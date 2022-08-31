ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Brom complete signing of Brandon Thomas-Asante from Salford

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
West Brom have announced the signing of Brandon Thomas-Asante from Salford for an undisclosed fee.

The striker signs a three-year deal after an impressive start to the season where he has netted four goals in six in League Two appearances for Salford.

Baggies boss Steve Bruce told West Brom’s website: “Brandon is a young, hungry, forward who has shown great desire and a strong mentality to earn his chance at this club.”

Thomas-Asante added: “I’m over the moon to be joining such a big club.

“It all came about quite quickly but as soon as I spoke to Steve Bruce I realised this was the right place for me.”

Thomas-Asante becomes Bruce’s fifth summer signing as he looks to bring more attacking threat into his side prior to the end of the transfer deadline on Friday.

