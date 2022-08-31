USC head coach Dawn Staley to speak at upcoming Myrtle Beach women's conference

Read full article on original website
peedeenewsnetwork.com
South Carolina Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Staley to Present the Keynote Address at Ignite Women’s Conference
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.— The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) is thrilled to announce that Dawn Staley, head coach of the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team, will be the keynote speaker for the first-ever Ignite Women’s Conference. Staley will participate in a moderated Q&A luncheon as well as a photo session, allowing attendees to take images with the hall of fame coach and player.
The Post and Courier
4 keys as Gamecocks open season against Georgia State, and a prediction
COLUMBIA — Everyone — coaches, players, fans — has been waiting 248 days for this. Season-opening games are always on a countdown, but this one has a level of anticipation unseen at USC in close to a decade, since the Gamecocks, 42-11 over their last four seasons, were beginning the 2014 season.
WMBF
‘Sir Big Spur’ to return to South Carolina sidelines
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - After several weeks of ideas and disputes over the name of South Carolina’s live gamecock mascot, things won’t be changing after all. The university announced Thursday the mascot will go by the name “Sir Big Spur” after a dispute over who owned the name between the mascot’s current and previous owners forced a change.
The Post and Courier
Gamecocks' iconic 'Under a Carolina sky' video explained by its creators
COLUMBIA — He was from Ohio and knew nothing about South Carolina football, its culture, history or traditions. He was immersed in a different wave of passion, and knew not to throw huge changes at a notoriously fickle fan base, which is why he tiptoed to the line with this one.
The Post and Courier
Pacers building toward tourney with resume-building victories
It was a lot more eventful than the USC Aiken volleyball team would have liked Saturday afternoon, but head coach Glenn Cox will always take a win. Especially when it's a win that could carry some extra weight come selection time for the NCAA Tournament. The Pacers' five-set win over...
WMBF
What to know before you head Coastal Carolina’s season opener at Brooks Stadium
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - While it was quiet Friday morning in Conway, we’ll be able to hear the Chanticleers cheer from the beach because tickets for Saturday’s season opener against Army are sold out. If you’re heading to the game, here are some things you need to know...
myhorrynews.com
What you need to know about CCU vs. Army, which should set an attendance record
Coastal Carolina scheduled a storied, quality opponent for its 2022 season opener, and one thing is clear: there is excitement in the community and on campus for the game. Reserved and single-game tickets at Brooks Stadium have sold out for Saturday’s 7 p.m. kickoff against Army, setting the stage for the largest home crowd in the 20-year history of the football program.
Myrtle Beach Plans To Honor This Former Legendary Coach This Month
Myrtle Beach will have a special ceremony to honor this former legendary coach later this month.WMBF News. The Myrtle Beach Seahawks high school program has had its fair share of championships and great coaches over the years. Doug Shaw, Buddy Rogers, Mickey Wilson, Jennifer Dennison, and a host of others. However, one of them will be honored later this month in Myrtle Beach.
Danielle upgraded to the 1st hurricane of the 2022 season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Over the course of 24 hours, sustained winds have increased from 40 mph to 75 mph, making Danielle a Category 1 hurricane. The system is still not a threat to land, but is forecasted to continue meandering in the north and central Atlantic through Labor Day weekend. While doing so, […]
CBS Sports
Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Army West Point: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Last Season Records: Coastal Carolina 11-2; Army West Point 9-4 The Army West Point Black Knights and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Brooks Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Army ended up 9-4 last year and capped things off with a win over the Missouri Tigers in the Armed Forces Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Likewise, after an 11-2 record last season and a win in the Cure Bowl, Coastal Carolina is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.
The Blitz Week 2 scores & highlights
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s a football Friday night across the area! Below are the games, scores, and highlights from Week 2 of the season from across our region. All games begin at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted. FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES: Marlboro County 27Scotland (NC) 24 (Final) St. James 21Myrtle Beach 37 (Final) Socastee 13West Florence […]
The Post and Courier
Swamp Foxes out scrap Tigers
Ashley Ridge used a balanced attack and limited the productivity of a talented quarterback to earn a 23-7 victory over visiting Conway Sept. 2. “We ran the ball really well and we did some things in the passing game,” Ashley Ridge coach Shane Fidler said. “Quentin Birk was playing such a great job at running back until he was injured and then Jayden Acosta stepped up and played a great game. Xavier Proctor-Floyd always comes through for us and Derrick Salley was there on the outside every time we needed him. When we needed to move the chains we zipped the ball out to him and he used that big body to get the job done for us.”
The Post and Courier
Can a historic vacation spot for African Americans in Georgetown County be revitalized?
MCKENZIE BEACH — The abandoned and overgrown lot here is an anomaly, an undeveloped enclave nestled among the homes, shops and businesses along this densely populated stretch of U.S. Highway 17. It once bustled with activity. This was where many African American vacationers came during the Jim Crow era...
myhorrynews.com
S.C.’s largest yard sale is Sept. 10 at MB Convention Center
When a gentleman from Georgetown bought 10-year-old Willow’s entire table at South Carolina’s Largest Yard Sale last year, she and her Nana, June Brewbaker, who was selling at a couple tables also, were beyond thrilled. The grandmother and granddaughter are regulars at the sale, and they come from...
wpde.com
Win Ed's Car Contest! Your chance to drive home the baby blue Camaro
WPDE — From giving out free pizza celebrating no hurricanes to giving away his notorious baby blue Camaro - Ed loves giving back to the Grand Strand community and wants one of you to win big!. Now is the chance to win a used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro SS with...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Music for transformation in South Carolina prisons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a program in our South Carolina prisons helping inmates hit a good note. A native of Camden had been offering weeklong songwriting workshops at Lee Correctional Institution over the past decade as part of a criminal justice initiative. Claire Bryant is Assistant Professor of...
The Post and Courier
Kingstree native Dr. Michelle Butterworth elected to national foot and ankle surgery board
Kingstree’s own Dr. Michelle Butterworth began her second term on the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery Sept. 1. Butterworth was one of three board members elected at a national conference in May. In addition to being on the board, Butterworth was recently elected to serve as the secretary treasurer by the other board members.
AdWeek
Erica Edwards Joins WMBF in Myrtle Beach
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Erica Edwards is joining Myrtle Beach, S.C. NBC affiliate WMBF as the primary anchor for the Noon and 4 p.m. newscasts. “We’re...
abccolumbia.com
Former Clarendon & Williamsburg superintendent passes away
CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A former superintendent who made history in South Carolina has recently passed away. The State Department of Education says in 1994, Dr. Rose Wilder became the first Black female superintendent in the state since Reconstruction, when she served as superintendent for Clarendon County School District 2.
Waves of Praise Gospel Fest coming to Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gospel singers will congregate this weekend in Myrtle Beach for the fourth year of the Waves of Praise Gospel Fest. The free event, sponsored by News13 and hosted by Annette Peagler and Justin Rufus, will take place at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place. Damon Little, who has performed at […]
