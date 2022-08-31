ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

WDEF

What’s Right With Our Schools: CSLA Construction

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – CSLA is about to pass a milestone more than 30 years in the making. Their upper and lower school campuses are coming together like never before. This brick and mortar progress is a rock solid example of what’s right with our schools. Krystal Scarbrough...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
weisradio.com

UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia

With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
mcnewstn.com

County Commission moves on JMS funding and prepares for changes on the board

Jasper, Tenn. – In what was to be the final County Commission meeting for some commissioners following the recent elections, the August meeting was truncated in recognition of the tragic death of Commissioner Matt Blansett. The Marion County Commission voted regarding the Jasper Middle School building project. The Commission also addressed the proposal for a School Resource Officer (SRO) supervisor throughout the county.
JASPER, TN
WDEF

Prop plane crashes in Bradley County

UPDATE: Two people are confirmed dead after a single-engine, four-seat prop plane crashed in Bradley County on Monday night. Authorities did not provide the names of the deceased. Adam Lewis, the Public Information Officer for Bradley Co. EMA told News 12 tonight that the plane crashed into a heavily wooded...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Sept. 6

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, September 6. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kiara Carson – Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting/Petition to Revoke. Baylee Carter – Possession Fentanyl, Drug Paraphernalia. Johnny Carter – Simple Possession Meth/Alias Capias.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga police investigate Monday morning carjacking

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a person was held at gunpoint and robbed Monday morning. It happened in the 2700 block of East 21st Street. Police met with the victim, who said the suspects took his car and cellphone while pointing a gun at him. The suspects then...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
styleblueprint.com

She’s Known for Growing People Through Food

Melonie Lusk arrived in Tennessee more than a decade ago. She was in search of wide-open spaces, and brought with her a long history in nonprofit leadership. Her stead as Executive Director of Crabtree Farms in Chattanooga has coincided with the farm’s pivot from growing food for people to growing people through food, and her own passion for food access — not just where food comes from, but how people access it.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Aug. 28-Sept. 4

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 29-Sept. 4. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVCFOX

Witness recalls shooting at Chattanooga strip mall over the weekend

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What should have been a weekend off was instead a busy one for Chattanooga police with several calls involving firearms. Police say a person was dropped off at a hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries. And someone else reported that someone took their vehicle and cellphone at...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia governor declares state of emergency in flooded Chattooga, Floyd Counties

A serious weather event devastated areas of northwest Georgia on Sunday, particularly Chattooga and Floyd counties. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning, extended multiple times on Sunday afternoon. The flooding has the potential to be "life-threatening," according to the National Weather Service. Weather officials urge residents in...
GEORGIA STATE
thunder1320.com

Coffee County Fair in Full Swing

The 165th Coffee County Fair officially got underway Saturday, Sept. 3 with opening ceremonies at the grandstands and events are now in full swing through the end of the day Saturday, Sept. 10. The Coffee County Fairgrounds are located at 99 Lakeview Drive. Midway rides have begun. Wristbands can be...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Woman missing out of Marion County, says Sheriff's Office

MARION COUNTY, Tn. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. According to police, 44-year-old Stacy Crawford has been missing since August 9, 2022. She is 5 feet 4 inches, 130 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Crawford is believed to have gone...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Man in Critical Condition after Shooting in Chattanooga Sunday Night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man is in critical condition after a shooting sometime either late Sunday evening or early Monday morning in Chattanooga. Chattanooga Police say they received a call from a hospital at 12:43 AM that a male victim had been dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police are not sure where the man was shot or who any potential suspects are in this case.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wrganews.com

Updated list of Floyd County road closings

– Little Texas Valley at the iron bridge close to fire station 8. – Several driveways from 1700 to the 5000 block of Big Texas Valley are washed out and impassable. According to Floyd County E-911, there is high water on several local roads with some roads closed due to flooding.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WTVCFOX

Two men shot in Chattanooga Saturday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a man showed up to an emergency room with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning. Approximately an hour later, police say a second male came to the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say both victims are expected to survive at this...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CBS 46

Downtown Summerville in Chattooga County underwater after heavy rain

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Chattooga County EMA E911 is advising motorists not to travel to downtown Summerville. Major flooding is taking place after several inches of rain fell overnight. According to 911 the intersection at Highway 27 and Highway 114 is closed. Send your photos/video to news@cbs46.com. The intersection at...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA

