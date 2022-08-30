Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Marshall Fire action plan to be released Aug. 17Margaret JacksonLouisville, CO
coloradopolitics.com
A LOOK BACK | Dem chair slams 'ridiculous' GOP campaign rhetoric; Owens, Coffman rise
Sixty Years Ago This Week: Colorado Democratic Party Chairman Fred Betz expressed his disdain for Republican lieutenant governor candidate Dr. Gail Gilbert’s inflammatory comments about the Democratic Party. Gilbert, an Arvada veterinarian, told members of the press that Democratic Party politics were “ruinous to the American way of life.”...
skyhinews.com
Western Colorado candidates to debate Sept. 10
Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl will also speak at the event. Pre-registration is required to attend in person, but the livestream will be free to watch. The non-partisan political group Club 20 will partner with the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel and Colorado Mesa University Civic Forum to put on debates Sept. 10 at the university’s Robinson Theater. The event will be livestreamed on Club 20’s Facebook page and feature debates for every Western Colorado House and Senate District race as well as U.S. Senate and Congressional debates.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Candidate for Secretary of State Wants ‘Evidence-Based Elections’
Republican Secretary of State candidate Pam Anderson spoke Sept. 1 in Castle Rock, answering questions from about 30 people about election issues and the role of the secretary of state’s position. Anderson was a guest speaker for a meeting with We the Women, a local conservative political organization, at...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hillman column: Colorado is a mess; have voters had enough?
Not long ago, Colorado was one of the safest, most prosperous states in the nation. Today, Colorado is a mess. Crime is soaring. The economy is faltering. Energy prices are rising. Schools are struggling. Many of today’s problems are the predictable result of “progressive” policies adopted during the four-year reign...
Drought threatens future of Colorado's $20 billion ski Industry
For a decade the Colorado ski industry has enjoyed a little-known hedge against the Colorado River drought — a deal with Denver that allows resorts to "borrow” water rights when they are making snow in fall so long as they return the snowmelt to the city’s reservoir in the spring.
City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega jumps into race for Denver mayor
Denver City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega filed to run for mayor Friday, adding another high-profile name to the city’s first open mayoral race in more than a decade.
Some Colorado River basin water providers commit to reducing use
COLORADO, USA — For years, more water has been taken out of the Colorado River than it can provide. It's a water system that 40 million people rely on, and the federal government has said it's on the brink of collapse. In the face of dwindling water supplies, cities...
cuindependent.com
City Council bans “unreasonable” loud noise during daytime to reduce large parties on University Hill
A year and a half after a riot on University Hill left windows smashed in and a car overturned, city officials have passed a policy they hope will prevent an event like that from ever happening again: they’ve banned “unreasonably” loud amplified noise that can be heard from 200 feet away.
A Historic Schoolhouse Can Be Found in this Colorado Ghost Town
Not much remains in the abandoned town of Aroya, Colorado, but the few structures that are still left standing serve as important reminders of the past. The first person to settle in Aroya (although it was not called this at the time) was a Bohemian immigrant and Civil War veteran named Joseph O. Dostal. He built a ranch in the area in 1866 and sold meat to miners working nearby.
Colleges & Universities in Colorado, Ranked From Most to Least Expensive
Who hasn't dreamed of being an Astronaut at one time or another? Here's a list of folks who actually made it to space who all have ties to the great state of Colorado. All the Athletes That Once Called Colorado Their Home. We have compiled a list of athletes who...
Colorado Marijuana Testing Improvements May Change DUI Laws
1If you've followed along at all between Colorado originally legalizing recreational marijuana in 2012 and today, you probably know that because we were one of the first states to do so, there have been a lot of experiments that have taken place in regards to it in the last 10+ years.
coloradopolitics.com
Republican Joe O'Dea adds endorsements from Mike Coffman, more than a dozen other mayors
Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman on Wednesday endorsed Colorado's Republican U.S. Senate nominee Joe O'Dea, joining more than 20 other current and former top municipal officials, O'Dea's campaign said. Coffman said O'Dea, who is challenging Democrat Michael Bennet's bid for a third term, will "help bring balance to government here in...
coloradopolitics.com
One poll shows Bennet up by double digits over O'Dea, but another finds Colorado race neck-and-neck
New polling released Wednesday painted contrasting pictures of Colorado's U.S. Senate race, with one poll showing Democratic incumbent Michael Bennet leading Republican challenger Joe O'Dea by double digits and another survey suggesting a much closer contest. Democratic firm Public Policy Polling found Bennet leading O'Dea 46% to 35%, with Libertarian...
More Colorado Republicans should bolt the party
In 2020, national Republican Party officials decided they would dispense with writing a party platform, and they crafted a resolution instead. “The Republican Party has and will continue to enthusiastically support the President’s America-first agenda,” the resolution said. In other words, the platform was essentially a declaration of absolute fealty to Donald Trump. It’s useful […] The post More Colorado Republicans should bolt the party appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradopolitics.com
What's next for Paul Pazen? Colorado's political community weighs in
Some in Colorado’s political community, which has been watching how the race for Denver mayor is shaping up, appear completely shocked by Paul Pazen’s decision to retire as Denver's police chief after 28 years in the department. Dick Wadhams, a former Colorado GOP state chairman who managed U.S....
Summit Daily News
Cancer at elevation: How does living at high elevations impact someone’s chances of developing cancer? Summit County experts weigh in
Joel Wexler has made quite a few friends during his five years as a full-time Keystone resident, but it’s his black Labrador retriever, Gussie, of whom he’s most fond. She’s been by his side for a majority of his 13-year journey of frequent cancer screenings. In 2009, doctors were concerned about elevated levels of prostate-specific antigens, so they watched his health closely until he was ultimately diagnosed with cancer in 2021.
cpr.org
Legalizing psychedelic mushrooms is on the Colorado ballot this fall. Here’s what the supporters, the opponents and the data have to say
When Denver resident Connie Boyd found out Coloradans will vote on whether to legalize psychoactive mushrooms this fall, she felt incredibly angry — and worried. “My fear is that (Colorado is) going to legalize mushrooms and 10 years from now, there’s going to be a bunch of really sick people,” she said. “And the state 10 years from now is going to say: ‘Oh, gee, we’re sorry.’”
Finalists selected for 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year
The Colorado Department of Education Thursday announced seven finalists for the 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year competition, with the sole finalist to be announced by the end of October.
Disability marker introduced in Colorado could go worldwide
Colorado now has an optional marker available on drivers' licenses and state IDs that can show a person has a disability; a victory, say people who work with people with so-called, "invisible disabilities.""This opens the door for, what I would call, 'conversations' to begin. Also, ways to get out of tense situations," said Jess Stainbrook, executive director of the Invisible Disabilities Association.Stainbrook says about a quarter of the state's population has some type of disability and about 75% of those have an invisible disability. Enough, says Stainbrook, to fill Empower Field at Mile High 15 times.The new markers became available...
