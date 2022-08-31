ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Three Mainers die in collision in New Hampshire

ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Three people from South Berwick died Sunday after the vehicle they were traveling in collided with another vehicle in Rollinsford, New Hampshire. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Portland Avenue, in the area of Toll Road, according to a release from Rollinsford police. A preliminary...
ROLLINSFORD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police charge man in connection with Saco shooting

SACO, Maine — Saco police received multiple reports of shots being fired in the area of 139 Milliken Mills Road on Wednesday. After investigating, police identified the suspect as James Townsend, 61, of Saco, according to a news release issued by the Saco Police Department on Thursday. The release...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Gray man charged after interstate altercation, authorities say

GRAY, Maine — A man was charged on Thursday after an interstate altercation that led to exit 63 northbound in Gray being temporarily shut down, police say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated Julio Garcia, 41, of Gray, was charged with criminal operating after suspension.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Portland Police#Robbery#Violent Crime#The Maine Medical Center
NEWS CENTER Maine

Charges dropped against man in machete killing in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine has dropped a murder charge against a man whose conviction for killing a neighbor with a machete was overturned. A jury found Bruce Akers guilty in January 2020 and he was sentenced to 38 years in state prison. But the Supreme Judicial Court ruled unanimously last year that Akers’ rights were violated by police and that a judge should have suppressed evidence and statements gathered by officers before they read Akers his Miranda rights, the Portland Press Herald reported Monday.
LIMINGTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One killed in head-on Saco crash

SACO, Maine — One man is dead and another injured after a head-on vehicle crash in Saco on Tuesday afternoon, police say. A news release from the Saco Police Department stated Brandon Sheehan, 33, of Saco, was killed in the crash, while a 48-year-old Saco man received minor injuries.
SACO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison

WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison. According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said Bileau's death was attended by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police searching for missing man in Freeport

FREEPORT, Maine — Police and community members are searching for a missing man last seen in Freeport. Seth Vosmus, 34, of New Glouchester was reported missing by his family to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Vosmus was last seen on Saturday or Sunday near Porter's Landing in Freeport, where...
FREEPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist seriously injured after head-on crash with car in Raymond

RAYMOND, Maine — Police responded to a report of a head-on crash involving a car and a motorcycle at about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 1539 Roosevelt Trail in Raymond. According to a news release issued by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, a 2008 Subaru Outback operated by 42-year-old Adam Serber of Casco was making a left turn to head eastbound on Roosevelt Trail from the Hilltop Mini Mart.
RAYMOND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Gorham police welcome Storm, their newest K9 addition

GORHAM, Maine — The Gorham Police Department is welcoming its newest member of the department's rebooted K9 Team: K9 Storm, a one-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois. According to a news release issued by the department's Chief of Police Christopher Sanborn on Monday, K9 Storm and Officer Aaron Erickson, the pup's handler, will be working towards getting Storm certified in "suspect apprehension, tracking, and drug detection."
GORHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy