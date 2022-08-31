ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

USC head coach Dawn Staley to speak at upcoming Myrtle Beach women's conference

By Richard Caines rcaines@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago
peedeenewsnetwork.com

South Carolina Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Staley to Present the Keynote Address at Ignite Women’s Conference

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.— The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) is thrilled to announce that Dawn Staley, head coach of the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team, will be the keynote speaker for the first-ever Ignite Women’s Conference. Staley will participate in a moderated Q&A luncheon as well as a photo session, allowing attendees to take images with the hall of fame coach and player.
