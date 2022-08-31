Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands participate in 2022 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk
MACKINAW CITY, MI — Since its inception in 1958, the Mackinac Bridge Walk has grown to routinely attract thousands each year to Northern Michigan on Labor Day. This year was no different as the world’s fifth largest suspension bridge, opened in 1957 to connect Michigan’s two peninsulas, shut down to motorists from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 5.
It’s Michigan law to start school after Labor Day. So why are most starting earlier?
A state law in place for 16 years mandates that all Michigan public schools start after Labor Day, but only a quarter of the state’s districts plan to kick off their school year on Tuesday, Sept. 6 this year. Of Michigan’s 517 public K-12 districts, 388, or 75%, have...
Over 111,000 still without power days after Michigan storm
An estimated 111,689 people are still without power on Thursday, Sept. 1, following a violent storm that blew through Michigan Monday. The outage numbers include estimates from Consumers Energy and DTE Energy, the two major utilities serving Michigan. The Consumers Energy outage map shows the locations where people remain without...
Driver rams Michigan State Police cruiser
CLINTON COUNTY, MI – A driver rammed a Michigan State Police cruiser Saturday. A trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle that was going 97 mph on I-69 in Clinton County, but the driver fled Sept. 3, MSP said. The driver was later found in Shiawassee County and a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan
Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
Michigan gets $52M federal grant to attract auto jobs and investments
LANSING, MI - The Detroit Regional Partnership and other partners secured a $52.2 million federal grant Friday, Sept. 3, to draw auto jobs and investments to southeast Michigan. The coalition led by the Detroit Regional Partnership was one of 60 finalists nationwide for the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s $1 billion...
Pedestrian killed on I-75, suspected impaired driver crashes into MDOT plow truck amid investigation
BUENA VISTA, MI - A series of crashes snarled traffic on I-75 in Saginaw County during the beginning of the Labor Day weekend, resulting in a man’s death. Michigan State Police Tri-City Post troopers responded to multiple crashes on northbound I-75 near M-13 and the foot of the Zilwaukee Bridge around 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.
Shoreline horseback riding registration open at popular state park near Lake Michigan
MEARS, MI -- There’s a new way to experience Lake Michigan at one of the state’s most popular parks. Registration is now open for the first official shoreline horseback riding season at Silver Lake State Park in Oceana County. The program will offer riders the unique opportunity to ride the Lake Michigan shoreline at one of Michigan’s most unique state parks.
RELATED PEOPLE
Driver dies after vehicle rolls over, catches fire in Genesee County field
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 42-year-old Birch Run man died Sunday after his vehicle rolled multiple times and caught fire in a bean field, police said. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post responded at about 6:10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, to a fatal crash reported on South Beyer Road near Willard Road in Vienna Township.
Michigan’s Labor Day weekend weather mostly summery with hints of fall
A cold front will move south across Michigan Friday night and Saturday. This will take Michigan from a south wind to a northeast wind, and change our temperatures. If you want to get out into the most summery day, you’ll have to start your weekend Friday. The cold front moves south across the U.P. Friday night and across Lower Michigan Saturday.
GOP committee chair nixes additional surplus spending this year despite $7B in state revenues
One of two Republicans responsible for the state’s purse strings is saying no to any supplemental spending for the rest of this term, believing Michigan is heading toward a possible economic recession. House Appropriations Committee Chair Rep. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, made the announcement early Thursday, Sept. 1. He said...
Cryptocurrency is a bipartisan issue for Michigan lawmakers
Lawmakers in the Michigan Senate are exploring a new avenue in the cryptocurrency field, and both the Senate Majority Leader and the Senate Minority Leader have signed on in support. Senate Bill 888 would create the state’s first Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Commission. It would be responsible for investigating the dozens...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fishing groups denied ‘intervenor’ seat at tribal treaty rights negotiation table
KALAMAZOO, MI – A federal district judge in Michigan denied a request from members of hunting and fishing advocacy groups to intervene in treaty rights negotiations underway among state, federal, and tribal authorities. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, ruled the Coalition to Protect...
Powerball results for 09/03/22; jackpot worth $150 million
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as there was no winner of the $150 million grand prize for the drawing held on Saturday, Sept. 3. That means the drawing on Monday, Sept. 5 will be worth $159 million with a cash option of $87.7 million. The...
The wildest rides we saw on Michigan’s infamous Giant Slide which closes soon
DETROIT - This holiday weekend is your last chance to experience Michigan’s infamous slide which has gained national and even international attention due to a lot of people going dangerously fast and actually going airborne, slamming back down onto the metal track. The Belle Isle Giant Slide is open...
See how much retirements spiked in Michigan schools during COVID
Retirements didn’t spike for teachers and other public school employees when COVID first hit in March 2020. Even that summer, there weren’t an abnormal number of retirements. But when school restarted in the fall of 2020 – and it was clear the world was still far from being...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Up North getaways, gorgeous resorts part of Pure Michigan’s September travel deals
September in Michigan means we are riding that sweet weather line between sunny, warm days and the first feelings of crisp fall air. It’s the perfect time to treat yourself to a mini adventure. And if you can save money on it, all the better. Our friends at Pure...
‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face
An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
Thousands of Michigan third graders could have to repeat a grade, new data shows
Following learning loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report detailing the results of the state’s 2022 standardized testing scores shows that thousands of Michigan’s third graders remain in serious need of additional support. Roughly 5,650 Michigan third grade students received scores so low in...
Candidate for Lt. Governor deletes post with Three Percenters flag
Shane Hernandez, the GOP candidate for Lieutenant Governor running alongside Tudor Dixon, has apologized after posting a photo to Twitter.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 1