USC head coach Dawn Staley to speak at upcoming Myrtle Beach women's conference

Ashley Ridge used a balanced attack and limited the productivity of a talented quarterback to earn a 23-7 victory over visiting Conway Sept. 2. “We ran the ball really well and we did some things in the passing game,” Ashley Ridge coach Shane Fidler said. “Quentin Birk was playing such a great job at running back until he was injured and then Jayden Acosta stepped up and played a great game. Xavier Proctor-Floyd always comes through for us and Derrick Salley was there on the outside every time we needed him. When we needed to move the chains we zipped the ball out to him and he used that big body to get the job done for us.”

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO