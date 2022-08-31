Read full article on original website
Jonesboro police make arrest in connection with early morning homicide
Police in Jonesboro are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.
neareport.com
Man found murdered in Jonesboro; suspect arrested
Jonesboro police are investigating an early morning homicide that happened Sunday in Jonesboro. Authorities learned of the incident when an officer patrolling the area of Spruce and Warren located Kevin Oden, 39, lying on his back in the roadway, a release posted to Facebook said. When the officer approached Oden, he found what appeared to be a gunshot wound. No pulse was found. The coroner arrived on the scene and pronounced him dead.
Kait 8
1 dead, 1 arrested following early morning homicide
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An early morning homicide is under investigation. The Jonesboro Police Department public information officer, Sally Smith, confirmed with Region 8 News there was a recent homicide in North Jonesboro. According to Smith, a JPD officer was patrolling near Spruce and Warren when the officer saw a...
actionnews5.com
Accused kidnapper’s brother arrested for multiple charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The accused kidnapper’s brother was arrested for multiple charges after a search warrant. On Saturday, investigators executed a search warrant on S. Orleans St., the home of Mario Abston. Investigators found a semi-automatic handgun, a scale with a bag of heroin and fentanyl. When Abston...
Body found during search for missing Memphis jogger, police say
Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said Monday that a body had been discovered, one day after charges were announced against a man in a kidnapping case in which the victim has not been found. The deceased person's identity and cause of death have not been confirmed, police said Monday evening. Police...
‘I’m not living.’ Frayser man searching for husband’s killer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser man is fighting for three things: answers, closure, and justice in the murder of his husband in January of 2019. The man shares what happened, and we’ll share a key piece of evidence that could help police in their investigation. Robert Wilkins-Wiley is on a mission to get answers. “I’m […]
Abducted Eliza Fletcher: Memphis teacher's husband spotted day after her disappearance
The Memphis Police Department's search for abducted kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher continued Saturday, more than 24 hours after her disappearance. Fletcher, an avid athlete, was on a run early Friday morning on Central Avenue near the University of Memphis when she was abducted and forced into an SUV that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) later identified as a GMC Terrain.
KFVS12
Drugs, guns, stolen property seized from home in Steele, police say
STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Steele say they have seized a large quantity of suspected marijuana, illegal guns, ammunition, pills, drug paraphernalia and stolen property from a home early Friday morning, September 2. The search took place at a home on North First Street. After the search, 35-year-old William...
3 children abducted, later found in Whitehaven: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three children were abducted by a man in Whitehaven Friday evening, Memphis Police say. Police say the children were taken in a brown Toyota Avalon in the area of Millbranch and Holmes at around 4:53 p.m. The children were later found in the 3800 block of Mary Lee at around 5:13 p.m. […]
Woman indicted on murder charge after deadly gas station shooting, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who shot into a car at a gas station and then casually went inside and made a purchase has been indicted for first-degree murder, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. Brittany Hill was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, two counts...
Kait 8
Police investigate shots fired call
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police investigate a report of shots fired Thursday evening. The Jonesboro Police Department told us shortly after 9 p.m. that it was looking into a report of shots fired near Belt Street and Melrose Street., north of East Johnson Avenue. Region 8 News is following this...
Kait 8
Suspect dies in hospital after police K9 bite
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reviewing the death of a suspect after he was arrested by Kennett police officers. In a news release, Kennett Assistant Chief of Police Joe D. Stewart said police were arresting Derrick J. Harrell, 59, of Kennett, late Tuesday for several outstanding felony warrants.
neareport.com
Man arrested on rape charge also accused of giving meth to juvenile victim
A man faces serious charges on allegations he gave a minor drugs and raped her. On August 30, officers with the JPD Street Crimes Unit arrested Lee Edward Wille on a bench warrant for rape, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and introducing a controlled substance into another’s body.
Woman gets stolen truck back, shocked to find what’s inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Her stolen truck was found, but when a Memphis woman got it back, she got more than she bargained for. “I said, Roger — my husband is Roger — I said Roger, I don’t want to keep this stuff,” Christy Pennington said. “It’s just scary to me.” It all started June 29 […]
Kait 8
Kitchen fire leaves one burned
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A kitchen fire at a Jonesboro home burned one person. The Jonesboro Fire Department told us the fire happened around 6 p.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Summer Place. We’re told the person burned would be okay, and the family would be able...
Kait 8
Saturday shooting turns into murder investigation
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police in Mississippi County are investigating a Saturday murder. The Mississippi County Sheriff had originally said there were two shootings, one on East Rose and one on East Lakewood. Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson told Region 8 News that around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, Blytheville...
Kait 8
Highway 1 closures for construction
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction will be causing a section of Highway 1 to close starting Tuesday. An information release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation says that on Tuesday, Sept. 6, crews will close single lanes as needed to perform asphalt patching and placement on Highway 1 from Caraway Road to the Craighead/Poinsett County line.
Kait 8
M 2.3 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Wednesday evening just south of the Arkansas-Missouri and Arkansas-Tennessee borders. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to the USGS, it was located 2 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Dell in Mississippi County.
whiterivernow.com
Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas
A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
Couple give birth to son on 901 Day and names him Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For one local family, Memphis holds a special place in their hearts - not only because of the city but due to their new bundle of joy. Fate rules out coincidence any day. “I was in labor the whole 31st and then around the end of...
