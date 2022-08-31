ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens

CALIFORNIA, USA — California's chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday show the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
California braces for another round of blackout chances, power conservation | Update

CALIFORNIA, USA — Update 11:15 p.m. California managed to get through one of the most intense parts of an unrelenting heat wave without rotating power outages Monday. Chances for the rotating outages were the highest they'd been since the heat wave started, and the state's power grid was tested by high demand. However, California has more scorching days ahead with flex alerts extended to Friday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
California State
Sacramento, CA
Heat Wave Resources: From hourly forecast to Flex Alerts, we have you covered

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A late summer heat wave is gripping Northern California on Labor Day weekend and the days beyond, with temperatures hovering around 110 degrees for some parts of the valley Sunday through Wednesday. Get your latest forecast from ABC10; find a map and list of open cooling centers in Sacramento County (Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Rancho Cordova), San Joaquin County (Lodi, Stockton, Tracy), Stanislaus County (Modesto, Turlock, Ceres), Placer County, Yolo County, and more; information on Flex Alerts, keeping your home cool, and more on the signs of heat-related illnesses.
Sheriff: 2 dead in Siskiyou County Mill Fire | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

WEED, Calif. — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed, the rural Northern California community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
California heat wave sparks fears of power outages, fires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California was in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. Temperatures will continue to reach triple digits in many areas of the state through Labor Day, forecasters said, prompting concerns that people will turn up the air conditioning and strain the state's electrical grid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robot servers help Oz Korean BBQ amid staffing struggles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento restaurant is easing its staffing struggle by using robots to deliver food from the kitchen to tables. Peter Kim, the owner of Oz Korean BBQ in Sacramento and Elk Grove, has struggled to keep up with the demand at his restaurant. "We have been...
SACRAMENTO, CA
'It's frightening' | How extreme heat impacts people with disabilities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California and the western U.S. continues to experience extreme heat. According to the National Weather Service, parts of California could get hit with record-high temperatures over the Labor Day weekend, including the Greater Sacramento region. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency to temporarily increase...
CALIFORNIA STATE
17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate

MINNEAPOLIS — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air Act, states...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento, CA
