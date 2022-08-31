Read full article on original website
Extreme temperatures set to break records all across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — September in California has been off to a scorching start, and many more extremely hot days are likely this entire week. So far in September for Northern California, many triple-digit days have occurred and the worst of the heat wave is still to come this week.
Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens
CALIFORNIA, USA — California's chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday show the...
Outdoor events carry on as usual in Sacramento despite excessive heat warning
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's September, but temperatures are still climbing in Sacramento. An excessive heat warning remains in place as temperatures stay well over 100 degrees over the next several days. "That's why I'm trying to get out in the morning before it gets too hot," said Ellen Preece.
California braces for another round of blackout chances, power conservation | Update
CALIFORNIA, USA — Update 11:15 p.m. California managed to get through one of the most intense parts of an unrelenting heat wave without rotating power outages Monday. Chances for the rotating outages were the highest they'd been since the heat wave started, and the state's power grid was tested by high demand. However, California has more scorching days ahead with flex alerts extended to Friday.
Heat Wave Resources: From hourly forecast to Flex Alerts, we have you covered
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A late summer heat wave is gripping Northern California on Labor Day weekend and the days beyond, with temperatures hovering around 110 degrees for some parts of the valley Sunday through Wednesday. Get your latest forecast from ABC10; find a map and list of open cooling centers in Sacramento County (Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Rancho Cordova), San Joaquin County (Lodi, Stockton, Tracy), Stanislaus County (Modesto, Turlock, Ceres), Placer County, Yolo County, and more; information on Flex Alerts, keeping your home cool, and more on the signs of heat-related illnesses.
'You get those feelings' | Knowing the signs of heat illness in extreme temperatures
STOCKTON, Calif. — As September temperatures break all-time records in Northern California, working or exercising in the heat can be downright dangerous. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), 11,000 people have died in the U.S. from 1979 to 2018 from heat-related causes. "If you go out in the...
Monday Flex Alert extended: 'The highest likelihood of rotating outages we have seen so far...'
CALIFORNIA, USA — Demand for power is expected to approach record levels as California calls for a sixth day of conservation. It's the latest call for a Flex Alert as California grapples with historic levels of heat, which are expected for the next several days along. The California Independent...
Sheriff: 2 dead in Siskiyou County Mill Fire | Evacuations, Maps, Updates
WEED, Calif. — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed, the rural Northern California community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died.
Nearly 5K PG&E customers lose power during hours-long outage in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Calif. — The heat is taking a different type of toll on communities that are losing power for hours and hours at a time. Residents in Georgetown said they are beyond frustrated with the situation. "It's miserable. It's very humid," said Patrick McGinnis, who is a resident and...
California heat wave sparks fears of power outages, fires
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California was in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. Temperatures will continue to reach triple digits in many areas of the state through Labor Day, forecasters said, prompting concerns that people will turn up the air conditioning and strain the state's electrical grid.
How California firefighters battle extreme heat on top of fires
JAMESTOWN, Calif. — Under the searing heat of the sun in Jamestown, firefighter Paul Herman finally gets a break in the middle of a 24-hour shift. Herman has spent nine years as a firefighter for Cal Fire in Butte County and says the key to battling these conditions is staying hydrated.
Despite extreme heat, Sacramento County parks prepping for busy Labor Day weekend on rivers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Despite the extreme heat forecast for Labor Day Weekend, Sacramento County Regional Parks officials are preparing for a busy holiday weekend on area rivers. "We’re going to be out here to make sure everybody has a good time and is safe this weekend," said Commander David...
West Sacramento mobile home community without running water for over 24 hours
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid a heat wave and Excessive Heat Warning, residents living at West Sacramento's Valhalla Mobile Home community say they were left without running water for over 24 hours due to a break in the pipes. "Our concern is health and well-being of everybody. Not only water...
Robot servers help Oz Korean BBQ amid staffing struggles
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento restaurant is easing its staffing struggle by using robots to deliver food from the kitchen to tables. Peter Kim, the owner of Oz Korean BBQ in Sacramento and Elk Grove, has struggled to keep up with the demand at his restaurant. "We have been...
California urges conservation as extreme heat threatens power grid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Independent System Operator (ISO) president Elliot Mainzer said Wednesday the state lost power resources to the heat after a major power facility stopped running. Some of the power came back by Thursday, and a Flex Alert remains active between 4-9 p.m. "With even greater levels...
Experts advise to continue watering trees even during drought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — During California's last big drought, millions of trees in natural and urban areas died due to lack of water, high temperatures, and fires. Experts on urban landscapes are advising trees still need to be watered despite the drought to avoid the same fate. Cindy Blair from...
Mill Fire destroys nearly 100 homes, buildings in Siskiyou County | Evacuations, Maps, and Updates
WEED, Calif. — A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. As of a Saturday evening update from Cal Fire,...
Sacramento duplex fire sparked by unattended barbecue
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four housing units were badly damaged Monday in a South Sacramento fire sparked by an unattended barbeque in-between two duplexes, according to fire officials.
'It's frightening' | How extreme heat impacts people with disabilities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California and the western U.S. continues to experience extreme heat. According to the National Weather Service, parts of California could get hit with record-high temperatures over the Labor Day weekend, including the Greater Sacramento region. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency to temporarily increase...
17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate
MINNEAPOLIS — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air Act, states...
