Boulder, CO

skyhinews.com

Western Colorado candidates to debate Sept. 10

Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl will also speak at the event. Pre-registration is required to attend in person, but the livestream will be free to watch. The non-partisan political group Club 20 will partner with the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel and Colorado Mesa University Civic Forum to put on debates Sept. 10 at the university’s Robinson Theater. The event will be livestreamed on Club 20’s Facebook page and feature debates for every Western Colorado House and Senate District race as well as U.S. Senate and Congressional debates.
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Candidate for Secretary of State Wants ‘Evidence-Based Elections’

Republican Secretary of State candidate Pam Anderson spoke Sept. 1 in Castle Rock, answering questions from about 30 people about election issues and the role of the secretary of state’s position. Anderson was a guest speaker for a meeting with We the Women, a local conservative political organization, at...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Hillman column: Colorado is a mess; have voters had enough?

Not long ago, Colorado was one of the safest, most prosperous states in the nation. Today, Colorado is a mess. Crime is soaring. The economy is faltering. Energy prices are rising. Schools are struggling. Many of today’s problems are the predictable result of “progressive” policies adopted during the four-year reign...
COLORADO STATE
K99

A Historic Schoolhouse Can Be Found in this Colorado Ghost Town

Not much remains in the abandoned town of Aroya, Colorado, but the few structures that are still left standing serve as important reminders of the past. The first person to settle in Aroya (although it was not called this at the time) was a Bohemian immigrant and Civil War veteran named Joseph O. Dostal. He built a ranch in the area in 1866 and sold meat to miners working nearby.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Republican Joe O'Dea adds endorsements from Mike Coffman, more than a dozen other mayors

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman on Wednesday endorsed Colorado's Republican U.S. Senate nominee Joe O'Dea, joining more than 20 other current and former top municipal officials, O'Dea's campaign said. Coffman said O'Dea, who is challenging Democrat Michael Bennet's bid for a third term, will "help bring balance to government here in...
coloradopolitics.com

One poll shows Bennet up by double digits over O'Dea, but another finds Colorado race neck-and-neck

New polling released Wednesday painted contrasting pictures of Colorado's U.S. Senate race, with one poll showing Democratic incumbent Michael Bennet leading Republican challenger Joe O'Dea by double digits and another survey suggesting a much closer contest. Democratic firm Public Policy Polling found Bennet leading O'Dea 46% to 35%, with Libertarian...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

More Colorado Republicans should bolt the party

In 2020, national Republican Party officials decided they would dispense with writing a party platform, and they crafted a resolution instead. “The Republican Party has and will continue to enthusiastically support the President’s America-first agenda,” the resolution said. In other words, the platform was essentially a declaration of absolute fealty to Donald Trump.  It’s useful […] The post More Colorado Republicans should bolt the party appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

What's next for Paul Pazen? Colorado's political community weighs in

Some in Colorado’s political community, which has been watching how the race for Denver mayor is shaping up, appear completely shocked by Paul Pazen’s decision to retire as Denver's police chief after 28 years in the department. Dick Wadhams, a former Colorado GOP state chairman who managed U.S....
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Cancer at elevation: How does living at high elevations impact someone’s chances of developing cancer? Summit County experts weigh in

Joel Wexler has made quite a few friends during his five years as a full-time Keystone resident, but it’s his black Labrador retriever, Gussie, of whom he’s most fond. She’s been by his side for a majority of his 13-year journey of frequent cancer screenings. In 2009, doctors were concerned about elevated levels of prostate-specific antigens, so they watched his health closely until he was ultimately diagnosed with cancer in 2021.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
cpr.org

Legalizing psychedelic mushrooms is on the Colorado ballot this fall. Here’s what the supporters, the opponents and the data have to say

When Denver resident Connie Boyd found out Coloradans will vote on whether to legalize psychoactive mushrooms this fall, she felt incredibly angry — and worried. “My fear is that (Colorado is) going to legalize mushrooms and 10 years from now, there’s going to be a bunch of really sick people,” she said. “And the state 10 years from now is going to say: ‘Oh, gee, we’re sorry.’”
CBS Denver

Disability marker introduced in Colorado could go worldwide

Colorado now has an optional marker available on drivers' licenses and state IDs that can show a person has a disability; a victory, say people who work with people with so-called, "invisible disabilities.""This opens the door for, what I would call, 'conversations' to begin. Also, ways to get out of tense situations," said Jess Stainbrook, executive director of the Invisible Disabilities Association.Stainbrook says about a quarter of the state's population has some type of disability and about 75% of those have an invisible disability. Enough, says Stainbrook, to fill Empower Field at Mile High 15 times.The new markers became available...
COLORADO STATE

