One Day Alice-In-Wonderland Experience Selling Out In Kennewick
If an outdoor Alice-In-Wonderland immersive experience sounds fun, you better sign up quick because it is here for only one day and is selling quick!. This unique experience travels the world, has been to over 80 countries, and will be here in Kennwick Washington on September 25th, 2022. They describe the event on their website, “Alice is trapped in Wonderland and time is running out to save her! Tumble down the rabbit hole and enter a topsy-turvy world of adventure, intrigue and impossible things at this immersive Alice in Wonderland experience, coming to Kennewick, WA on Saturday, September the 24th, 2022. Solve curious clues, take on mischievous challenges and play against hundreds of other teams at this unique, outdoor, escape-room style event. But hurry, there's limited team places available, so book your team ticket today!"
Piroshky Piroshky Coming to Richland (one day only)
If you have ever been to Seattle and had the popular Piroshky from "Piroshky Piroshky," you know how excited I am about this! Piroshky Piroshky will be in Richland on September 12, bringing their delicious, handheld pies! You will need to preorder your pies before September 11, at 9:00 a.m. to ensure your order is ready. There is also a $40 minimum.
Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities
Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
Adorable Eye-Popping Red House in Kennewick Goes Up for Sale
Affordable Real Estate Can Be Hard To Find In Tri-Cities Washington. Finding an affordable house can be tough in the Tri-Cities but there are some deals still out there to be had. I spotted this adorable house in Kennewick that might be worth checking out. Kennewick Home For Sale Has...
Ride Hot Air Soon In Walla Walla With New Company
I was lucky enough to ride a hot-air balloon in Walla Walla years ago covering the October Balloon Stampede. It was a life changing experience for me and for my Grandmother. She had always had riding in a hot-air balloon on her bucket-list and we managed to cross that off together.
Stunning $1.2 Million Badger Mountain Beauty in Richland is a MUST See!
We've found your fabulous entertainment palace with all the bells and whistles. It's a 4 bedroom-3 bath two level home in Richland with room for everyone. The beautiful home is sitting in a sweet, quiet cul-de-sac about a block from the hiking trails of Badger Mountain. You'll enjoy the momentous views from your luxury pool.
Police Search For Parents, Child Found Alone Overnight In Kennewick
#UPDATE Childs Parents have been found. See below. 6:08 am. I was woken up just after 3 am this morning by Kennewick police knocking on my door. They had found a 2-3 year old male child near my house and were trying to find the parents. I told them I would try and get the word out as soon as they post info on their Facebook page. As of now (5:30am), they have still not found the home of this little boy.
Suspect in Digital Splatter Photo Wanted for Theft
Some stores have better security cameras than others. Kennewick Police did not elaborate but are seeking to ID and locate this suspect, pictured here in a rather Matrix-looking surveillance image. We're guessing Costco due to the pizza box, but the suspect allegedly made off with a significant amount of merchandise...
Remember When Richland Washington’s Greek Amphitheater Had These 7 Huge Concerts?
A Long Forgotten Amphitheater In Richland Once Had Amazing Concerts. I didn't realize that many years ago in Richland Washington along George Washington Way that there was once an amazing concert venue along the Columbia River. Speculation Of The Demise Of The Concert Venue Was Noise. I saw a discussion...
Get Ready to Fall in Love with Love’s in Pasco
Love's is open for business in Pasco. The new "travel stop" is at 2252 E Kartchner Street. This is good news for truckers, and anyone else on a long road trip. Spend enough time going back-and-forth from Point A to Point B and you learn to appreciate a place like Love's, which offers a wide variety of snack options, clean restrooms (so appreciated), and plenty of pumps to gas up.
Richland Fans Wait Hours At Signing For Famous Tri-Cities Author
If you love to read, you live in the Tri-Cities, and you do not know who the author Patricia Briggs is, where have you been?. She is a #1 New York Times best-selling author that includes the Tri-Cities area in most of her stories. This last Sunday she held a book signing at Adventures Underground in Richland and fans were lined up for hours!
Tri-Cities Most Thrilling & Terrifying Halloween Haunt Opens in October
This Halloween visit if you dare, the Field of Screams. You'll walk the haunted maze in Richland that has everyone terrified. It takes about an hour to make it through and it's packed full of thrilling scares. The walk is about a mile long. You'll make your way past the giant ghouls in a swamp and then find yourself in a haunted Junkyard. They say, "Beware of the piles!" You don't know what's under, in, or behind! From there, you'll find Clown Town, and then it's off to Outbreak, an interactive zombie shooting ride.
One Amazing Supermarket You Never Hear About Is in Pasco Washington
One Of Washington State's Best Supermarkets Is Located In Pasco Washington. It's always nice to make a top 10 list here and there but it's even cooler when you make a list for "undiscovered" gems in Washington State. Locals Love This Pasco Supermarket And It's A Destination Location In Washington.
Shocking ‘Armory’ of Weapons Found in Othello Home
The story began a few days ago when a juvenile was arrested while driving a stolen car from Moses Lake. Then, a search turned up these. The Adams County Sheriff's Office searched a home Monday night as part of an investigation into a stolen car and gun. We reported the car was taken from Moses Lake, the juvenile dumped it during a traffic stop over the weekend, and fled on foot, was later caught. Inside the car was a Glock pistol stolen from Spokane.
Dangerous Wildfire Forces ODOT to Shut Down I-84 East & Westbound
A wildfire has forced the Oregon Department of Transportation to close I-84. Eastbound lanes remain closed between Exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 374 in Ontario. There's a wildfire burning between mileposts 365 and 367. Westbound lanes are closed between Ontario and Baker City. According to a...
Slow Down Tri-Cities, Kids Are Back In School Today
I know it has been months but kids are back in school today running all over the place so... Local police have given a warning that they will be patrolling specifically for speeders in school zones. The Kennewick Police posted this on their Facebook page. "School is back in session.
Inebriated Woman Dies After “Exiting” Moving Vehicle on I-82
A strange early-morning incident has left a woman dead, and the Washington State Patrol is investigating. Around 1:30 AM Saturday morning, a vehicle was headed west on Interstate 82, about a mile west of Grandview, when a passenger in the vehicle "exited" while it was still moving. The WSP did...
SIU Releases More Information About Kennewick Chase, Shooter
The Special Investigation Unit will continue the investigation into last week's chase and gunfire in Kennewick. The city of Pasco Police release new information in case. Pasco Police will be a part of the SIU investigation, Kennewick and Benton County will not be involved because they were a part of the incident.
Tri-City Air Quality Alert Issued Due to Smoke from Wildfires
Friday afternoon, Benton Clean Air Authority issues an air quality alert. "Benton County is currently experiencing elevated levels of smoke particulate due to wildfires in the region. The pollutant measured is PM2.5; particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently at Moderate and expected to remain at this level through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Forecasted winds should help keep air quality levels from deteriorating. However, changes in the forecast could potentially see a rise in particulate matter and individuals should prepare for higher smoke levels"
