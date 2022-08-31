Read full article on original website
KATV
3 teens captured in Bryant after assaulting a guard, escaping from youth services facility
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The search for three juveniles who escaped from a youth services facility Sunday night in Alexander were captured over seven hours later, police said. The Bryant Police Department said they received a call shortly after 11 p.m. alerting them that inmates Ezekiel Nelson, 15; Jaydon Nelson, 17; and Randy Page, 16, had escaped after assaulting a guard.
Saline Co. traffic stop leads to drugs and guns, 1 arrest
A traffic stop in Saline County led to an arrest after finding drugs and guns in the vehicle.
Little Rock police investigating early morning fatal pedestrian collision
Police in Little Rock are investigating a fatal traffic collision involving a pedestrian shortly after midnight Sunday morning.
KATV
Pedestrian killed in Thursday traffic collision on South University identified by police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on South University Thursday night has been identified by Little Rock police. According to police, Ashley Taylor, 37, of Emerson died after being hit in the 5300 block of South University Avenue. Police said Taylor was...
Man arrested after bringing a gun into the lobby of Benton Police Department
Police in Benton said that a man is in custody after bringing a gun into the lobby of the Benton Police Department late Friday afternoon.
KATV
1 pedestrian dead after collision on Asher Avenue early Sunday morning
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person died early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock, police said. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened in the 4800 block of Asher Avenue just after midnight. Once on the scene, police said medical personnel...
Cabot man arrested on charges of animal cruelty, drugs
A Cabot man is behind bars and facing animal cruelty charges as the result of a month-long investigation.
KATV
1 pedestrian dead after collision on South University Thursday night
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person died Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock, police said. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened in the 5300 block of South University Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. Once on the scene, police said they...
Little Rock police make arrest in shooting at moving company
Little Rock police said they have arrested a man in connection the shooting that left a moving company employee injured.
bentonpolice.org
BNPD MAKES ARREST IN ARMED ROBBERY INCIDENT
Benton Police Department detectives arrested 20-year-old Kanius Cummings at Fountain Lakes Apartments today on charges of Aggravated Robbery, a Class Y Felony, and Theft of Property following an armed robbery incident that took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Big Red Valero station on Congo Road. Detectives were...
KATV
400+ grams of meth, stolen vehicles seized in Arkansas drug bust; 19 arrested
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Independence County became the epicenter of an operation that led to 19 arrests and a successful acquisition of drugs, guns, and stolen vehicles, our content partner Region 8 News reported. According to the Independence County Sheriff's Department, agencies recovered over 400 grams of meth, several...
KATV
Suspicious death of 69-year-old woman in North Little Rock upgraded to homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The suspicious death Wednesday night in North Little Rock has been ruled a homicide, police said in an updated news release on Friday. North Little Rock police identified the victim as Matilda Howard, 69, of North Little Rock. Police responded to 2308 Schaer St. in...
North Little Rock police investigating after finding woman dead inside home
North Little Rock police said they are investigating after finding a woman dead inside of a home Wednesday night.
KATV
Thief wanted by Cabot police for commercial burglary
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Cabot Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying an individual involved in a commercial robbery in the city. If you can identify the pictured suspect or provide any additional information, you are asked to contact Detective Hart at (501) 628-5923 or mhart@cabotar.gov. Reference case number 22-01539.
KATV
North Little Rock police investigating suspicious death
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — North Little Rock police are investigating a suspicious death Wednesday night. Police say officers responded to a house in the 2300 block of Schaer Street after getting an unknown trouble call around 10:16 p.m. Officers found a woman dead inside the home. Detectives were then...
Police: Man dead after shooting in Pine Bluff
Police say a shooting in Pine Bluff Monday night left one man dead.
LRPD: Little Rock woman dead after being hit by a car on S. University
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock Police Department report a woman has died after being hit by a car on University Avenue Thursday night. Little Rock Police and Fire departments and medical personnel responded to a call at 8:30 p.m. along the 5300 block of South University Ave. where they found the injured woman. The […]
NBC 10 News First at Four: Little Rock unsolved homicide
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Four months has passed since Raymond Moore was killed in a shooting in Little Rock. The case remains unsolved, and Raymond’s family wants answers. Watch the clip above to hear more from Moore’s family and learn more details about the case.
KATV
Made In Arkansas: Des Arc candle company makes close to 1 million candles a year
When you walk in the building, the fragrance hits you. Pumpkin, cinnamon, apple and more... the scents of the holidays swirling around, as the workers here put the finishing touches on thousands of candles. This is Lux Fragrances, a premium candle company owned by Paul Guess. Paul Guess says, "It's...
KATV
65 years ago today: Little Rock Nine attempt to desegregate Central High School
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Sept. 4, 1957, nine Black students attempted to attend the all-white Central High School in Little Rock - more than three years after the United States Supreme Court ruled racial segregation in public schools as unconstitutional. Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus used the Arkansas National...
