After a tumultuous season 4, a cliffhanger that left fans angry and confused, and a shocking exit of a beloved cast member over the summer, the final season of New Amsterdam premieres in just a couple of weeks. The season 4 finale of New Amsterdam was one that most fans want to forget. It was met with negative reviews from all TV review outlets, and all you need to do is click on the #newamsterdam hashtag on Twitter, to see that a positive comment is near impossible to find. And for good reason. The entire season felt off. Instead of capitalizing on the amazing storylines they had built up so well in the first 3 seasons, the writers tried to add on new storylines that were out of place and completely out of left field for the characters they built so beautifully upon in seasons 1-3. I had to double check at times that it was the same writing team responsible for a season 4 that was rushed, inconsistent, and left fans wondering what the heck was going on.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO