WDEF
What’s Right With Our Schools: CSLA Construction
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – CSLA is about to pass a milestone more than 30 years in the making. Their upper and lower school campuses are coming together like never before. This brick and mortar progress is a rock solid example of what’s right with our schools. Krystal Scarbrough...
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia
With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
mcnewstn.com
County Commission moves on JMS funding and prepares for changes on the board
Jasper, Tenn. – In what was to be the final County Commission meeting for some commissioners following the recent elections, the August meeting was truncated in recognition of the tragic death of Commissioner Matt Blansett. The Marion County Commission voted regarding the Jasper Middle School building project. The Commission also addressed the proposal for a School Resource Officer (SRO) supervisor throughout the county.
WDEF
Prop plane crashes in Bradley County
UPDATE: Two people are confirmed dead after a single-engine, four-seat prop plane crashed in Bradley County on Monday night. Authorities did not provide the names of the deceased. Adam Lewis, the Public Information Officer for Bradley Co. EMA told News 12 tonight that the plane crashed into a heavily wooded...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Sept. 6
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, September 6. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kiara Carson – Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting/Petition to Revoke. Baylee Carter – Possession Fentanyl, Drug Paraphernalia. Johnny Carter – Simple Possession Meth/Alias Capias.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga police investigate Monday morning carjacking
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a person was held at gunpoint and robbed Monday morning. It happened in the 2700 block of East 21st Street. Police met with the victim, who said the suspects took his car and cellphone while pointing a gun at him. The suspects then...
styleblueprint.com
She’s Known for Growing People Through Food
Melonie Lusk arrived in Tennessee more than a decade ago. She was in search of wide-open spaces, and brought with her a long history in nonprofit leadership. Her stead as Executive Director of Crabtree Farms in Chattanooga has coincided with the farm’s pivot from growing food for people to growing people through food, and her own passion for food access — not just where food comes from, but how people access it.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Aug. 28-Sept. 4
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 29-Sept. 4. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF
Amendment One Would Codify “Right to Work” Law into State Constitution
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — For many, Labor Day is a chance to relax. Some gather at barbecues or stroll through parks, taking a day off as summer comes to a close. But for others, Labor Day is just another Monday — you get up early, punch the clock, and get to work.
WTVC
Summerville, Georgia in water "crisis" after massive flooding hits city
A Water buffalo with drinking water has arrived at Summerville city hall, that's according to a Facebook post by the City of Summerville. They say it is located in the parking lot across form the Fire Department on Cox St, with another on the way. They are asking residents to...
WTVCFOX
Witness recalls shooting at Chattanooga strip mall over the weekend
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What should have been a weekend off was instead a busy one for Chattanooga police with several calls involving firearms. Police say a person was dropped off at a hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries. And someone else reported that someone took their vehicle and cellphone at...
WDEF
Equipment manufacturer ‘Ironcraft’ to open in Cleveland bringing an estimated 400 jobs
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A new company announced this week it will bring 400 new jobs to the Bradley County area. The agricultural equipment manufacturer IronCraft Attachments has come to Cleveland. Managers said they hope to start hiring production staff in September of 2023. The first phase of operations...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia governor declares state of emergency in flooded Chattooga, Floyd Counties
A serious weather event devastated areas of northwest Georgia on Sunday, particularly Chattooga and Floyd counties. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning, extended multiple times on Sunday afternoon. The flooding has the potential to be "life-threatening," according to the National Weather Service. Weather officials urge residents in...
thunder1320.com
Coffee County Fair in Full Swing
The 165th Coffee County Fair officially got underway Saturday, Sept. 3 with opening ceremonies at the grandstands and events are now in full swing through the end of the day Saturday, Sept. 10. The Coffee County Fairgrounds are located at 99 Lakeview Drive. Midway rides have begun. Wristbands can be...
WTVC
Woman missing out of Marion County, says Sheriff's Office
MARION COUNTY, Tn. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. According to police, 44-year-old Stacy Crawford has been missing since August 9, 2022. She is 5 feet 4 inches, 130 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Crawford is believed to have gone...
WDEF
Man in Critical Condition after Shooting in Chattanooga Sunday Night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man is in critical condition after a shooting sometime either late Sunday evening or early Monday morning in Chattanooga. Chattanooga Police say they received a call from a hospital at 12:43 AM that a male victim had been dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police are not sure where the man was shot or who any potential suspects are in this case.
wrganews.com
Updated list of Floyd County road closings
– Little Texas Valley at the iron bridge close to fire station 8. – Several driveways from 1700 to the 5000 block of Big Texas Valley are washed out and impassable. According to Floyd County E-911, there is high water on several local roads with some roads closed due to flooding.
WTVCFOX
Two men shot in Chattanooga Saturday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a man showed up to an emergency room with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning. Approximately an hour later, police say a second male came to the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say both victims are expected to survive at this...
WTVC
Morning Pointe talent show at Morning Pointe Senior Living
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Miranda Perez discusses the upcoming Morning Pointe talent show that raises funds for the Morning Pointe Foundation supporting clinical scholarships and education. Stay connected with Morning Pointe Senior Living.
CBS 46
Downtown Summerville in Chattooga County underwater after heavy rain
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Chattooga County EMA E911 is advising motorists not to travel to downtown Summerville. Major flooding is taking place after several inches of rain fell overnight. According to 911 the intersection at Highway 27 and Highway 114 is closed. Send your photos/video to news@cbs46.com. The intersection at...
