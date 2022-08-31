ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

FOX 5 legend Sue Palka leads Gaithersburg's Labor Day Parade

FOX 5 legend Sue Palka leads Gaithersburg's Labor Day Parade. FOX 5's Sue Palka was honored as the Grand Marshall of the 84th annual Labor Day Parade in Gaithersburg!. This is the first parade for Gaithersburg since it took a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event featured marching bands, dancers and community groups - in addition to Sue of course, who had a chance to catch up with her FOX 5 fans.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Bowie, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Education
City
Bowie, MD
fox5dc.com

City of Fairfax Labor Day Car Show

The annual Labor Day Car Show in the city of Fairfax has grown over the decades and this year it's all in for these car enthusiasts. Co-organizer Jeff Greenfield joined us with more!
FAIRFAX, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Pay It Forward#K12#Fox#Easterns Automotive Group
fox5dc.com

Updated COVID-19 booster shots coming to the DMV this week

Starting this week, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. "I don’t know anything about it, but I’ve had my three shots so far," Ndali Mwokoy said in Bethesda on Monday. She wasn’t the only one with questions about the booster, so FOX 5 turned to an expert to find out.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Bethesda woman honored who was killed in bicycle crash

The husband of a State Department employee who died while riding her bicycle has started a campaign to improve roadway safety conditions. Today, Sarah Langenkamp was honored with a memorial bike ride. Just last month, she was hit and killed by a flatbed truck on River Road in Bethesda while on the way home. Right before the tragedy, Sarah and her husband were evacuated to the DC area from Ukraine. Mr. Langenkamp says it's tough to think she would've been safer braving air strikes in Kiev than riding a bike on the street.
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

Black L.U.V. Festival returns to Fort Dupont Park for 25th anniversary

WASHINGTON - The Black L.U.V. (Love.Unity.Vision.) Festival, being held in D.C. on Saturday, is celebrating the best of Black culture, arts, entertainment, and activism from across the DMV. The festival is returning to the Fort Dupont Park Amphitheatre, where it started 25 years ago, on Saturday from 2 p.m. until...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Amazon
fox5dc.com

On The Hill: Reardon Sullivan talks Montgomery County Executive campaign

WASHINGTON - Republican nominee for Montgomery County executive Reardon Sullivan joined FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald for On The Hill Sunday to discuss his candidacy and the upcoming November election. Sullivan will face incumbent and Democratic nominee, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, in the contest. The election follows a recount in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Curfew to go into effect amid violence in Prince George's County

The curfew comes after a District 15-year-old was killed and was among 11 people shot in Prince George’s this Labor Day weekend. The Police Chief confirmed today that August was actually the county’s deadliest in three decades. This curfew, starting this weekend, will last for 30 days, the Prince George's county executive said those under 17-years-old will have to be home between 10PM and 5AM Monday to Thursdays – and just before midnight to 5AM on Fridays and Saturdays unless there’s some kind of exemption. Guardians will get a warning and then it goes to fines – from $50 to $250. The child could be released to social services if the Guardian doesn’t respond.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Attempted salon robbery was thwarted by suspect spotting a camera

VIENNA, VA - Vienna Police are searching for a man who broke into the Alya Salon & Spa at 1:30 this morning but was stopped by seeing a security camera recording his entry. While the man didn't make his way in to allegedly steal anything further, he did cause $3,000 in damage to the door according to salon owner Charles Orth.
VIENNA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy