Read full article on original website
Related
This Texas House Has Something Insanely Stunning on Its Property
This house has something amazing on its property. In fact, if you wanted to you could probably charge friends and family to come and see this insanely stunning thing on this property. This 4 bedroom and 3 bath house is located on a 2.56-acre lot that has...are you ready? The...
Evangelical church no longer plans to operate from public school in Mahncke Park, officials say
'SAISD and Garden City Church no longer plan, nor have a formal agreement, to utilize the space at Lamar Elementary,' campus officials said.
Cedar Park family says nearby development is causing flooding around their home
Laura McNabb went before the the Cedar Park City Council back in February to share her concerns on the flooding. This because she fears an upcoming development project could worsen runoff. At this meeting, the council had planning and zoning staff explain to Laura they had no liability for the flooding because of the location of their home.
Drought leads to strain on New Braunfels, Central Texas water supply
Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, which affects 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. New Braunfels Utilities has been in Stage 3 drought restrictions for 73 days as of publication, and water levels in the Edwards Aquifer dropped to levels not seen since 2014.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Travis County Lake now 'Fully Infested' with Invasive Zebra Mussels
AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has designated Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County as “infested” with zebra mussels, signifying an established, reproducing population in the lake. Walter E. Long had already received a “positive” designation following the repeated detection of zebra mussel...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
New Braunfels Mexican restaurants – 10 best Tex Mex food places near San Antonio
The small community of New Braunfels is a famous little city that has access to two rivers. It is a city between San Antonio and Austin, and is well renowned for its distinctive flavors and delectable artisan breweries. But apart from all those amazing things, New Braunfels is also a great place for some of the best Mexican restaurants.
news4sanantonio.com
Main lanes of Loop 1604 at 181 are shut down due to fatal accident
SAN ANTONIO – The entrance ramps that access the main lanes of Loop 1604 at 181 are closed due to a fatal accident that occurred Monday night. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office shared on their Facebook that they are investigating the details of the fatal accident. The Northbound...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
30 things to do in New Braunfels, Texas – Best attractions & activities
New Braunfels, Texas is a small German settler town nestled in the heart of the Hill Country and one of the most popular towns for a weekend road trip getaway. The city is well known for the Guadalupe and Comal rivers that wind through and provide locals and tourists with plenty of entertainment of fun. Are you looking for a comprehensive list of things to do in New Braunfels? Keep reading!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weekend movie-style shootout spans two cities, ends badly
Texas Rangers are investigating a wild shootout Friday night. Pflugerville police say they tried to arrest 44-year-old Joshua Butler, of Austin, on a suspected drug charge. He fled, leading police on a car chase that ended in Austin, where Butler crashed his vehicle at Parmer Lane and McAllen Pass, near Dell headquarters. Police say Butler ran into a nearby convenience store and tried to carjack a civilian, while firing "multiple" gunshots at police who returned fire. The incident ended when Butler was struck by a police vehicle and died of his injuries.
Gas rupture closes Potranco Road on Far Westside San Antonio, Officials say
The road was still closed as of 4 p.m., officials say.
NBU customers feel the heat as electricity prices rise
According to NBU, customers’ electric bills are increased this summer due to extreme and prolonged heat in the region, an increase in the cost of power due to natural gas prices rising and regulatory changes made to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas electric market following Winter Storm Uri. (Courtesy Electric Reliability Council of Texas)
San Antonio Current
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn
Reclaimed wood is a building craze these days, both because of the character and history it can bring to a structure and its sustainability. The builder of a 1998 ranch home now for sale in Kerrville appears to have been ahead of the curve. The two-bedroom, two bath house reinforces...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Murder suspects sit in Hays County Jail for years at a time
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — It has been almost six years since Lamount Harvey was charged with capital murder. Still, no trial date has been set. That has made life hard for Harvey’s wife, Tracey. The delay has Tracey questioning whether someone is still innocent until proven guilty. “We...
Loop 1604 at Highway 181 shut down as BCSO investigates deadly accident
SAN ANTONIO — A deadly car accident on the far southeast side has shut down all lanes of Loop 1604 at Highway 181 Monday night, as well as the on-ramps to 1604, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. No details about the crash, including how many cars are...
fox7austin.com
Flood Advisory issued for several Central Texas counties, additional rain expected
AUSTIN, Texas - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Advisory for the following Central Texas counties: Blanco, Burnet, Hays, Travis and Williamson. The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, September 3. NWS says minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is likely due to...
4 Children And 1 Other Critically Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a motor-vehicle crash occurred in Austin on Saturday night. The crash happened near 290 Tuscany Way at around 10:30 p.m. According to the Police, four children and an [..]
59-Year-Old Henry Stevenson Died 1 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The San Antonio Police reported that a motor vehicle collision occurred on Saturday afternoon. Officials reported that the crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 37 near Donop Road.
Ripley's attractions closing at Alamo Plaza marks the 'end of an era' for owners
SAN ANTONIO — Labor Day marks the end of an era for some of Downtown San Antonio's long-standing attractions. The Ripley’s Haunted Adventure, Tomb Rider and Guinness World Records museum are closing to make way for a new Alamo museum. There’s some mixed emotions, and the owners are...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Kids Eat Free in San Antonio – Restaurants Near You With Free Meals for Children
San Antonio has always been a great city for foodies! If you have wondered where kids can eat free in San Antonio, there are some amazing restaurants that offer stellar deals for families with kids. Due to the COVID pandemic, the number of places that offer Kids Eat Free in San Antonio has reduced. However, there are still some delicious choices for most days of the week.
KSAT 12
Why city’s best shot at new ballpark may not be downtown
SAN ANTONIO – The development of a downtown ballpark could spark ancillary development in San Antonio’s urban core, but after years of discussion and at least one study exploring multiple sites, the more viable home for a baseball stadium may lie outside the center city. But even that...
Comments / 0