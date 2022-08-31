Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
KMOV
Memorial road sign honoring fallen St. Louis City officer to be displayed at I-44 and Hampton Avenue
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Drivers along Interstate 44 and Hampton Avenue will soon see a daily reminder of sacrifice and appreciation, as a memorial sign honoring fallen St. Louis City Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon is installed. On Sunday, the Bohannon family hosted a memorial dedication and unveiling of the...
KMOV
3 wounded in downtown St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen and two men were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Washington and Tucker around 2:00 a.m. A 17-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were shot.
KMOV
5K Race for Reconciliation hopes to bring unity to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 5K Race for Reconciliation is looking to bring change to the St. Louis metro area. Despite the rain on Monday, dozens of people went to Benton Park in support. Executive Director of the St. Louis Reconciliation Network, Brandon Wilkes, says the goal of the sixth annual 5k is to promote racial unity in St. Louis.
KMOV
Rain or shine, St. Louis Labor Day festivites will go on
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain won’t stop the shine of labor day festivities across the St. Louis area. One of the main events happening today is the annual Labor Day parade that’ll start here at Olive and 15th Streets. Many unions will be participating with Mayor Tishaura Jones being added to the mix as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
North County Police Cooperative to give out steering wheel locks to Kia, Hyundai owners
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The North County Police Cooperative will be giving out steering wheel locks to any Kia or Hyundai owners who live in the municipalities they patrol. The giveaway will be held on Friday, September 9 from 3:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. at James McGee Park, which is located behind Vinita Park City Hall at 8374 Midland Blvd.
KMOV
3 stabbed outside Metro East bar overnight
MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV) - A suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed outside a bar in Mascoutah overnight. The stabbing happened outside Skootr’s Restaurant and Bar on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The bar says someone on a bike, who was not a customer, came by the bar and stabbed three people outside.
KMOV
Episode 199: Modern Brewery
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Modern Brewery has been churning out some great beers including their most popular,Citrapolis, since it opened in 2014. But their brewery was always been a bit hidden, located off Manchester Road. Now, their brand new tasting room is a show-stopper. You can’t miss it as...
KMOV
Blueberry Hill celebrating its 50th Anniversary this week
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Blueberry Hill, the Delmar Loop icon, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this week. The pop culture hot spot has been a gathering place for foodies and concertgoers, hosting Chuck Berry more than 200 times. On Thursday, the owners are throwing a birthday bash, starting with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
Trial in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire plot to begin Tuesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A trial begins Tuesday for a St. Louis reality TV star accused in a murder-for-hire plot. Tim Norman is known for appearing on the reality TV series “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” which follows a family running a soul food restaurant chain. Norman is accused of masterminding an insurance scam that ended with his nephew being shot to death in 2016.
KMOV
The annual St. Nicholas Greek Festival returns to full strength to feed thousands after two year hiatus
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 105th annual St. Nicholas Greek Festival is full of music, dance performances and authentic Greek food. Organizers tell News 4 that in previous years, about 30,000-40,000 people come out to the festival. Irini Tashko is one of them, coming to the festival for years...
KMOV
WATCH: Stolen car used in smash-and-grab theft at gun store in Wright City
WRIGHT CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Bold and brazen thieves were caught smashing a car into an area gun store. Their tactics gave them time, space, and opportunity to swipe weapons from the Osage County Gun Store in Wright City. The crime happened in the middle of the night Saturday, something...
KMOV
Vandals damage historic cemetery in Arnold
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - Sometime in the last week, vandals toppled headstones and damaged monuments at the Richardson Cemetery in the 2000 block of Richardson Road in Arnold. Arnold Historical Society member Wesley Jackson was the first to notice the damage on Saturday. “It’s just a senseless act. There’s so...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Deputies in Franklin County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near St. Clair, Mo. Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of Dry Branch Road. Hugh Campbell, 53, of Villa Ridge, was clearing timber when he was shot and killed, deputies say.
KMOV
Wentzville family seeks community support after son is paralyzed in diving accident
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - A recent Holt High School graduate suffered a tragic accident this summer, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. Zach Meyer, 20, graduated from high school in 2021 and moved to Florida last spring to attend flight school, with hopes of becoming a commercial pilot like his father.
KMOV
Hyundai to sell security kits to deal with problem of thefts
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hyundai issued a statement Friday addressing car thefts of its vehicles nationwide. The car supplier said security kits will be available in October. Hyundai Motor America is concerned about the recent rise in auto thefts of certain Hyundai model vehicles. While all of our vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, unfortunately, our vehicles have been targeted in a coordinated effort on social media. Criminals are targeting our vehicles without engine immobilizers. Immobilizers became standard on all vehicles produced after November 1, 2021.
KMOV
Man accused of beating, stomping and stabbing his wife to death in Hazelwood arrested
HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - An arrest has been made for a man accused of beating, stomping, and stabbing his wife to death at a home in Hazelwood. The search for 40-year-old Gregory Smith III has ended after he was taken into custody, police announced overnight Monday. He is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Comments / 0