ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Redistricting: One year later, Ohio a unique, flawed case

Citizens meet Sept. 9, 2021, during the second Ohio Redistricting Commission meeting of the day. Photo by Susan Tebben, OCJ. One year after the saga of redistricting began, Ohio is seen as a unique case study in the legal strategies and flaws that can emerge in the process. Ohio’s journey...
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Louisiana on notice after failing to submit clean air plan to EPA

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued formal notices last week to Louisiana and 14 other states that failed to submit plans to reduce regional haze air pollution caused largely by industrial operations. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued formal notices last week to Louisiana and...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Government
Greene County, OH
Government
County
Fairfield County, OH
City
Xenia, OH
City
Munroe Falls, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
County
Greene County, OH
City
Cedarville, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
Fairfield County, OH
Government
newsfromthestates.com

Noise, safety issues make rail merger a rotten deal for eastern Iowa

There are issues flying under the radar in our neck of the woods. Last year, Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern launched a corporate merger under the purview of the Surface Transportation Board (STB), a totally autonomous federal agency. As a result, the two railroads will triple their traffic through eastern Iowa – mostly crude oil from Canada headed for refineries in Mexico. As the regulatory process continues forward, not nearly enough Iowans are aware of the proposed merger. Further, I do not believe the railroads are too strong to resist.
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Rokita: No “woke” ESG criteria allowed in pension investments

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita holds up a copy of an advisory opinion affirming that only financial criteria can be used in making decisions about Indiana's pension investments. (Screenshot of livestream) Indiana and its investment managers can’t make government employee pension system investments based on environmental, social or governance criteria,...
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Here’s how Iowa unions, worker groups are celebrating Labor Day

HealthPartners health care workers in 2020 announcing a weeklong strike in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer) Iowa’s workforce is stabilizing as Labor Day celebrations kick off across the state. While worker shortages remain a problem for Iowa’s economy, unemployment rates are down nationwide. The U.S. Department...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
newsfromthestates.com

Mild winter buoys Iowa pheasant population

Iowa pheasant populations have declined over the decades due to loss of habitat. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A lack of snowfall this past winter was likely a boon for Iowa pheasants, which were seen in roughly equal numbers as last year by state officers for their recent annual population survey.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Projects#Solar Farm#Solar Energy#State Government#The Ohio Capital Journal#The Kingwood Solar#Ohio Power Siting Board#Opsb#Kingwood Solar#All Republican#Greene County Commission
newsfromthestates.com

Nebraska ‘robotics cluster’ to receive $25 million from Biden challenge to train more workers in high-tech ag jobs

LINCOLN — A Nebraska coalition seeking to increase the state’s workforce in robotics and automated manufacturing in agriculture will receive $25 million through a workforce initiative of President Joe Biden. On Friday, the White House announced that the Heartland Robotics Cluster is one of 21 recipients nationally in...
NEBRASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Family of Donovan Lewis demand accountability after police killing

Attorney Rex Elliott (far left) and Lewis' family watch body cam footage as Lewis' mother, Rebecca Duran (center) cries. A stream of Donovan Lewis’ family members and friends filed into a hotel meeting room in downtown Columbus Thursday. His mother Rebecca Duran sobbed quietly as the family’s attorney replayed the video of a Columbus police officer shooting Lewis while serving a warrant early Tuesday morning.
COLUMBUS, OH
newsfromthestates.com

State beach bacteria levels are low ahead of holiday weekend

Emerson Bay Beach on West Okoboji Lake is among state beaches with current swimming warnings. (Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) There are currently nine state beaches where the environmental regulators caution against swimming ahead of the Labor Day weekend, but many of them have relatively low bacteria levels, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources report.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
newsfromthestates.com

The Inflation Reduction Act will create climate jobs for Wisconsin workers

President Joe Biden claps during a clean car event Thursday, August 5, 2021 on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith) | Flickr. Wisconsin is entering a boom cycle in renewable energy development. From utility-scale solar projects that will replace aging infrastructure to plans for the manufacturing of the needed component parts here, progress is now a question of “when?’”and “how?” instead of ”‘if?”
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

As Forest Service wraps up 90-day pause on burns, NM scientist fears what comes next

The wreckage of a home in Las Dispensas, the first area destroyed by the Hermits Peak fire in early April. (Photo courtesy Kathryn Mahan) The United States Forest Service chief is planning to release results soon of a department-wide evaluation of prescribed burning, a review that came after an escaped burn in New Mexico that eventually became the largest in the state’s recorded history.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy