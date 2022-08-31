Read full article on original website
Redistricting: One year later, Ohio a unique, flawed case
Citizens meet Sept. 9, 2021, during the second Ohio Redistricting Commission meeting of the day. Photo by Susan Tebben, OCJ. One year after the saga of redistricting began, Ohio is seen as a unique case study in the legal strategies and flaws that can emerge in the process. Ohio’s journey...
Louisiana on notice after failing to submit clean air plan to EPA
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued formal notices last week to Louisiana and 14 other states that failed to submit plans to reduce regional haze air pollution caused largely by industrial operations. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued formal notices last week to Louisiana and...
Gov. Greg Abbott said rape victims can take Plan B. But emergency contraception isn’t widely available for the state’s poorest people.
A display of Plan B test kits in a coffee shop in Wolfforth. (Mark Rogers for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott told The Dallas Morning News that...
Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce “massive amount” of toxic wastewater with few reuse options, study finds
A drilling rig at sunset operates on the north side of Midland in 2016. (Jerod Foster for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin of arid...
Noise, safety issues make rail merger a rotten deal for eastern Iowa
There are issues flying under the radar in our neck of the woods. Last year, Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern launched a corporate merger under the purview of the Surface Transportation Board (STB), a totally autonomous federal agency. As a result, the two railroads will triple their traffic through eastern Iowa – mostly crude oil from Canada headed for refineries in Mexico. As the regulatory process continues forward, not nearly enough Iowans are aware of the proposed merger. Further, I do not believe the railroads are too strong to resist.
Rokita: No “woke” ESG criteria allowed in pension investments
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita holds up a copy of an advisory opinion affirming that only financial criteria can be used in making decisions about Indiana's pension investments. (Screenshot of livestream) Indiana and its investment managers can’t make government employee pension system investments based on environmental, social or governance criteria,...
Former Republican Wright could join Nebraska governor’s race as nonpartisan
OMAHA — Nebraska voters looking beyond the two major political parties and a Libertarian could have a fourth choice on November’s general election ballot for governor. Long-odds candidate David Wright of Ewing is trying to get on — as a nonpartisan candidate. Wright, a former Republican who...
Here’s how Iowa unions, worker groups are celebrating Labor Day
HealthPartners health care workers in 2020 announcing a weeklong strike in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer) Iowa’s workforce is stabilizing as Labor Day celebrations kick off across the state. While worker shortages remain a problem for Iowa’s economy, unemployment rates are down nationwide. The U.S. Department...
More women Dems are running in northern Mich. Is it a sign the landscape is changing?
Democratic House candidate Betsy Coffia, Michigan President & CEO Paula Thornton Greear and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan Executive Director Nicole Wells Stallworth | courtesy photo. Antrim County is a GOP stronghold in northern Michigan, best known as being home to the tourist destination of Torch Lake, as well as...
Two rural Alaska communities failed to open polling places on election day
An early voting site is seen on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the State Office Building in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Two voting stations in rural Alaska failed to open as scheduled on Alaska’s Aug. 16 election day, leaving local residents with no way to vote in person.
Mild winter buoys Iowa pheasant population
Iowa pheasant populations have declined over the decades due to loss of habitat. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A lack of snowfall this past winter was likely a boon for Iowa pheasants, which were seen in roughly equal numbers as last year by state officers for their recent annual population survey.
Federal report shows Missouri Medicaid application wait times among worst in nation
Robert Knodell, director of Department of Social Services, and Kim Evans, director of the Family Support Division spoke at a media briefing last week, including about Medicaid processing times. (Getty Images) A federal report released Thursday shows that Missouri ranks at or near the bottom nationally in terms of processing...
Nebraska ‘robotics cluster’ to receive $25 million from Biden challenge to train more workers in high-tech ag jobs
LINCOLN — A Nebraska coalition seeking to increase the state’s workforce in robotics and automated manufacturing in agriculture will receive $25 million through a workforce initiative of President Joe Biden. On Friday, the White House announced that the Heartland Robotics Cluster is one of 21 recipients nationally in...
Family of Donovan Lewis demand accountability after police killing
Attorney Rex Elliott (far left) and Lewis' family watch body cam footage as Lewis' mother, Rebecca Duran (center) cries. A stream of Donovan Lewis’ family members and friends filed into a hotel meeting room in downtown Columbus Thursday. His mother Rebecca Duran sobbed quietly as the family’s attorney replayed the video of a Columbus police officer shooting Lewis while serving a warrant early Tuesday morning.
State beach bacteria levels are low ahead of holiday weekend
Emerson Bay Beach on West Okoboji Lake is among state beaches with current swimming warnings. (Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) There are currently nine state beaches where the environmental regulators caution against swimming ahead of the Labor Day weekend, but many of them have relatively low bacteria levels, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources report.
Arlington still hasn’t paid Amazon HQ2 incentives and more Va. headlines
• Arlington County hasn’t paid out any of the $23 million it offered to Amazon to get the company’s HQ2 project. Officials say it’s because the tax revenues they’re based on have stayed flat due to the pandemic.—Washington Post. • Democrats filed FOIA requests seeking...
The Inflation Reduction Act will create climate jobs for Wisconsin workers
President Joe Biden claps during a clean car event Thursday, August 5, 2021 on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith) | Flickr. Wisconsin is entering a boom cycle in renewable energy development. From utility-scale solar projects that will replace aging infrastructure to plans for the manufacturing of the needed component parts here, progress is now a question of “when?’”and “how?” instead of ”‘if?”
As Forest Service wraps up 90-day pause on burns, NM scientist fears what comes next
The wreckage of a home in Las Dispensas, the first area destroyed by the Hermits Peak fire in early April. (Photo courtesy Kathryn Mahan) The United States Forest Service chief is planning to release results soon of a department-wide evaluation of prescribed burning, a review that came after an escaped burn in New Mexico that eventually became the largest in the state’s recorded history.
Officials: Acquisition of historic Black-owned beach highlights new state parks initiative
Carr’s Beach in Annapolis is an almost mythological name in Maryland history – one of a few Black-owned beaches along the Severn River that became a regular stop for top-flight performers on the “Chitlin Circuit” during the Jim Crow era, as well as a place of recreation for families shut out of the region’s segregated beaches.
The last two Lt. Governors with education backgrounds were GOP; next could be a powerhouse Democrat
Charlie Crist and Karla Hernández-Mats. Aug. 24, 2022. Screenshot of a promo for the Democratic gubernatorial campaign. When Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist picked his running mate last weekend — educator and teacher union president Karla Hernández-Mats — it wasn’t going to be the usual lieutenant governor.
