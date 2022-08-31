Read full article on original website
Biker injured after chase and crash in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — One person is injured after a motorcycle crash Monday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at about 3:40 a.m. on West Street under the Kellogg overpass. A sergeant with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had been chasing the motorcycle, but he did not release information about why […]
Search for robbery suspect leads to Wichita standoff, one arrested
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) [UPDATED: 7:47 A.M.] — One person is in custody after a standoff with Wichita Police. Officers were called to a robbery near the 700 block of north Broadway before 6 a.m. Monday morning, according to police. A person matching the description of the suspect was found. When officers tried to stop him, he took off […]
Teen shot in south Wichita
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita Police both responded to the incident just before Noon Sunday. The girl was transported to a local hospital but is expected to survive.
Kansas murder suspects remains jailed on $500,000 bond
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man accused in a fatal shooting in Derby made his first court appearance in the case. Demarc Burgess, 22 Wichita, is charged with 2nd degree murder and battery, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. On Aug. 29, Derby Police arrested 22-year-old Burgess in the...
KWCH.com
Wrong way driver causes multiple crashes in NW Wichita, injures 2
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested a man Sunday afternoon following a wrong-way crash in northwest Wichita. He’s believed to be responsible for several other incidents. Just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the call of a driver in his 40s threatening others...
WPD responding to possible shooting in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police were called to a possible shooting in south Wichita on Sunday. The call came in around 11:45 a.m. from the 4300 block of S. Wood Hollow St. near the intersection of MacArthur Rd. and Southeast Blvd. There is currently no confirmation from Sedgwick County Dispatch on any injuries. This […]
KWCH.com
Wichita Police looking for missing 81-year-old man
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are searching for a man who suffers from early onset dementia and left his home without a phone at around 11 a.m. Monday. Police say 81-year-old Phillip Cromwell, of Wichita, is driving a black 2007 GMC Sierra pickup with tag No. 083GNZ. The vehicle was spotted by a FLOCK license plate reader in Nickerson at around 3:15 Monday afternoon.
81-year-old Wichita man has been found
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the silver alert for a Wichita man has been canceled. The 81-year-old man was found safe by deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The KBI did not say where he was found, just that he is in good condition. The Wichita Police Department had […]
KAKE TV
Wrong-way driver wreaks havoc
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A wrong-way driver and a fiery crash left a mess at the intersection of W. 53rd St. and N. Ridge Rd. for several hours Sunday afternoon. Police say a wrong-way driver hit several cars and then a nearby home near W 53rd St. N and N Ridge Rd. at approximately 3:00 p.m.
Shooting in Wellington leaves man, 36, dead Saturday; man taken into custody: police
A 66-year-old man at a home where the shooting was reported was booked into the Sumner County detention facility.
Shooting kills one in Wellington
Wellington Police officers responded around 3:30 Saturday afternoon to the 1200 block of east Harvey and found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper chest area. The man died at the scene.
Wichita woman gets over 46 years for shooting bicyclist, hitting him with car
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who pleaded guilty to murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon was sentenced to prison on Friday morning. Charity Blackmon was handed a sentence of 554 months, which equals out to 46 years and two months. After she is released, she will be on […]
Wichita man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
KWCH.com
Wellington shooting leaves 1 dead
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wellington Police Department confirms that a 36-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday. The department says Wellington Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 1200 Block East Harvey. After entering the residence, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
WIBW
15-year-old arrested after 3 car pile-up sends 3 to Wichita hospitals
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita 15-year-old has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase following a hit and run and causing a 3-car pileup that sent three people to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31,...
Kan. man just out of jail arrested after chase with unmarked police vehicle
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were jailed after a chase on Interstate 135. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County contacted Salina police and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
KWCH.com
Wichita police search for men involved in Broadway shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men (pictured above) suspected of being involved in a shooting that occurred last week. Police said around 10:36 p.m. on Aug. 24, the men were involved in a verbal altercation while entering...
Wichita man arrested after recording device discovered in bathroom
A Wichita man has been arrested after police say he hid a recording device in a home bathroom in the 9200 block of E. Harry.
Police are called to another Wichita high school
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is at South High School after the report of a fight. However, the school principal said it was because someone yelled, “Gun!” A police department spokesperson said the call came in as a disturbance around 11:20 a.m. A student told a KSN crew at the scene that […]
WPD bomb squad investigates ‘suspicious devices’ in Winfield
WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — A group of suspicious devices at a park near Whittier Elementary School in Winfield prompted the Wichita Police Department bomb squad to investigate on Thursday afternoon. According to a news release from the Winfield Police Department, at around 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 1, Winfield officers responded to Cherry Street Park in […]
