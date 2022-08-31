ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Brick Police Celebrates 50 Years Of Service

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dN232_0hcdpaLw00
Presently, the Department has over 240 employees which includes 146 sworn officers and 120 unsworn and civilian employees (Photo courtesy Brick Police).

BRICK – The Brick Township Police Department celebrated its 50th anniversary at this year’s National Night Out, commemorating how they’ve serviced the community throughout the years.

Since its inception, the men and women of the Brick Township Police Department have been serving and protecting its residents and has grown with a number of units and specialized equipment to help them combat crime as well as keep the community safe.

When reflecting on the department’s history, Brick Police Chief James Riccio told Jersey Shore Online that he’s proud of what the department has grown into today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ogukK_0hcdpaLw00
At this year’s National Night Out, several photos were displayed of the Department’s history (Photo by Alyssa Riccardi).

“The department has grown substantially. A couple of things we’ve done that we’re proud of is getting accredited. We’ve been an accredited department since 2012 and we’ve maintained that thought the years,” Riccio said.

Accreditation is a challenging process to prove that a police department is following the best practices established statewide.

Riccio listed more achievements over the years: “All of our specialty units that we’ve added and grown into. Everything, with an emphasis on community policing, we’ve grown those units: our traffic unit, our dive team, our street crimes unit, our marine unit. All these different things that we’ve added to help serve the community better, because we are a large town and we’re a large department. Over the years we’ve seen what services we’ve needed to provide and we’ve built these specific units to be able to provide.”

At this year’s National Night Out, Chief Riccio told the story of the department’s origin as well as its triumphs and hardships over the past 50 years.

On July 17, 1972 the department was formed by hiring its first six officers: Joseph Perna, Robert Forrester, Robert Santaniello, Anthony Sierchio, Joseph DeAngelo and Thomas D’Ambola. One month later, six more officers were hired: Ronald Dougard, Brian Henfey, Robert Ryan, Michael Mullarkey, Robert Leduc and Philip Gonzalez.

These officers were led by Public Safety Director H. Walter Dodwell and worked out of a rented property located on Brick Boulevard until 1975 when the growing department moved to its current location in the Brick Township Municipal Building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rJrc1_0hcdpaLw00
Nils R. Bergquist, who would later become Chief of Police, and Douglas Kinney, who would later become Deputy Chief, being sworn in the department in 1980 (Photo courtesy Brick Police).

Throughout the years the department continued to grow and by 1978 it numbered 55 officers.

Sadly, later that same year the department suffered its first line of duty death, Officer Richard Harper.

In 1980, the Director was replaced by Acting Chief Joseph DeAngelo who held the position until 1981 when Joseph Anthony was named the Director of Public Safety.

The department added a tactical team in 1982 which consisted of 12 men and was led by Lt. Robert Ryan. The K-9 unit was formed in 1988 and was led by Sgt. Philip Gonzalez and K-9 Sparky, with Patrol Officer Heidi Bergmann and K-9 Murphy as its first officers.

Lt. Ronald J. Dougard was promoted to the rank of Chief of Police in 1990 and was the first Chief of Police in the history of the department.

By 1997, the department had grown to 111 sworn officers. In the early 2000s, several units were created such as the marine unit, motorcycle unit and a full-time EMS unit.

In 2008, Chief Dougard retired after 36 years with the department and was replaced by Chief Nils R. Bergquist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pH95w_0hcdpaLw00
Photo courtesy Brick Police

For the first time, the department received accreditation status in 2012 by the New Jersey Chiefs of Police Association and has been renewed each assessment period since.

In 2015, James Riccio was named the Department’s third Chief of Police, a position he continues to hold.

Over the years, more units have been added to the department such as detectives, street crimes unit, traffic safety, community policing, rescue divers, bicycle unit and more.

Today, the department consists of over 240 employees which includes 146 sworn officers and 120 unsworn and civilian employees who work together to serve the residents of Brick.

In celebration of the department’s 50th anniversary Mayor John G. Ducey presented a proclamation naming the week of August 7 through August 13, 2022, to be “Brick Township Police Department Week.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Howell Native Assists Veterans In Finding Jobs

HOWELL – Transitions in life can be difficult. When one goes from high school to college, college to the workforce, or single life to married, a period of apprehension and adjustment is normal. But when someone moves from the military to the private sector, the difficulties can be monumental. Often, the transition from carrying a rifle to carrying a briefcase or lunch pail can be a daunting and challenging ordeal.
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Southern Ocean Medical Center Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Community Celebration

MANAHAWKIN – Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center is celebrating 50 years of service to the community on Saturday, September 10 with a free Family Fun Day. Taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the medical center’s campus, located at 1140 Route 72 West in Manahawkin, the community is invited to join the festivities, which will include: an array of food, beverages, games, music and activities such as Pop-A-Shots, air hockey, foosball, dunk tank, face painting, Whack-A-Mole, caricaturist, prize skill crane, giant lawn games and more.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Double Fatal Crash Under Investigation

TINTON FALLS – Police are still looking into a crash that claimed two drivers that took place around 7 p.m. on September 1. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that the two vehicles were a 2021 Audi S6 and a 2005 Ford Freestyle. The crash took place at the intersection of Shafto Road (County Route 547) and Asbury Avenue (County Road 16).
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brick, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Brick, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toddler Found Not Breathing Saved By Police Officer

SEASIDE HEIGHTS – A little boy who was found unresponsive and not breathing was saved by a Seaside Heights police officer Monday afternoon, authorities said. “It was just another day at work for Officer Christopher Linnell, but for this beautiful little boy’s family it was probably their worst nightmare,” the Seaside Heights Police Department wrote on Facebook.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police Seek Fatal Hit And Run Suspect

LAKEWOOD – Police are seeking information on the driver of a pick-up truck that struck and killed a bicyclist at around 8:15 p.m. on September 1. The bicyclist was hit at the intersection of Route 70 and New Hampshire Avenue in Lakewood. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Rabid Fox Found Dead Near Park In Ocean County

BERKELEY – A fox that later tested positive for rabies was found dead on Pinewald-Keswick Road near Double Trouble State Park. Ocean County Health Department spokesman Brian Lippai said that the fox was found dead and picked up by Berkeley Township Animal Control. The remains were tested and the animal was positive for rabies.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Deangelo
Person
Joseph Anthony
Person
Robert Ryan
Jersey Shore Online

Remaining Campground Residents Face Homelessness

MANCHESTER – The impending sale of the Surf and Stream Campgrounds has created an unsettling sense of déjà vu for Kaitlyn Luldam, a 32-year-old single mom. Ludlam, her eight-year-old twins and thirteen-year-old son still live in the camper they moved into three years ago. However, it’s just a matter of time until the family of four and their dog return to a place they’ve been before.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Man Pleads Guilty To Drunk Driving, Hit-And-Run

SEASIDE HEIGHTS – A Staten Island man has pled guilty to drunk driving and more in connection to a hit-and-run that led to a police chase, officials said. Antwan McPhatter, 26, pled guilty to Eluding, as well as the motor vehicle offenses of Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Property Damage.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Jersey Shore Online

Parking An Issue For Temple Plan

BRICK – The congregation of Temple Beth Or has hit a zoning snag on what they hoped would be a new location for the only conservative Jewish synagogue in Brick Township. Due to declining membership, they sold their 17,000 square-foot temple and 4.6-acre location on Van Zile Road in March 2021 and have been searching for a suitable, smaller building and property ever since.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Inmate ODs, Another Inmate Charged

MONMOUTH COUNTY – Police charged a man with sneaking drugs into jail and giving them to an inmate which resulted in an overdose death. Alvino Hinton, 47, of Long Branch, was charged with the overdose death of inmate David Egner, 32, of Toms River, on August 18. Hinton was charged with first-degree Strict Liability for a Drug-Induced Death, third-degree Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, third-degree Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and third-degree Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

One Man Dead In Toms River Shooting, Two Others Injured

TOMS RIVER – County and township authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office confirms that Toms River Township police officers responded to a report of gunshots fired at around 1:20 a.m. on August 27 at the Anchorage Square Plaza on Hooper Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, they found three people had been shot.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Jersey Shore Online

Open Space And Development Are Key Issues In Town

Thank you for taking a moment to read my monthly column. In last month’s column, I discussed some of the big events in town including our spectacular summer concert series at Harry Wright Lake, as well as some updates that affect the daily lives of our residents. This includes honoring our promise to our residents with no water restrictions in the Eastern Service Area, and informing the public that four new businesses were coming to Whiting Commons Shopping Center including a Jersey Mike’s, Starbucks, AT&T store, and a soon to be named sit down restaurant.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Hawaiian Night Returns To Manchester

MANCHESTER – Residents and visitors were transported to Waikiki recently for “A Night In Paradise” but in reality, they only had to travel as far as Harry Wright Lake. One of the most popular programs of the Township Recreation Department’s summer series of free events is an annual Luau which this year featured a new group that provided some familiar favorites and their own spin for a highly entertaining Hawaiian Night.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy