Michigan State

The Ann Arbor News

Thousands participate in 2022 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk

MACKINAW CITY, MI — Since its inception in 1958, the Mackinac Bridge Walk has grown to routinely attract thousands each year to Northern Michigan on Labor Day. This year was no different as the world’s fifth largest suspension bridge, opened in 1957 to connect Michigan’s two peninsulas, shut down to motorists from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 5.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Over 111,000 still without power days after Michigan storm

An estimated 111,689 people are still without power on Thursday, Sept. 1, following a violent storm that blew through Michigan Monday. The outage numbers include estimates from Consumers Energy and DTE Energy, the two major utilities serving Michigan. The Consumers Energy outage map shows the locations where people remain without...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Driver rams Michigan State Police cruiser

CLINTON COUNTY, MI – A driver rammed a Michigan State Police cruiser Saturday. A trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle that was going 97 mph on I-69 in Clinton County, but the driver fled Sept. 3, MSP said. The driver was later found in Shiawassee County and a...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan

Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Shoreline horseback riding registration open at popular state park near Lake Michigan

MEARS, MI -- There’s a new way to experience Lake Michigan at one of the state’s most popular parks. Registration is now open for the first official shoreline horseback riding season at Silver Lake State Park in Oceana County. The program will offer riders the unique opportunity to ride the Lake Michigan shoreline at one of Michigan’s most unique state parks.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face

An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

