Little Rock, AR

KATV

3 teens captured in Bryant after assaulting a guard, escaping from youth services facility

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The search for three juveniles who escaped from a youth services facility Sunday night in Alexander were captured over seven hours later, police said. The Bryant Police Department said they received a call shortly after 11 p.m. alerting them that inmates Ezekiel Nelson, 15; Jaydon Nelson, 17; and Randy Page, 16, had escaped after assaulting a guard.
BNPD MAKES ARREST IN ARMED ROBBERY INCIDENT

Benton Police Department detectives arrested 20-year-old Kanius Cummings at Fountain Lakes Apartments today on charges of Aggravated Robbery, a Class Y Felony, and Theft of Property following an armed robbery incident that took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Big Red Valero station on Congo Road. Detectives were...
BENTON, AR
Public Safety
KATV

Thief wanted by Cabot police for commercial burglary

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Cabot Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying an individual involved in a commercial robbery in the city. If you can identify the pictured suspect or provide any additional information, you are asked to contact Detective Hart at (501) 628-5923 or mhart@cabotar.gov. Reference case number 22-01539.
CABOT, AR
KATV

North Little Rock police investigating suspicious death

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — North Little Rock police are investigating a suspicious death Wednesday night. Police say officers responded to a house in the 2300 block of Schaer Street after getting an unknown trouble call around 10:16 p.m. Officers found a woman dead inside the home. Detectives were then...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 News First at Four: Little Rock unsolved homicide

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Four months has passed since Raymond Moore was killed in a shooting in Little Rock. The case remains unsolved, and Raymond’s family wants answers. Watch the clip above to hear more from Moore’s family and learn more details about the case.

