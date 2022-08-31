Read full article on original website
SANFORD, Maine — Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing that left one person dead in Sanford. According to Maine State Police, 32-year-old Dane Brooks of Sanford was stabbed Friday evening near the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin Streets in Sanford. State Police say when law enforcement arrived at...
SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man is dead after police responded to a reported stabbing Friday night. According to a spokesperson for the Maine State Police, officers responded to the call at the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin Streets Friday evening. When at the scene, police learned the victim...
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is asking the public for assistance related to an investigation at the Riverton Park Housing complex. According to a release, two shootings took place before sunrise Saturday. The first shooting happened at approximately 8:00 p.m. Friday when someone reported hearing multiple gunshots...
ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Three people from South Berwick died Sunday after the vehicle they were traveling in collided with another vehicle in Rollinsford, New Hampshire. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Portland Avenue, in the area of Toll Road, according to a release from Rollinsford police. A preliminary...
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an incident near Maine Medical Center. Police responded to the scene on Gilman Street early Friday afternoon and are investigating at this time. Authorities blocked off Gilman Street with crime scene tape. There is no threat to the public, police...
SACO, Maine — Saco police received multiple reports of shots being fired in the area of 139 Milliken Mills Road on Wednesday. After investigating, police identified the suspect as James Townsend, 61, of Saco, according to a news release issued by the Saco Police Department on Thursday. The release...
PORTLAND, Maine — There have been 37 fatal drug overdoses in Portland so far this year. According to the Portland Police Department, that's a record. A total of 337 overdose calls have been received altogether in the state's largest city so far in 2022. State officials say one cause...
GRAY, Maine — A man was charged on Thursday after an interstate altercation that led to exit 63 northbound in Gray being temporarily shut down, police say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated Julio Garcia, 41, of Gray, was charged with criminal operating after suspension.
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine has dropped a murder charge against a man whose conviction for killing a neighbor with a machete was overturned. A jury found Bruce Akers guilty in January 2020 and he was sentenced to 38 years in state prison. But the Supreme Judicial Court ruled unanimously last year that Akers’ rights were violated by police and that a judge should have suppressed evidence and statements gathered by officers before they read Akers his Miranda rights, the Portland Press Herald reported Monday.
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Those traveling south for the Labor Day holiday hit traffic snags well into the early evening, with delays as far north as Falmouth stretching down to the New Hampshire border. The consistent barrage of rain generated low visibility for those in the queue. For Maine...
SACO, Maine — One man is dead and another injured after a head-on vehicle crash in Saco on Tuesday afternoon, police say. A news release from the Saco Police Department stated Brandon Sheehan, 33, of Saco, was killed in the crash, while a 48-year-old Saco man received minor injuries.
WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison. According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said Bileau's death was attended by...
FREEPORT, Maine — Police and community members are searching for a missing man last seen in Freeport. Seth Vosmus, 34, of New Glouchester was reported missing by his family to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Vosmus was last seen on Saturday or Sunday near Porter's Landing in Freeport, where...
RAYMOND, Maine — Police responded to a report of a head-on crash involving a car and a motorcycle at about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 1539 Roosevelt Trail in Raymond. According to a news release issued by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, a 2008 Subaru Outback operated by 42-year-old Adam Serber of Casco was making a left turn to head eastbound on Roosevelt Trail from the Hilltop Mini Mart.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired July 19, 2022. The Office of the State Fire Marshal has released the findings of its investigation into a July incident at Palace Playland that left a 10-year-old boy injured. The incident happened on July 16 at the...
BAR HARBOR, Maine — As Labor Day weekend wraps up the traditional summer tourist season, some businesses across the state may be winding down soon — but that's not the case on Mount Desert Island. Business owners say July and August are the busiest times of the year....
GORHAM, Maine — The Gorham Police Department is welcoming its newest member of the department's rebooted K9 Team: K9 Storm, a one-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois. According to a news release issued by the department's Chief of Police Christopher Sanborn on Monday, K9 Storm and Officer Aaron Erickson, the pup's handler, will be working towards getting Storm certified in "suspect apprehension, tracking, and drug detection."
PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland has made several changes to bicycle infrastructure across the city this summer. Transportation Systems Engineer Jeremiah Bartlett estimates the city spent roughly $5 million in improvements to roads, bicycle, and pedestrian infrastructure over the course of the year in various projects. "I...
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Workers at the Starbucks off Alfred Street in Biddeford closed the store and held a strike on Monday. Employees said the store owners are not negotiating in good faith with the union, which was formed in July by a vote of 9 to three. "I have...
BANGOR, Maine — It's back to the classroom this week for many students across Maine, and with recent events like the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas this past May, which left 19 students and two teachers dead, school safety is weighing heavy on many minds. “I probably think about...
