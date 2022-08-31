ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plante Moran named to People’s “100 Companies that Care” list

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022--

Plante Moran has been named to People magazine’s list of “ 100 Companies that Care.”

Plante Moran’s Traverse City team adopted a highway in April, cleaning up more than 55 bags of trash. (Photo: Business Wire)

One of the nation’s largest accounting, tax, consulting, and wealth management firms, Plante Moran is known for its “We Care” culture, which puts people first and is centered around high-touch relationships, transparency, and trust.

“Our firm’s culture is rooted in what Elorion Plante and Frank Moran called their ‘grand experiment’ — they wanted to create an organization focused on its people, knowing that, in turn, those people would provide great service to clients,” said Managing Partner Jim Proppe. “Elorion and Frank envisioned a place where the best practitioners couldn’t wait to get in the door and clients were lining up to receive unsurpassed service. And even today, at a firm that’s nearly 100 years old, we haven’t lost sight of that vision.”

At the core of Plante Moran’s culture is an understanding that the whole person comes to work. The firm recognizes staff members not only in their professional roles, but also as people who have family, personal, and community commitments that extend beyond work. The firm offers a variety of benefits and programs to help staff balance these roles, including:

  • Flexible time off: Under the FTO program, staff take time off as needed without having to “bank” time or worry about paid-time-off availability. In addition to FTO, the firm offers 10 paid holidays, including a floating holiday for use on any day that has special meaning, be that a religious or cultural date, a birthday they want to celebrate or just an additional mental health break.
  • Workplace for Your Day: Plante Moran’s hybrid approach to in-person/remote work, “Workplace for Your Day” allows staff to decide where to work based on what they need to achieve, whether that’s on site with a client, in the office, or at home.
  • Balance Fund: The firm transformed a pre-pandemic annual athletic benefit into an overall wellness benefit. Staff can now use the benefit for something that fits better into their lives, whether that’s childcare, cooking classes, personal travel, concierge services that help with household management or vacation planning, home office equipment, or even student loan repayments.
  • Parental leave: All eligible new parents receive six weeks of 100-percent-paid parental leave. Expectant moms are also eligible for six weeks of maternity disability benefits for a total of 12 weeks of 100-percent-paid leave.

“We see tremendous value in giving our team flexibility, independence, and recognition for all the great work they do,” said Proppe. “Being recognized by People as a company that cares affirms that we’re doing right by our team, their families, our clients, and our communities.”

To identify the “100 Companies that Care,” PEOPLE teamed up with Great Place to Work® to produce the ranking using the research firm’s extensive database and inside knowledge of outstanding workplaces around the globe. To view the full list, visit people.com.

About Plante Moran

Plante Moran is among the nation’s largest accounting, tax, consulting and wealth management firms and provides a full line of business analytics and data management services to private and public sector organizations. Plante Moran has a staff of more than 3,300 professionals throughout the United States with international offices in Shanghai, China; Monterrey, Mexico; Mumbai, India; and Tokyo, Japan. Plante Moran has been recognized by a number of organizations, including FORTUNE magazine, as one of the country’s best places to work. For more information, visit plantemoran.com.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

