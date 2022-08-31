ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

Stargirl - Episode 3.05 - The Thief - Press Release

As Courtney (Brec Bassinger) continues to secretly help Cameron (Hunter Sansone), the team notices she’s pulling away from her role as the JSA leader. Mike (Trae Romano) and Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) approach Cindy (Meg DeLacy) with a proposition. Finally, Yolanda’s (Yvette Monreal) decision to follow her intuition leads her to make a shocking discovery.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Neighborhood - Episode 5.01 - Welcome Back to the Neighborhood - Press Release, Poster + Key Art

DAVE ACCIDENTALLY CAUSES A COMMUNITY-WIDE POWER OUTAGE, ON THE FIFTH SEASON PREMIERE OF "THE NEIGHBORHOOD," MONDAY, SEPT. 19. "Welcome Back to the Neighborhood" - When Dave decides to disconnect the Johnson home from the grid, he inadvertently causes a community-wide power outage, much to Calvin's frustration. Also, in the wake of Marty's engagement, Tina struggles with no longer being the primary woman in her son's life, on the fifth season premiere of THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Sept. 19 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Buckley
Person
Brendan Penny
Person
Barbara Niven
Person
Emilie Ullerup
Person
Andrew Francis
Person
Evan
Person
Meghan Ory
Person
Laci J. Mailey
spoilertv.com

911 - Episode 6.01 - Let The Games Begin - Press Release

**SEASON PREMIERE**--"9-1-1" - (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. PA: Viewer discretion is advised. THE 118 RACE TO THE RESCUE WHEN A MECHANICAL FAILURE ON A BLIMP CAUSES HAVOC ON THE SEASON PREMIERE OF "9-1-1" MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, ON FOX. When a blimp suffers mechanical failure and its engine...
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chesapeake Shores#Hallmark Channel
spoilertv.com

Family Guy - Episode 21.01 - Oscars Guy - Promotional Photos + Press Release

FAMILY GUY: “Family Guy” retells three Oscar-winning stories: “Silence of the Lambs”, “American Beauty”, and “Forrest Gump” in the all-new "Oscars Guy" season premiere episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, September 25 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. FAMILY GUY © 2022 by 20th Television.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

City on a Hill - Episode...

(L-R): Kevin Bacon as Jackie Rohr and Aldis Hodge as Decourcy Ward in CITY ON A HILL, Whipping Post. (L-R): Kevin Bacon as Jackie Rohr and Aldis Hodge as Decourcy Ward in CITY ON A HILL, Whipping Post. Kevin Bacon as Jackie Rohr in CITY ON A HILL, Whipping Post....
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

New Amsterdam - Season 5, episode 1 (Title TBA) - Advance Preview

After a tumultuous season 4, a cliffhanger that left fans angry and confused, and a shocking exit of a beloved cast member over the summer, the final season of New Amsterdam premieres in just a couple of weeks. The season 4 finale of New Amsterdam was one that most fans want to forget. It was met with negative reviews from all TV review outlets, and all you need to do is click on the #newamsterdam hashtag on Twitter, to see that a positive comment is near impossible to find. And for good reason. The entire season felt off. Instead of capitalizing on the amazing storylines they had built up so well in the first 3 seasons, the writers tried to add on new storylines that were out of place and completely out of left field for the characters they built so beautifully upon in seasons 1-3. I had to double check at times that it was the same writing team responsible for a season 4 that was rushed, inconsistent, and left fans wondering what the heck was going on.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Questions for the 74th Prime Time Emmy Award winners

For the 74th Annual Prime Time Emmy Awards on September 12th, SpoilerTV will have a front-row seat for the press interviews. If you would like to ask any of the winners a question, please post below. Questions will be considered until the night of the Award show, so please post...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy