the heat as electricity prices rise

According to NBU, customers’ electric bills are increased this summer due to extreme and prolonged heat in the region, an increase in the cost of power due to natural gas prices rising and regulatory changes made to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas electric market following Winter Storm Uri. (Courtesy Electric Reliability Council of Texas)
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Kids Eat Free in San Antonio – Restaurants Near You With Free Meals for Children

San Antonio has always been a great city for foodies! If you have wondered where kids can eat free in San Antonio, there are some amazing restaurants that offer stellar deals for families with kids. Due to the COVID pandemic, the number of places that offer Kids Eat Free in San Antonio has reduced. However, there are still some delicious choices for most days of the week.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Why city’s best shot at new ballpark may not be downtown

SAN ANTONIO – The development of a downtown ballpark could spark ancillary development in San Antonio’s urban core, but after years of discussion and at least one study exploring multiple sites, the more viable home for a baseball stadium may lie outside the center city. But even that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

