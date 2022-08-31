ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 wounded in downtown St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen and two men were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Washington and Tucker around 2:00 a.m. A 17-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were shot.
KMOV

5K Race for Reconciliation hopes to bring unity to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 5K Race for Reconciliation is looking to bring change to the St. Louis metro area. Despite the rain on Monday, dozens of people went to Benton Park in support. Executive Director of the St. Louis Reconciliation Network, Brandon Wilkes, says the goal of the sixth annual 5k is to promote racial unity in St. Louis.
KMOV

Rain or shine, St. Louis Labor Day festivites will go on

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain won’t stop the shine of labor day festivities across the St. Louis area. One of the main events happening today is the annual Labor Day parade that’ll start here at Olive and 15th Streets. Many unions will be participating with Mayor Tishaura Jones being added to the mix as well.
KMOV

3 stabbed outside Metro East bar overnight

MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV) - A suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed outside a bar in Mascoutah overnight. The stabbing happened outside Skootr’s Restaurant and Bar on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The bar says someone on a bike, who was not a customer, came by the bar and stabbed three people outside.
KMOV

Episode 199: Modern Brewery

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Modern Brewery has been churning out some great beers including their most popular,Citrapolis, since it opened in 2014. But their brewery was always been a bit hidden, located off Manchester Road. Now, their brand new tasting room is a show-stopper. You can’t miss it as...
KMOV

Blueberry Hill celebrating its 50th Anniversary this week

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Blueberry Hill, the Delmar Loop icon, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this week. The pop culture hot spot has been a gathering place for foodies and concertgoers, hosting Chuck Berry more than 200 times. On Thursday, the owners are throwing a birthday bash, starting with...
KMOV

Trial in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire plot to begin Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A trial begins Tuesday for a St. Louis reality TV star accused in a murder-for-hire plot. Tim Norman is known for appearing on the reality TV series “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” which follows a family running a soul food restaurant chain. Norman is accused of masterminding an insurance scam that ended with his nephew being shot to death in 2016.
KMOV

Vandals damage historic cemetery in Arnold

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - Sometime in the last week, vandals toppled headstones and damaged monuments at the Richardson Cemetery in the 2000 block of Richardson Road in Arnold. Arnold Historical Society member Wesley Jackson was the first to notice the damage on Saturday. “It’s just a senseless act. There’s so...
KMOV

Hyundai to sell security kits to deal with problem of thefts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hyundai issued a statement Friday addressing car thefts of its vehicles nationwide. The car supplier said security kits will be available in October. Hyundai Motor America is concerned about the recent rise in auto thefts of certain Hyundai model vehicles. While all of our vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, unfortunately, our vehicles have been targeted in a coordinated effort on social media. Criminals are targeting our vehicles without engine immobilizers. Immobilizers became standard on all vehicles produced after November 1, 2021.
KMOV

Man accused of beating, stomping and stabbing his wife to death in Hazelwood arrested

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - An arrest has been made for a man accused of beating, stomping, and stabbing his wife to death at a home in Hazelwood. The search for 40-year-old Gregory Smith III has ended after he was taken into custody, police announced overnight Monday. He is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and endangering the welfare of a child.
