Forsyth County, NC

Gerry Andre
5d ago

85000 people, that's the population of one county, Couple hundred million dollars? what a waste of taxpayer money. I live in rural Rutherford County and this doesn't help us one bit, All those county's are in his stronghold, See how it works folks?

susan norris
5d ago

There are many people elderly and disabled that are seriously struggling with mortgages, food and utilities. Living on a fixed income is extremely hard especially with no Cost of living increases. Seems unfair for all the people who contributed

Stacy A Williams
5d ago

How about helping the people that live in the cities so they don’t have to pay a double tax to the county each year. That would help a lot of people Cooper. How about easing the limit for for help so people can eat and not struggle and starve. Better education and food for kids in schools. Hello

